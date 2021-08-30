Mobius Says Hold 10% in Gold as Currencies Will Be Devalued

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Abhishek Vishnoi and Ranjeetha Pakiam
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Veteran investor Mark Mobius said investors should have 10% of a portfolio in gold as currencies will be devalued following the unprecedented stimulus rolled out to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

At this stage, “10% should be put into physical gold,” said Mobius, who set up Mobius Capital Partners after more than three decades at Franklin Templeton Investments. “Currency devaluation globally is going to be quite significant next year given the incredible amount of money supply that has been printed.”

Bullion rallied to a record last year as the coronavirus pandemic spurred a flight to haven assets but it’s pulled back since with the roll-out of vaccines. To fight the crisis, central banks and governments worldwide have unleashed an unprecendented wave of monetary and fiscal stimulus, boosting balance sheets at the Federal Reserve and elsewehere and straining state finances.

“It is going to be very, very good to have physical gold that you can access immediately without the danger of the government confiscating all the gold,” Mobius, a long-time fan of the metal, said in an interview.

Spot bullion, which traded near $1,815 an ounce, hit an all-time high above $2,075 about a year ago. Year-to-date, it’s shed more than 4%, while global stocks hold near a record and the Fed lays out a strategy to pare stimulus.

Investors have been turning away from bullion-backed exchange-traded funds amid the continued strength in equities. A global tally of gold-backed holdings has fallen 8.5% over the past 12 months, according to Bloomberg data.

(Adds drop in global ETF holdings in final paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China tightens scrutiny on $9.3 trillion fund industry

    China's top securities regulator pledged on Monday to crack down on mismanaged private funds and weed out fake ones, as the government becomes more assertive in dealing with an industry worth 60 trillion yuan ($9.28 trillion). China has been seeking to channel more household savings into the capital markets to fund innovation and aid its economic recovery, while reducing the economy's reliance on bank lending. Fund managers should align their interests more closely with investors, and refrain from hyping their products, Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission said.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Rally to Start Week as Investors Eye Bottom

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares climbed on Monday after recording their best weekly advance since January as bargain hunters continued to load up on the beaten-down sector.The Hang Seng Tech Index rallied as much as 1.5%, led by live streaming giant Kuaishou Technology and Ping An Healthcare and Technology Co. Food delivery company Meituan swung between gains and losses ahead of its results later. Analysts expect a jump in its second-quarter revenue and a net loss to continue. The rally

  • Learn How To Launch And Run Your Own E-Commerce Store For Only $30

    The 2021 Complete Shopify Dropshipping Bundle usually is valued at $1,400, but you can grab it on sale for $29.99 for a limited time.

  • Insider Buying: The NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) CFO & Director Just Bought 1,144% More Shares

    Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the NewRiver REIT plc ( LON:NRR ) CFO & Director...

  • Renewable Energy Consumption Has Tripled In 10 Years

    Though global energy consumption fell by levels not seen since World War II, renewable energy consumption bucked the trend, rising by 9.7% in 2020

  • These money and investing tips can launch your stock portfolio higher

    How to trade the Russell 2000. During a third banner year for the stock market, there are some surprises among the small number of stocks that are down for 2021. Despite chatter of a stock-market top, there is no proof a correction is “overdue”.

  • Verve Therapeutics: Battling Bad Cholesterol with Single Treatment

    Are you looking for a biotech stock with growth potential? Verve Therapeutics (VERV) could be of interest to you. The stock appears expensive, as it has crushed the benchmark index so far this year, growing over 120%. Thus, I am bullish on the stock, but only if the price were lower. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Verve Therapeutics is a biotech developer of innovative treatments for cardiovascular disease patients. The company's lead treatment candidate is called VERVE-101. It is a

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Trudeau’s Election Gamble Is Suddenly Reverberating in C-Suites

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s top executives have been abruptly dragged into what had been a sleepy summer election campaign that was barely on their radar two weeks ago.Companies from real-estate investment funds to banks and telecommunications firms have been caught in the crosshairs of politicians -- from all parties -- with the policy debate over the past week tilting toward business taxation and regulation. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals came with new pledges to raise taxes on banks and

  • Elizabeth Holmes Might Claim Abusive Relationship in Theranos Fraud Trial

    The biotech startup founder alleges in newly unsealed court documents a decadelong abusive relationship with the company’s former president that could figure in her defense; he denies any abuse.

  • Stock Market Turns Cautious as ‘Defensive’ Shares Surge

    Utilities and healthcare are among the best-performing groups in the S&P 500 so far this quarter, noteworthy because investors typically pile into those types of stocks when they are expecting the outlook to darken.

  • Freshworks, Salesforce Rival, Files to Go Public

    Freshworks, a rival to Salesforce com , plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq. Freshworks has filed to raise $100 million in an initial public offering. Its ticker will be FRSH, according to a prospectus filed on Friday.

  • Oil drops after Hurricane Ida hits U.S. Gulf rigs, refineries

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices reversed gains on Monday, pulling back from more than three-week highs reached earlier in the session, as a powerful hurricane slammed into the U.S. Gulf coast https://www.reuters.com/world/us/gulf-coast-ports-close-loop-halts-oil-deliveries-ahead-hurricane-ida-2021-08-29, forcing shutdowns and evacuations of hundreds of offshore oil platforms. It rose more than 11% last week in anticipation of disruptions to oil production from Hurricane Ida. U.S. oil was down by 49 cents or 0.7% at $68.25 a barrel, having jumped a little over 10% over last week.

  • Hospitals see more unvaccinated, younger, healthier people with COVID-19

    Unvaccinated and relatively healthy people were more likely to be hospitalized than their vaccinated counterparts, according to new L.A. County data.

  • Gold prices scale near 4-week high on Powell's dovish tone

    Gold prices rose to a near four-week high on Monday after U.S. Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell stopped short of providing any clear guidance on a stimulus tapering timeline and boosted hopes that interest rates may remain lower for longer. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $1,817. "The market is starting to readjust expectations for U.S. rate hikes after Powell's speech on Friday, which was the green light for gold to move higher," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

  • US forces struck an ISIS-K terrorist vehicle ahead of a potential attack on the Kabul airport

    The strike by US forces comes days after a devastating suicide bombing at Kabul airport and as US officials warn that more attempted attacks are likely.

  • Gasoline Jumps After Ida Hits U.S. as Crude Fails to Hold Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. gasoline futures jumped after Hurricane Ida barreled ashore in Louisiana, disrupting processing facilities, while oil failed to hold onto an early gain given local rigs may have escaped significant damage and the OPEC+ producers’ cartel is expected to endorse a supply increase.Gasoline for October spiked more than 4% higher in New York before paring its advance, while West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed. Last week, WTI rallied 10% as investors wagered global dema

  • Asian shares mostly higher after US Fed signals on low rates

    Asian shares were mostly higher Monday, as investors interpreted comments from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve as signaling low interest rates were here to stay for some time. Regional investors are also looking ahead to data expected to be released Tuesday on China's manufacturing sector. The speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell was key, as U.S. stocks have set record after record this year, in large part because of the Fed's massive efforts to prop up the economy and financial markets.

  • Chinese Banks Will See Some Headwinds in Second Half: Shenoi

    Aug.29 -- Pramod Shenoi, head of APAC financials research at Creditsights, discusses his outlook for China’s banks for the second half of 2021. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • Iron Ore Giant Plans Carbon Targets for Customers in Green Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. is planning to unveil targets for reducing the carbon footprint of it biggest customers, marking a shift in approach for the world’s no. 4 exporter of iron ore.The firm will follow rivals including Rio Tinto Group and BHP Group in setting specific goals to cut so-called scope 3 emissions, which in Fortescue’s case are generated by steel-makers using the company’s iron ore. Founder and chairman Andrew Forrest was previously not in favor of setting such b