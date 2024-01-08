‘Mobilization’ named Ukraine's 2023 Word of the Year as controversial government bill sparks debate

The Myslovo Dictionary of the Modern Ukrainian Language has announced the Word of the Year 2023 in Ukraine to be ‘mobilization’, in a press release dated Jan. 5.

Mobilization, used synonymously with conscription, refers to the call up of military-eligible Ukrainian citizens to serve.

"The term was at the center of public discussion throughout the year, with a peak of interest in December, when the government introduced a controversial bill on mobilization to parliament," said the team working on the dictionary.

The runners-up for the Word of the Year in Ukraine were all also related to full-scale war. The second place was taken by “counteroffensive”.

"Mobilization pushed out another candidate, ‘counteroffensive’, which, unfortunately, received much more media support than logistical support, and, as a result, brought more frustration than visible results," the dictionary's press release says.

Other contenders included the words and phrases: ukhyliant (draft dodger), eggs at 17 hryvnias, blockade/deblockade, summer in Crimea, positional warfare, conflict, and drone.

"The only word from the global context in this list is AI (artificial intelligence), although its presence is related to the integration of AI into military systems," the dictionary team said.

The Myslovo dictionary was created in 2012 to capture neologisms, slang, and other manifestations of the modern Ukrainian language. Words and their definitions are submitted by ordinary users.

Myslovo chose its word of the year for the eleventh time. The main criteria for choosing the word of the year are its popularity and social significance.

In 2022, the word of the year was the phrase "Russian warship, go f**k yourself" uttered by Ukrainian sailors.

