A Mobster's Murder, and the Jockeying to Move Up the Hierarchy

Photos of Andrew Campos with Richard Martino and Frank Locascio, John Gotti’s former counselor, in Campos’s home in Scarsdale, N.Y. (United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York via The New York Times)

NEW YORK — On a quiet night in March, a mob leader was executed in New York City for the first time since 1985. The body of Francesco Cali, a reputed boss of the Gambino crime family, lay crumpled outside his Staten Island home, pierced by at least six bullets.

Hours later, two soldiers in the Gambino family talked on the phone. One of them, Vincent Fiore, said he had just read a “short article” about the “news,” according to prosecutors.

No tears were shed for their fallen leader. The murder was “a good thing,” Fiore, 57, said on the call. The vacuum at the top meant that Andrew Campos, described by authorities as the Gambino captain who ran Fiore’s crew, was poised to gain more power.

Cali’s death was just the beginning of surprises to come for the Gambino family.

Last week, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn charged Fiore and 11 others in a sprawling racketeering scheme linked to the Gambinos, once the country’s preeminent organized crime dynasty. The charges stemmed from a yearslong investigation involving wiretapped calls, physical surveillance and even listening devices installed inside an office where mob associates worked.

As part of the case, the government released a court filing that offered an extremely rare glimpse at the reactions inside a Mafia family to the murder of their boss — a curious mix of mourning and jockeying for power. The case showed that life in the mob can be just as petty as life in a corporate cubicle.

“Mob guys are the biggest gossips in the world,” said James J. Hunt, the former head of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s office in New York. “You think they’re tough guys, but they’re all looking out for themselves. The only way they get promoted is by a guy dying or going to jail.”

While Fiore initially plotted how Cali’s death would help him and his faction, he adopted a different tone when calling his own ex-wife a few days later, prosecutors said. He warmly referred to Cali as “Frankie” and seemed to mourn the boss as a man who “was loved.” He speculated about the killer’s motive, saying he had watched the surveillance tape from Cali’s home that captured the murder.

Vincent Fiore appeared ambitious, court documents showed, eager to reveal his connections to other gangs and organized crime families. About two weeks after Cali’s death, Fiore bragged in another wiretapped conversation about how he could take revenge on students who had hit his son at school, a government filing said.

Fiore talked first about sending his daughter to beat the students up.

But he also had other options, he said on the call. His ex-wife’s father was a Latin King, her nephews were Bloods, and her cousin was a member of the Ching-a-Lings, the South Bronx motorcycle gang.

Vincent Fiore and the other defendants have each pleaded not guilty to the charges. A lawyer for Fiore did not respond to a request for comment.

Despite decades of declining influence in New York City, the Gambino family, led by the notoriously flashy John J. Gotti in the 1980s, is still raking in millions of dollars, according to the government. Prosecutors said they had evidence that the family had maintained its long-standing coziness with the construction industry, infiltrating high-end Manhattan properties.

The indictments accused Gambino associates of bribing a real estate executive to skim hundreds of thousands of dollars from New York City construction projects, including the XI, a luxury building with two twisting towers being built along the High Line park in West Chelsea.

At the height of their power in the 1980s and early 1990s, the Gambinos and other organized crime families had a stranglehold on New York City construction, through their control of construction unions and the concrete business.

Some of the defendants charged last week operated a carpentry company called CWC Contracting Corp., which prosecutors said paid kickbacks to real estate developers in exchange for contracts.

Despite the scramble after Cali’s death in March, the Gambino crime family continued to thrive through fraud, bribery and extortion, investigators said.

The wiretaps quoted in court papers hinted at the crime family’s capacity for violence. One of the defendants was recorded in April claiming that he had a fight in a diner and “stabbed the kid, I don’t know, 1,000 times with a fork.” Inside another defendant’s home and vehicle, agents found brass knuckles and a large knife that appeared to have blood on it.