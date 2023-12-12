New mobilization initiatives expected soon, says NSDC chair Danilov

New initiatives on mobilization will be considered at the next meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff, National Security & Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary, Oleksiy Danilov, told BBC Ukraine on Dec. 12.

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Defense Committee is discussing amending legislation to provide for demobilizing troops after 36 months of military service, Venislavsky said during a briefing on Dec. 5.

A draft law is being prepared that would allow mobilization summons to be delivered by e-mail and registered letter, according to MP Fedir Venislavsky on Dec. 6.

Asked about whether Ukraine will have enough manpower to continue fighting, Danilov acknowledged that the lack of time, weapons, and people is a constant challenge in war.

"The president has given instructions to finalize this at the next meeting."

"We are now launching a new program, we have already discussed this issue several times at the meetings of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff. I think that in the near future there will be new initiatives in this regard, including legislative ones," Danilov said.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine