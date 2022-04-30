Mochido mochi-themed restaurant brings 'something new' to Visalia

Mochido, Visalia’s newest mochi-themed restaurant, held its grand opening Thursday offering customers mochi donuts, mochi waffles and bubble tea. The eatery sold out of donuts just hours after opening its doors for the first time.

Visalia’s latest mochi-themed restaurant, Mochido, held a soft opening this week.

Customers were greeted with mochi doughnuts and waffles, as well as bubble and fruit teas.

Community members started lining up outside the store prior to the restaurant’s opening, waiting for an opportunity to try some of the drinks and dishes the eatery has to offer.

"We are extremely in awe of the amount of people that showed up today," a post from Mochido's Facebook page reads. "We want to again thank you for giving us your patience as we all begin to learn the ropes."

The line remained throughout most of the day and at one point, around 3 p.m., an employee announced the eatery had sold out of doughnuts for the day.

Thursday’s menu included a plethora of treats like the lilikoi pie and strawberry shortcake specialty drinks, as well as a handful of mochi doughnut flavors, including Nutella, red velvet and cookie crumble.

Mochido, Visalia’s newest mochi-themed restaurant, held its grand opening Thursday offering customers mochi donuts, mochi waffles and bubble tea. A neon sign inside Mochido reads "I love you very mochi," a common theme found inside the store.

"Our new shop will definitely be something new for the people of Visalia," Mochido owner Roderick Calica said. The restaurant's Instagram has no shortage of photos showcasing some of the food and drinks Mochido has to offer.

Mochido's temporary business hours are from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Mochido is closed on Tuesdays.

Mochido is located off West Visalia Parkway and South Mooney, near FedEx and Target.

Lauren Jennings covers education and news for the Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register. Follow her on Twitter @lolojennings. Get alerts and keep up on all things Tulare County for as little as $1 a month. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Mochido brings mochi doughnuts, waffles, bubble teas to Visalia