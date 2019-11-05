Mobimo Holding AG (VTX:MOBN): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend?

When Mobimo Holding AG (SWX:MOBN) released its most recent earnings update (30 June 2019), I compared it against two factor: its historical earnings track record, and the performance of its industry peers on average. Being able to interpret how well Mobimo Holding has done so far requires weighing its performance against a benchmark, rather than looking at a standalone number at a point in time. In this article, I've summarized the key takeaways on how I see MOBN has performed.

How Well Did MOBN Perform?

MOBN's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of CHF97m has jumped 45% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 3.4%, indicating the rate at which MOBN is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Let's take a look at whether it is merely a result of an industry uplift, or if Mobimo Holding has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Mobimo Holding has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 6.5% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 3.8% is below the CH Real Estate industry of 3.8%, indicating Mobimo Holding's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Mobimo Holding’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 3.3% to 2.3%.

What does this mean?

Though Mobimo Holding's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. While Mobimo Holding has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. You should continue to research Mobimo Holding to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

