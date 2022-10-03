Mobilized and contract soldiers involved in mass brawl in Moscow region

Russia announced a

According to the channel, soldiers from one of the military units in Alabino “wanted to confiscate some of the equipment and smart phones from the freshly mobilized troops,” and got beaten as a result.

Baza claims that about 20 contract soldiers were injured in the mass brawl, and they "got saved only by locking themselves in one of the buildings on the military base." The military police and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs arrived at the scene, but the military of the occupying army "managed to come to an agreement."

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin early on Sept. 21 declared a partial mobilization in Russia.

Later Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that 300,000 reservists would be called up during the partial mobilization.

After the announcement, Russians began to buy tickets abroad en masse to avoid participation in their country’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

On Sept. 29, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that since the beginningof the mobilization, the aggressor-country of Russia had already called up 100,000 people for the war against Ukraine.

