Mobilized and contract soldiers involved in mass brawl in Moscow region

72
·1 min read
Russia announced a
Russia announced a

According to the channel, soldiers from one of the military units in Alabino “wanted to confiscate some of the equipment and smart phones from the freshly mobilized troops,” and got beaten as a result.

Read also: Russians mobilized for war in Ukraine complain about terrible living conditions

Baza claims that about 20 contract soldiers were injured in the mass brawl, and they "got saved only by locking themselves in one of the buildings on the military base." The military police and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs arrived at the scene, but the military of the occupying army "managed to come to an agreement."

Read also: Military commissar shot in Russia during mobilization meeting – video

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin early on Sept. 21 declared a partial mobilization in Russia.

Later Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that 300,000 reservists would be called up during the partial mobilization.

After the announcement, Russians began to buy tickets abroad en masse to avoid participation in their country’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

On Sept. 29, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that since the beginningof the mobilization, the aggressor-country of Russia had already called up 100,000 people for the war against Ukraine.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Crimeans who flee Russian conscription want to get Ukrainian passports

    YEVHEN KIZILOV - MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 18:03 Hundreds of people who arrived in Astana from Russian-occupied Crimea have gathered in front of the Ukrainian embassy in Kazakhstan. Many of them plan to obtain foreign passports.

  • From the Trump Supporter Who Called Slavery a Choice: Kanye West Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirt

    Candace Ownes matched racist shirts with trapper

  • Increasing number of Chinese researchers leaving the US out of fear, study says

    A new study suggests the number of Chinese researchers relocating to China from the United States is increasing despite the end of the controversial China Initiative earlier this year. The Asian American Scholar Forum (AASF) published a report titled “Caught in the Crossfire: Fears of Chinese-American Scientists” on Sept. 3. In its study, the association presented the results of its national academic climate survey, showing that the number of Chinese researchers leaving the U.S. has grown since the U.S. Department of Justice launched its China Initiative in 2018.

  • Paris Jackson's Completely Shredded Dress Was Designed to Turn Every Head

    Paris Jackson is taking the granny chic trend to a whole new level at Paris Fashion Week. The famous daughter of Michael Jackson turned heads at the Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show in France while wearing a floral crocheted sweater dress with distressed yarn strands hanging artfully from the mini number. The model and […]

  • 'Our children are not fertilizer': Why protests in Chechnya and Dagestan should trouble Moscow

    When Russia invaded Ukraine, Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov vowed support. But when a “partial mobilization” was announced two weeks ago, Kadyrov defied the Kremlin, saying Chechen conscription targets had been “overfulfilled.” Discontent and protest have extended to other minority areas as well.

  • Russian Rapper Took His Own Life to Avoid Conscription into Ukraine War: Report

    Ivan Vitalievich Petunin, aka Walkie, said he was "not ready to kill for any ideals." Russian Rapper Took His Own Life to Avoid Conscription into Ukraine War: Report Eddie Fu

  • Russians announce ‘volunteer mobilization units’ in Kherson, fears men in occupied area may be targeted

    Russian forces may use men as human shields in Kherson Oblast, Kherson regional council deputy Sergey Khlan warned at a Media Center Ukraine-Ukrinform briefing on Oct. 3.

  • Fans Lose It Over Mark Consuelos’ ‘Sexy’ Pic of Kelly Ripa for Her 52nd Birthday

    Mark Consuelos shared a special birthday message for his wife Kelly Ripa where he wrote “Happy birthday Sexy!” in honor of her 52nd birthday on October 2.

  • This stock market strategist says the coming recession could be the biggest ever. ‘I recommend prayer.’

    'I’m about as bearish as I’ve been since 2008,' says Hedgeye's Keith McCullough. He's steering investors to cash, gold and other defensive plays.

  • Russia Will Lose Most of the Lands it Annexed: Bremmer

    Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer says Russian President Vladimir Putin say he has dramatically escalated the war with Ukraine and will eventually lose a lot of the land he annexed. He speaks on "Balance of Power."

  • Ukraine forces advance on two fronts, cross Russian lines in the south

    SVIATOHIRSK/KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian forces achieved their biggest breakthrough in the country's south since the war began, bursting through Russian defences and advancing rapidly along the Dnipro River on Monday, threatening supply lines for thousands of Russian troops. In a sign Ukraine is building momentum on two fronts, 300 km to the northeast Reuters saw columns of Ukrainian troop vehicles heading to reinforce rail hub Lyman, retaken at the weekend and a staging post to press into the Donbas region. Kyiv gave little information about the gains in the south, but Russian sources acknowledged that Ukrainian troops had advanced dozens of kilometres along the river's west bank, recapturing a number of villages along the way.

  • Colonel "Did" who led "ghosts of Kyiv" killed in battle over the sea

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 09:03 Colonel Mykhailo "Did" ["Granddad"] Matiushenko, who led a group of pilots who became legendary as the "Ghost of Kyiv", has been killed in the skies over the Black Sea.

  • Aretha Franklin's FBI File Is Finally Revealed And It's Shocking

    Rolling Stone has managed to obtain documents that show the Federal Bureau of Investigations 40 year surveillance of the late Aretha Franklin. The file on her began in 1967 and lasted until 2007 (she died in 2018).

  • Half of mobilized men in Russian region sent home - governor

    STORY: Russia's first mobilization since World War Two, declared by President Vladimir Putin on September 21, has led to widespread discontent among officials and citizens over the way the draft has been handled, including complaints about enlistment officers sending call-up papers to clearly ineligible men.The chaotic mobilization of men to fight in Ukraine has also prompted thousands of fighting-age men to flee from the country to avoid a draft that was billed as enlisting those with military experience and specialities, but has often appeared oblivious to service records, health, student status and even age.Some 2,000 people have been arrested at protests against the mobilization and what Moscow calls its "special military operation in Ukraine" in more than 30 towns and cities, and some of them promptly given call-up papers - something the Kremlin said was perfectly legal.

  • They Legitimized the Myth of a Stolen Election -- and Reaped the Rewards

    Five days after the attack on the Capitol last year, House Republicans braced for a backlash. Two-thirds of them — 139 in all — had been voting on Jan. 6, 2021, to dispute the Electoral College count that would seal Donald Trump’s defeat as rioters determined to keep the president in power stormed the chamber. Now lawmakers warned during a conference call that unless Republicans demanded accountability, voters would punish them for inflaming the mob. “I want to know if we are going to look at ho

  • Supreme Court Declines to Hear Challenge to Health-Care-Worker Vaccine Mandate

    The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a legal challenge to the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for health-care workers at facilities that receive federal funds.

  • Half of mobilised men in Russian region sent home, commissar fired - governor

    Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, declared by President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 21, has led to widespread discontent among officials and citizens over the way the draft has been handled, including complaints about enlistment officers sending call-up papers to clearly ineligible men. "In 10 days, several thousand of our countrymen received summons and arrived at the military registration and enlistment offices," Mikhail Degtyarev, the governor of the Khabarovsk region in Russia's Far East, said in a video post on the Telegram messaging app. Degtyarev said the removal of the commissar, Yuri Laiko, would not affect the mobilisation plan set by Putin.

  • Poland demands $1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

    Poland’s foreign minister on Monday signed an official note to Germany requesting the payment of about $1.3 trillion in reparations for the damage incurred by occupying Nazi Germans during World War II. Zbigniew Rau said the note will be handed to Germany’s Foreign Ministry. The signing comes on the eve of Rau’s meeting in Warsaw with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who will attend a security conference.

  • Kremlin advises Kadyrov to "set aside emotions" when discussing "special operation"

    ROMAN PETRENKO - MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 12:49 Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, responded to criticism of the special military operation [a Russian propagandist euphemism used to describe the ongoing war - ed.

  • U.S. manufacturing nearly brakes; price pressures abating

    U.S. manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in nearly 2-1/2 years in September as new orders contracted amid aggressive interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve to cool demand and tame inflation. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Monday also showed a measure of manufacturing employment contracted last month for the fourth time this year. ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee chair Timothy Fiore said "companies are now managing head counts through hiring freezes and attrition to lower levels, with medium- and long-term demand more uncertain."