Mobster’s Son Gets Life Sentence for Orchestrating Father’s Murder

A police car on Oct. 4, 2018, sits in the McDonald’s drive-through in the Bronx where Sylvester Zottola was fatally shot in a plot hatched by his son Anthony. (Gregg Vigliotti/The New York Times)

NEW YORK — The murder plot Anthony Zottola initiated was chilling.

Working with a leader of a notorious street gang, federal prosecutors said, Zottola planned to kill his father, a reputed Mafia associate with a Bronx real estate empire, and his brother, who helped the father install jukeboxes and pool tables at bars and restaurants.

At stake were more than two dozen residential and commercial properties worth millions of dollars. Anthony Zottola wanted to control them, prosecutors said, and saw his father, Sylvester Zottola, and his older brother, Salvatore, as obstacles.

As part of the plot, a group of brutal and bumbling assassins tracked Sylvester Zottola for about a year before fatally shooting him in late 2018 as he sat in his SUV at a McDonald’s drive-thru in the Bronx.

Anthony Zottola was convicted last year of murder-for-hire and conspiracy, and on Friday, a federal judge sentenced him to life in prison, the mandatory minimum. The judge, Hector Gonzalez, said Zottola had subjected his family to a “reign of terror.”

Earlier in the day, Gonzalez had sentenced Himen Ross, who prosecutors said killed Sylvester Zottola and shot Salvatore Zottola, to life in prison.

Before his brother was sentenced, Salvatore Zottola addressed him in court.

“You had everything in life,” he said. “What you did to Dad, to myself and to this entire family is unimaginable.”

Next up was a sister, Deborah Ann Zottola, who told her brother she loved him.

“I will not dig you a deeper grave,” she added.

In his own remarks to the court, Anthony Zottola did not apologize for what he had done but expressed love for his wife, his children and “my sister Debbie and my brother Sal.”

During his eight-week trial, prosecutors described how Anthony Zottola had turned against members of his close-knit family, which lived for decades in the Bronx neighborhoods of Pelham Bay and Locust Point, a sedate enclave on Long Island Sound.

The small cluster of brick houses his father built on adjoining Locust Point lots were meant for the family to live together in what they called “Zottola’s Court,” Salvatore Zottola testified. Mottos such as “Our foundation is built from love” were carved into the homes’ facades.

In making their case, prosecutors outlined a broad conspiracy that included a “network of hit men” hired by Bushawn Shelton, described by authorities as a high-ranking member of the Bloods street gang. At times, according to testimony and evidence, the hit men resembled the hapless criminals in Jimmy Breslin’s 1969 novel “The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight.”

A tan minivan they employed as a getaway car often would not start, and a getaway driver parked on a quiet street near Salvatore Zottola’s home once infuriated Shelton by smoking marijuana the gang leader believed might signal their presence.

There were several unsuccessful attempts to kill Sylvester Zottola. Someone tried to shoot him as he drove on the Throgs Neck Expressway, prosecutors said, but he escaped by driving in reverse. Later, men lurking inside his home stabbed him in the neck. Another time, an assailant broke into the Zottola family office with a gun with the goal of killing Zottola but fled after he accidentally tripped a panic alarm.

One hired killer, Ron Cabey, testifying as a government witness, described how he strode up to Sylvester Zottola on a Bronx street in summer 2018, pointed a pistol at him and pulled the trigger, only for the weapon to misfire. Cabey said Zottola began firing at him as he fled.

Cabey was arrested within hours by police officers in Manhattan.

He soon pleaded guilty to murder-for-hire and began cooperating with authorities. Investigators subsequently arrested Shelton at his Brooklyn home and retrieved thousands of text messages he had exchanged with Anthony Zottola — a step-by-step account of the assassination plot.

Some texts showed that while expressing concern about the attempts on his father’s life, Anthony Zottola had given Shelton information about the older man’s movements and whereabouts and those of other relatives. After Salvatore Zottola took a picture of a car used by two hired killers, Anthony Zottola warned Shelton that the men needed a new one.

The two often texted in code, prosecutors said: Sylvester Zottola was “the actor,” and murder attempts were “scenes.” On the day Zottola escaped the attempted expressway shooting, Shelton wrote to Anthony Zottola that “the actor” had gone “in reverse in the middle of shooting a scene.”

Zottola replied that he was “changing the location of the last scene.”

“We going to film in his dressing room,” he wrote. Hours before the attack on Sylvester Zottola at his home, Anthony Zottola wrote: “I get keys to dressing room.”

That night, prosecutors said three men entered Sylvester Zottola’s home, waited for him and then stabbed him multiple times in the torso and neck before fleeing.

Salvatore Zottola testified that he learned that his father had been attacked when a neighbor called to tell him. When he arrived at his father’s home, Salvatore Zottola said, he found him leaning against a wall.

“There was blood everywhere,” he testified.

Anthony Zottola arrived at the home too, Salvatore Zottola testified, adding that his brother waited for investigators to leave “so he could go in and clean up the house.”

When a police officer asked for security camera footage, prosecutors said, Anthony Zottola provided video that did not show the attack. He also cleaned the blood up, prosecutors added, then charged his father $3,450 for the work.

