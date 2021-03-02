Mock slave auctions, racist lessons: How US history class often traumatizes, dehumanizes Black students

N'dea Yancey-Bragg, USA TODAY
·9 min read

On the first day of Black History Month 2021, a group of Wisconsin teachers gave sixth grade students an assignment asking them how they would “punish” a slave.

As the month drew to a close, a Florida high school teacher was suspended with pay after allegedly telling students slaves were not whipped by white people and that the N-word, a racist slur, “just means ignorant."

Last February, a student-teacher in Tennessee gave her fourth grade students an assignment called "Let's Make a Slave" on a speech about keeping Black slaves under control.

In 2019, a fifth-grade teacher was accused of holding a mock slave auction in which white students bid on Black students in New York.

Careless assignments and lessons like these can traumatize students and experts say they are just one example of how teachers in the United States have long struggled and failed to teach the complex history of slavery.

"Unfortunately (slavery is] addressed often in ways that are either marginalizing or it's the only way that Black people ... are brought into the curriculum," Keffrelyn D. Brown, a professor of cultural studies in education at the University of Texas at Austin, said.

Black History Month 2021: Why is Black History Month in February?

'He did not want to be Black anymore'

In May 2019, former teacher Patricia Bailey made Nicole Dayes' son and another Black student stand in front of their class while other students bid on them during a social studies lesson at North Elementary School, according to a lawsuit filed on Dayes' behalf.

The children were told to refer to the winning students as masters and were warned not to try to escape because they would "be chased down and violence would be done to them," according to a report from the New York Attorney General's office.

Dayes said her son, who is now 12, had to receive counseling after the incident, which the attorney general's office found had a "profoundly negative effect on all students present – especially the African American students."

"He told me that he did not want to be Black anymore," Dayes said. "He didn’t want to go to school because he didn’t know if he could trust the teachers."

More than a year and a half after the incident, Dayes said her son still worries that he's being judged because he's Black when they're out in public and his friendships in the small town have been seriously affected.

Emotional toll hits Black families: African Americans face harmful mental health effects every time incidents of police brutality go viral

'Not isolated incidents'

Simulations are a useful way to teach some parts of history, like civic education, but using this technique to teach about slavery is ineffective and fails to consider the impact on students, particularly Black students.

These kinds of lessons are just one symptom of the systemic problems with how American schools teach – or in some cases fail to teach – about slavery and Black history as a whole.

Brown said when teachers ask students to imagine themselves as slaves or slaveowners, they may be simply attempting to bring history to life to build empathy or give students a more emotional and visceral experience.

"We can never recreate nor should we want to recreate enslavement," she said. "It minimizes the trauma of the history itself."

There are currently no groups tracking how often incidents like this happen across the country, but Brown said it's clear these kinds of lessons are being taught at multiple different grade levels in many locations across the country.

"These are not isolated incidents," she said.

Florida teacher denies slaves' abuse: Teacher in viral TikTok videos suspended with pay, district investigating

Dozens of teachers "proudly" reported that simulations were their favorite lessons when teaching about slavery, according to a 2018 report titled "Teaching Hard History" from the Southern Poverty Law Center, which surveyed more than 1,700 social studies teachers and analyzed textbooks.

Multiple teachers said they had students simulate the Middle Passage, the sea journey taken by slave ships from West Africa, others had students clean cotton and role-play as enslaved people and enslavers.

In addition to the problems with simulations, the SPLC report found that the U.S. education system fails to effectively teach about slavery across the board.

Teachers fail to discuss the relationship between white supremacy and slavery, teach about slavery as an exclusively southern system, focus on the white experience instead of the perspective of enslaved people, and rarely make connections between slavery and present day structural racism, according to the report.

Machayla Randall, a senior at Cherry Hill East High School in New Jersey, said she grew disappointed and uncomfortable after years of only learning about the civil rights movement and slavery in school. She said she was never upset with her teachers, but always wanted more from the curriculum.

"The fact that we only discuss (slavery) is kind of dehumanizing for the African American culture," she said. "Especially in the perspective of history textbooks we’re only seen as tools and people that were utilized."

Brown said teachers continue to struggle with lessons around slavery because they are not properly trained and because the country itself has had a difficult time addressing race and racism. Although some states adhere to common core standards, there is no national standard for teaching slavery, she said.

'A very scary' suggestion: Republican state lawmakers want to punish schools that teach the 1619 Project

Slavery simulations should never be used in the classroom, according to Jalaya Liles Dunn, director of the SPLC project that produced the Teaching Hard Histories report. Instead, primary source documents can offer students more insight into true experience of slavery, she said.

Teachers are also encouraged to explain the root causes of the institution of slavery, the connection to political power and how those injustices still impact life today.

"We need to be honest and tell the truth," she said. "We can’t romanticize it."

Brown, the University of Texas professor, is cautiously optimistic that more conversations are being had about this topic, but also said she has experienced pushback to talking about racism.

"I’m curious to see how that will play out and whether we will see it to its full fruition or if we will let this moment pass as moments have passed before without really doing the work," she said.

What can parents do if this happens to their child?

If parents encounter a problematic assignment Brown said the first step is to talk to the teacher to better understand the intention of the lesson and what the rest of the curriculum entails.

"That's where you can begin to push for a more expansive and really transformative curriculum experience at the school," she said.

As a parent of two school-aged children, Brown also said it is important for kids to learn about hard histories including slavery at home first and to humanize the experience of people who were enslaved. She again emphasized that parents should make sure slavery is not the only time their children learn about Black history in school.

"As an African American parent or parent of Black children I am interested to know how do Black people and the Black experience play out in the curriculum," she said.

How to talk to kids about racism: George Floyd. Ahmaud Arbery. Breonna Taylor. What do we tell our children?

LaGarrett J. King, an associate professor of social studies education at the University of Missouri who also contributed to the Teaching Hard History report, also suggested parents look at the assignments their children are being given and consider what kind of message or narrative the work presents. He said parents should better educate themselves about the history of slavery and use additional resources to supplement what students may or may not learn in the classroom.

He noted that even when students are taught about slavery in a complex way, it can be difficult for them because "history is psychologically violent." Creating space for students to critically examine the actions of people who have not be historically held accountable is "extremely important."

"Holding white people historically accountable for their actions is extremely important if we’re going to teach slavery in a more humane way and complex way," he said.

Students are pushing for change

Black students across the country are demanding better Black history lessons in their schools.

Only a few states including New Jersey, Florida and Illinois require public schools to teach Black history but what exactly is taught is often decided by school districts.

Randall, the New Jersey senior, and members of her school's African American Culture Club worked with authors and college professors to develop a Black history course which was approved by the school board. The Cherry Hill School District became the first in New Jersey to require students to take African American history in order to graduate Tuesday.

Inspired by a trip to the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., students at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College got the Denver Public Schools Board to unanimously vote to pass their resolution which ensures the narratives and knowledge of Black, indigenous, Latino and other communities of color are incorporated into every part of the district’s curriculum.

Kaliah Yizar, Dahni Austin, Alana Mitchell, and Jenelle Nangah are now pushing to make that resolution a reality by including a new textbook, Black History 365 into the curriculum. Yizar, a sophomore, said only focusing on select civil rights leaders and slavery minimizes the entirety of Black history.

"When you only teach Black kids about them going through trauma and struggling they’re going to think they're only going to be able to have trauma and struggle," she said.

Students at Stanford University launched a campaign called Diversify Our Narrative to get one book by and about a person of color added to the curriculum in every school across the country. The campaign has attracted more than 5,000 student organizers in 850 school districts across the country.

Victoria Gorum, the campaign's director of project management and research, and fellow Stanford sophomore Beth Engeda said they were inspired to join the campaign amid the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement last summer. Engeda, the campaign's director of finance, said she saw information about Black history being circulated on social media during the protests and recalled yearning to read books that reflected her own experience in the classroom.

"In school the only time I would get to read about Black people was in history textbooks...they wouldn't really talk about anything other than slavery," she said. "I just thought it would be better if schools had these things already incorporated into their curriculum."

Follow N'dea Yancey-Bragg on Twitter: @NdeaYanceyBragg

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Here's why racist school assignments about slavery persist in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

  • Lawsuit accuses Amazon of 'systemic' racism in corporate offices

    A manager at Amazon.com Inc sued the online retailer for discrimination on Monday, saying it hires Black people for lower positions and promotes them more slowly than white workers, and that she was subjected to harassment. The lawsuit from Charlotte Newman, a business development head at Amazon Web Services who is Black, said the company suffers from a "systemic pattern of insurmountable discrimination," despite its pledge to fight racism and statements of solidarity from Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos. Seattle-based Amazon said it was investigating the claims.

  • San Francisco Parents Push School Board Recall amid Failure to Reopen

    San Francisco public school parents are spearheading a recall effort against three school board members in response to the board’s failure to allow students to return to in-person learning. Schools closed across the U.S. in March 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, forcing students to attend class via Zoom or other videoconference platforms. California guidelines on community spread of coronavirus have permitted public schools to open since September 2020, however the San Francisco teachers union has resisted reopening until community spread is lower or all teachers have been vaccinated. Additionally, critics have chided the school board for focusing their efforts on a plan to rename 44 schools named after historical figures who ““engaged in the subjugation and enslavement” or oppression of other people. The board announced last week that it would delay the renaming process following backlash. “Unfortunately, this board has failed to listen to parents, we made so many good faith efforts to reach out and communicate,” Parent Siva Raj told the Wall Street Journal. “Parents are just ready to roll up their sleeves and get involved in every aspect of reopenings.” Raj and his partner Autumn Looijen are leading recall efforts against board President Gabriela López, Vice President Alison Collins, and Commissioner Faauuga Moliga. Other parents have started to form advocacy groups, including the Campaign for Better San Francisco Public Schools, which can accept donations for political activities. Meanwhile, the city of San Francisco has taken the unusual step of suing its own school board in order to force schools to reopen. “The Board of Education and the school district have had more than 10 months to roll out a concrete plan to get these kids back in school. So far they have earned an F,” City Attorney Daniel Herrera said when announcing the suit. Frustrated parents across the state have also been instrumental in the effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom. “People are actually standing in front of schools with the petition getting people to sign it. Whatever people need to do — they’re just furious,” said Randy Economy, a former local journalist in Southern California who serves as a spokesman for the recall effort.

  • School textbooks to get Black Lives Matter makeover as Pearson launches new race guidelines

    School textbooks are to get a Black Lives Matter makeover as Pearson says it intends to remove references to “Master” and “Slave” from all its major titles. Pearson, which owns the exam board Edexcel and is one of the UK’s largest education publishers, has drawn up its first ever in-depth guidelines on race and ethnicity. The company said its new editorial guidelines - which will be sent to all authors and editors - will help to “fight systematic racism in education”. It comes amid growing calls among academics and students to “decolonise” the curriculum, which have gained traction in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests last summer. One of a series of updates Pearson will make to its textbooks is to remove the use of the terminology “Master” and “Slave” which is used in engineering and computer science to describe a system where one device has control over another. “Pearson has recently remediated instances of biased terminology and imagery in courseware based on student feedback,” a spokesman said. The company has already reviewed the content of 100 of its best-selling and most popular textbooks to check whether the use of “Master” and “Slave” or any other instances of bias that need to be amended in light of its latest standards. Pearson explained that another example of bias would be a textbook containing an imbalance of a historical account, such as slavery not being mentioned in a reading text about the Civil War. Under its new race and ethnicity guidelines, authors are told to “proactively” include more examples of people from minority ethnicities as “positive role models”. They are also advised that people who are depicted as being in a position of power, influence or authority should be from a range of nationalities and ethnic minorities rather than being overly “UK/US-centric”. Writers are told not to make “unnecessary distinctions” between people of different ethnicities and that the idea that people from certain ethnic groups have abilities that are limited to any one arena. For example, textbooks should not have black male students engaging in sports or south Asian female students choosing academic pursuits. Authors should also be “wary” of using terms like “disadvantaged”, “oppressed” and “‘vulnerable” in relation to individuals or groups from minority ethnicities or religions. All content production staff should be given mandatory unconscious bias training “on a rolling basis”. Ebrahim Matthews, senior vice president of Pearon’s global schools division, said: “2020 was a year of enormous change and action across the world when it comes to race and ethnic equality. It has highlighted the need for action to address systemic inequality that people from diverse backgrounds face every day. “The work we do at Pearson makes a real difference in the lives of millions of people and there is more we can and should do. This is an important step to address systemic and personal bias related to race and ethnicity in academic content, and to ensure that what we produce is anti-racist, accurate and authentic.” Dr Jason Arday, an associate professor of sociology at Durham University who assisted Pearson with the guidelines, said they represent a “cultural shift” in publishing that “attempts to center race and racial equality at its core”.

  • Thousands of students reported 'missing' from school systems nationwide amid COVID-19 pandemic

    States around the country are reporting a significant decline in the number of students enrolled in public school because of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving experts and educators concerned about the trend, and its potential long-term consequences. A notable number of students seem to have simply fallen off the grid, not showing up for online or in-person instruction, their whereabouts unknown by school officials. Given the chaos caused by the pandemic, and the lack of data, it is difficult to truly determine the exact magnitude of the problem, which seems to be disproportionately affecting already vulnerable student populations – among them homeless students, children with disabilities, children of immigrants, children in foster care and children of color.

  • Andy Samberg Loves Hearing People Sing Along To Lonely Island Songs

    Andy Samberg never gets tired of hearing people sing along to the "wonderfully dumb" songs by his comedy group, The Lonely Island. You can see Andy Samberg in his critically-acclaimed film, "Palm Springs," streaming now on Hulu. #Colbert #PalmSprings #AndySamberg

  • Actor and former Obama aide Kal Penn to publish memoir on having "more than one calling"

    Kal Penn, the actor and Obama White House official, will be out Nov. 2 with a memoir, "You Can't Be Serious," which he says is "for anyone who has ever wondered if it’s possible to have more than one calling."Details: Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, says the book is "about growing up as a skinny kid with a funny name and later helping another skinny kid with a funny name become President of the United States."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Mostly, it’s a story about how your life can have more than one story, and knowing you have many more choices than those presented to you."The backstory: Penn, represented for the book by Robert Barnett, had been "a stoner in the Harold and Kumar films and a sports medicine doctor on the hit TV show House when his House castmate Olivia Wilde invited him to be her +1 at a campaign event for then-Senator Barack Obama.""Kal began to balance show business with a role on Obama’s presidential campaign; he then took a sabbatical ... to serve as an Associate Director in the White House Office of Public Engagement, where he was President Obama’s Liaison to Young Americans, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and the Arts community."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Almost 10% of American households are at risk of losing housing during pandemic, according to new report

    CFPB said that around 2.1 million families are at least three months late on mortgage payments, while 8.8 million renters are late on rent.

  • Op-Ed: Is it possible to fix the UC's system of haves and have-nots?

    UC Merced and UC Riverside serve more racially marginalized students than other campuses and yet have far fewer resources to do that job.

  • Analysis: NBA All-Star break could lead to testing pratfalls

    The NBA should be worried about this weekend, and that has nothing to do with holding an All-Star Game during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It’s about when players won’t be in Atlanta. If everyone plays by the rules at the All-Star Game, the system the NBA has come up with there for health and safety during the pandemic — strict testing for players and their guests, only flying private, staying in closed-off hotels, holding no outside events — should and probably will work.

  • OnPolitics: How Biden is erasing Trump's immigration legacy

    President Biden has started to unwind several of Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies.

  • Analytics explain why Texans need to reconcile with QB Deshaun Watson immediately

    The Houston Texans need to find a way to resolve their issues with quarterback Deshaun Watson and fast.

  • George Floyd kin joins protest anthem album project

    Before a late night rehearsal in December, Terrence Floyd couldn’t remember the last time he squatted on a drum throne, sticks in hand and ready to perform. Surely, he said, it had not happened since his brother, George Floyd, died at the hands of police in Minneapolis last May, sparking a global reckoning over systemic racism and police brutality. Now, Terrence is lending a talent he honed as a youngster in a church band to help produce and promote a forthcoming album of protest anthems inspired by the Black Lives Matter demonstrations prompted in part by his brother's death.

  • After Trump Made Transphobic Comments, Candace Owens Praised Him For Being “Feminist”

    Following former president Donald Trump‘s CPAC speech, in which he continued to falsely claim the election was stolen, allege voter fraud, and tease a 2024 presidential run, conservative commentator Candace Owens entered the chat. Specifically, Owens praised Trump as a “feminist” on Twitter after he touted some wildly transphobic views about trans women being included in women’s sports. On Sunday, Trump gave a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, where he criticized Biden’s decision to allow trans kids to participate in sports according to their gender identity. Trump claimed, falsely, that transgender women in sports were breaking records, and referred to them as “biological males.” In response, Owens essentially called him a feminist hero (sure, Jan). “If you guys are wondering what actual feminism is, it’s Donald Trump having the courage to stand up on stage and call out the insanity of biological men dominating women’s sports,” Owens wrote. “He never kowtows to the Left. #CPAC2021 #CPAC.” If you guys are wondering what actual feminism is, it’s Donald Trump having the courage to stand up on stage and call out the insanity of biological men dominating women’s sports. He never kowtows to the Left. #CPAC2021 #CPAC— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 28, 2021 Owens was immediately the subject of serious backlash on Twitter, with users calling her a TERF well into Monday, when her name started trending. “I’d say your fear of trans people is much greater than your intellect, but we all know it’s easy to find a bigger number than zero,” one user wrote. “At almost every level of government over the past few weeks we have heard about the ‘threat’ of trans kids in sports. Let’s talk about this because there is no threat and yet, we are about to see a massive expansion of privacy intrusions into and surveillance of kids’ bodies,” Chase Strangio, a lawyer for the ACLU, wrote. Trump’s speech and Owens’ subsequent comments are responses to the recently passed Biden administration executive order titled “Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation.” On January 20, Biden’s first day in office, he signed the order declaring that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity were unconstitutional. The order notably states that “Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports.” The order — though praised among many for being an inclusive step forward — has become an easy excuse for conservatives to spew hate. And, this isn’t the first time Owens has been openly transphobic and tried to mask it as standing up for women’s rights. In February, she tweeted that transgender rights policies in the U.S. were “trampling over” the rights of women. In the past, she’s also stood her ground on the false claim that only women can give birth, spoken out against trans soldiers serving in the U.S. Army, and called the work of trans activists the work of Satan and “confusing” to children. Most notably, Owens rebuked Harry Styles’ Vogue cover, where he was photographed wearing a dress, saying, “bring back our manly men.” In reality, there’s no evidence of transgender children harming the upbringing of cisgender children, including in school sports. With nearly 2% of kids identifying as trans as of 2019, the conversation surrounding gender identity and children is becoming a more common one, thanks to the help of organizations like the Human Rights Campaign and PFLAG. But given that ignorance is rampant in the Republican party, it’s no surprise Trump would latch onto this Biden order — and even less of a surprise that a noted TERF like Candace Owens would praise him for it. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?What's Up WIth This Giant Gold Trump Statue?The Trump Vs. McConnell Fight Only Has LosersThe Trauma Of Trump's Impeachment Acquittal

  • Letters to the Editor: The problem with building 'affordable' housing in affluent neighborhoods

    Those affluent neighborhoods would move out, lowering the value of those homes.

  • Laurie Hernandez completed a 'Hamilton'-inspired floor routine in a Captain Marvel leotard during her first gymnastics meet in 5 years

    Laurie Hernandez - a member of the 2016 gold-medal winning "Final Five" squad - earned props from Brie Larson and Leslie Odom Jr. for her performance.

  • Mike Tyson Speaks Out Against Hulu’s Upcoming Series Based on His Life, Calls It ‘Tone-Deaf, Cultural Misappropriation’

    Just hours after Hulu announced the news of its limited series order about the life of Mike Tyson, the heavyweight boxing champion is speaking out against the streaming platform.

  • How ‘Putin’s Chef’ Prigozhin Is Now Targeting Europe

    Sergei Ilnitsky/APHe’s sent Wagner mercenaries to Ukraine, Syria, and Libya; faced U.S. indictments for assigning his “troll farm” to interfere in the 2016 presidential election; and even dispatched white supremacists and neo-Nazis to sow anti-Western sentiment in African nations. Now Yevgeny Prigozhin, the catering magnate commonly referred to as “Putin’s chef,” has trained his attention a little closer to Russia’s doorstep: Europe and the Baltic States.A joint investigation by The Daily Beast, the Dossier Center, German broadcaster ARD, Delfi.ee in Estonia, and Siena.lt in Lithuania reveals that operatives closely associated with the Russian oligarch’s previously exposed influence operations organized a two-day conference in Berlin from Jan. 14-15 pegged to economic and environmental issues affecting Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Germany.The Baltic Sea Region Strategic Dialogue was the first of what is meant to be a series of so-called “foresight sessions” to “create a new vision of the post-pandemic future” for the aforementioned countries, with an ostensible focus on COVID-19, Brexit, environmental sustainability, e-governance, and digital technology. Participants included Rihards Kols, the head of the Foreign Relations Committee of Latvia’s parliament, as well as several members of the German Bundestag including Stefan Keuter, a member of the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party.The event was organized by two organizations, both of them closely connected to the Association for Free Research and International Cooperation, or AFRIC.As The Daily Beast reported, AFRIC is run by Prigozhin’s St. Petersburg-based organization. According to internal documents obtained by the Dossier Center, AFRIC was conceived as a “network of agents of influence” meant to provide “expert evaluations and opinions beneficial to Russia” in Africa. Founded in 2018, AFRIC sent “election observers”—many of them well-known white supremacists and neo-Nazis from Europe—to try to sway democratic races in Zimbabwe, Madagascar, Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Africa, in races in which other arms of Prigozhin’s vast empire often supported one or more of the candidates.Russia Is Using Undercover Racists to Exploit Africa’s Anti-Racist Political RevoltLast week, the FBI announced that Prigozhin had been added to its Most Wanted list for his alleged “conspiracy to defraud the United States by impairing, obstructing, and defeating the lawful functions of the Federal Election Commission, the United States Department of Justice, and the United States Department of State” from 2014 to 2018. A $250,000 award was posted for any information leading to his arrest.As with most of Prigozhin’s foreign influence operations, this one consists of a series of nesting doll structures registered outside of Russian Federation territory and helmed, at least on paper, by non-Russians. The same cast of characters recurs, both at the hierarchical level of these operations and among the Western political figures they aim to cultivate.For instance, one of the organizers of the conference was ADMIS Consultancy, a company founded and operated by Vaiva Adomaityte, a Lithuanian national who is also a member of AFRIC’s administration. An occupational psychologist and self-described “global change expert,” Adomaityte has participated in at least one of AFRIC’s three conferences in Berlin, co-authored its “Africa Vision” report, and has been an AFRIC representative at the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi in 2019. She is also a confidante and associate of Yulia Afanasyeva, the Prigozhin operative who established AFRIC in 2018 out of the oligarch’s “back office” in St. Petersburg, as leaked documents obtained by the Dossier Center demonstrate.Adomaityte previously edited a questionnaire written by Afanasyeva for AFRIC’s similarly named “foresight session” in Berlin in 2019. She also wrote to the Hilton Hotel complaining about substandard accommodations and to settle AFRIC’s billing dispute with the management. Adomaityte even updated her résumé to account for her work on behalf of AFRIC. In one awkwardly worded letter dated March 3, 2020, she wrote to Afanasyeva in English, “Shall I start calling you my God Mother I wonder... sounds much ore badass then God Father.”AFRIC-related events, in fact, appear to be the only ones with which Adomaityte’s ADMIS Consultancy has ever worked. Afanasyeva even hired and paid for a Russian social media expert to work on ADMIS Consultancy’s social media pages, as per the correspondence obtained by the Dossier Center. The Baltic Sea event in January took place in the same Hilton Hotel in Berlin as previous AFRIC conferences. One of the earlier events was presided over by Aleksandr Malkevich, a top Prigozhin operative who was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department in 2018 for running a subsidiary company working on behalf of the oligarch’s Project Lakhta, a global political and election interference operation. Malkevich, according to the Treasury Department, ran a company called USA Really, which “engaged in efforts to post content focused on divisive political issues but is generally ridden with inaccuracies. In June 2018, USA Really attempted to hold a political rally in the United States, though its efforts were unsuccessful.”Still another co-organizer of the Baltic Sea conference was the Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade in Germany, better known by its acronym BWA. BWA and ADMIS consultancy co-hosted AFRIC’s last event in Berlin, an online conference on global consequences of COVID-19 in June 2020.BWA is headed by Michael Schumann, a German business consultant specializing in China. Under Schumann’s leadership, BWA has developed partnerships with a series of Russian outfits in Germany including the Association of Russian Businesses and the Dialogue of Civilizations think tank, which was founded in 2016 by Vladimir Yakunin, a former KGB officer and close confidant of Vladimir Putin. Yakunin was the vice president of Russia’s state rail monopoly until 2015, a year after he was sanctioned by the United States for his alleged involvement in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. So far he has evaded EU sanctions.Two other BWA members, Volker Tschapke and Urs Unkauf, acted as AFRIC election observers in Madagascar, DRC, Zimbabwe and South Africa in the past few years. Tschapke and Unkauf were also present at AFRIC’s second and third conferences in Berlin, in July 2019 and January 2020, respectively. Yulia Afanasyeva, Prigozhin’s St. Petersburg-based operative, is also a member of BWA. Misha Japaridze/AP Afanasyeva did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment on this story.Adomaityte said in a Zoom interview that she had no information about Afanasyeva’s involvement in the Baltic Sea conference and that she “felt uncomfortable” talking about AFRIC. She claimed that she was directly hired by BWA in Germany. “We did [earlier] work together with BWA with the AFRIC institution,” she said. “So that was the direct link. However, I was directly requested by the BWA to conduct the research study for the Baltic Sea region.”This account, however, is contradicted by documents obtained by the Dossier Center indicating that not only was Afanasyeva actively involved in organizing the Baltic Sea event, which she attended virtually, but she was in constant communication with Adomaityte about it. Afanasyeva was included in a back-and-forth exchange setting up the venue in the Berlin Hilton; Adomaityte further kept the Russian abreast of how everything had gone.“When we look at the backgrounds [of the people involved], the connection to Prigozhin is clearly visible,” said Indrek Kannik, the former head of analysis of Estonia’s Foreign Intelligence and now the director of the International Centre for Defence and Security in Tallinn. He said the Baltic intelligence services likely follow such influence operations closely.According to a person with direct knowledge of how the Baltic Sea conference was organized, Afanasyeva gave a direct order not to touch on matters of international security and instead focus on economics and ecology. That, too, Kannik said, is textbook tradecraft for the early stages of any successful influence operation.“It is noteworthy that they started with politically uncontroversial topics such as the green deal,” Kannik told The Daily Beast. “They start ‘soft’ and only when they gain some public trustworthiness and a moderately positive image, they take on more relevant topics for the Kremlin such as security, criticism of the Baltic states, Russia’s talking points about dialogue between Europe and Russia, not to mention everything else to do with Crimea and Ukraine.”Another classic tradecraft technique employed by the conferences was employing unwitting foreigners to make the events appear legitimate, in this case by producing ancillary literature. A “strategy recommendation” report, released subsequent to the Berlin conference and branded as an ADMIS Consultancy product, was written by unsuspecting freelancers hired over the internet, The Daily Beast has confirmed. In September, U.S. news outlets reported that Prigozhin’s Internet Research Agency, or “troll farm,” had set up two fake news websites—one catering to the far right, the other to the far left—which hired unwitting American writers to contribute. Even the avatars of the putative editors of these sites were bogus, their faces generated with AI software. The goal was clearly to launder disinformation and propaganda through native participants, whose worldviews intersect with Kremlin interests.The danger with bricks-and-mortar operations like the conferences is that they’re liable to snare respectable and credible participants who are fixtures at similarly themed events. And the participants don’t necessarily have to be influenced or persuaded by Russia propaganda; their mere presence is itself an operational success. Having, say, a government minister from an EU or NATO country photographed alongside a Prigozhin operative is a great way to signal back to Moscow that these exercises pay off.In October 2014, months after Russia’s invasion and occupation of Crimea, the psychological warfare of the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence agency, orchestrated an entire security conference in Athens using cut-outs and front groups including a local Greek think tank and a Russian institute purportedly devoted to Russian diaspora issues. According to Estonia’s foreign intelligence service, an officer from GRU Unit 54777 even participated in a panel discussion next to Panos Kammenos, a Moscow-friendly Greek politician who subsequently became Greece’s defense minister.One of the people invited to give a presentation at the Baltic Sea event was Mihkel Krusberg, an Estonian official from the Ministry of Environment. He received a personal invitation from Adomaityte a little over two weeks ahead of the conference. Because Krusberg is frequently asked to attend such forums and the other publicly named guests appeared legitimate, Krusberg told The Daily Beast he didn’t see any red flags in the offer. “Had I known about the background of the organizers, I would have politely turned down their invitation,” he said.The Baltic Sea Region Strategic Dialogue was not envisaged as a one-off affair. The same group of organizers is already planning a follow-up conference to focus on the relationship between the Baltic and Nordic countries. According to Adomaityte, it’s scheduled to take place online in late March. “However we are really hoping to have a physical conference in the summer,” she said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Well-traveled Teddy Allen leaves Nebraska, his 3rd D1 team

    LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Teddy Allen, the Nebraska scoring leader who set the Pinnacle Bank Arena scoring record less than a week ago, left the Huskers basketball team on Monday. Nebraska was Allen's third Division I program in a mercurial career on and off the court. Coach Fred Hoiberg mentioned last week that Allen had been bothered by a wrist issue.

  • Andra Day on Why Her Golden Globe Win Was Both ‘Exciting and Heartbreaking’ (Exclusive)

    ET spoke with the actress about her Golden Globe win for 'The United States Vs. Billie Holiday,' now streaming on Hulu.

  • Disney CEO Suggests There’s No ‘Going Back’ to Pre-COVID Film Releases

    As Disney prepares to release “Raya and the Last Dragon” in theaters and as a premium on-demand title this Friday, CEO Bob Chapek says that he thinks the experimentation his studio and others in Hollywood are doing with releasing movies during the pandemic will permanently change the movie business. “The consumer is probably more impatient than they’ve ever been before,” Chapek said during a Q&A at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference, “particularly since now they’ve had the luxury of an entire year of getting titles at home pretty much when they want them. So, I’m not sure there’s going back. But we certainly don’t want to do anything like cut the legs off a theatrical exhibition run.” Disney previously released its remake of “Mulan,” initially a March 2020 theatrical release, as a premium title for $29.99 for Disney+ subscribers while Pixar’s “Soul” went from being a theatrical June 2020 release to a Christmas Day release on Disney+ at no extra cost. “Raya and the Last Dragon” will be released on PVOD at the same price as “Mulan,” while the “101 Dalmatians” prequel “Cruella” will take the same path as “Soul,” going from theatrical to streaming this May. Also Read: 'Raya and the Last Dragon' Film Review: Disney Animated Epic Offers a Dynamic, Complex Saga The big question for Disney is whether it will commit the Marvel Studios blockbuster “Black Widow” for its currently scheduled theatrical release on May 7, or if it will move to a hybrid release similar to “Raya” or be pushed back once again. Studios have already delayed several films previously set for release in March and April, and while theaters in New York City have been given clearance to reopen this Friday, it is unclear how close much of the rest of the country will be to reopening in May as the COVID-19 vaccination process continues. Meanwhile, more studios are using the pandemic to finally shorten the 90-day theatrical window long defended by movie theaters. Last week, Paramount announced that two of its most anticipated upcoming releases, “Mission: Impossible 7” and “A Quiet Place — Part II,” will be available to stream on its new Paramount+ service 45 days after they hit theaters. This comes after Universal made a deal with AMC and Cinemark to release its films on home platforms as early as 17 days after theatrical release, with a clause that will guarantee 31 days of theatrical exclusivity if the film earns an opening weekend of more than $50 million domestically. Warner Bros. made an even more drastic measure, announcing that all of its 2021 films would be released on HBO Max the same day as theatrical release, a move that was intensely opposed by AMC and other movie theater chains as well as filmmakers like Denis Villeneuve and Christopher Nolan. Also Read: SPAC-tacular: 10 Media and Entertainment SPACs to Watch Disney has yet to show an exact number of days it would like to shorten the theatrical window to, but Chapek’s remarks suggest that the hybrid release strategy Disney is using for “Raya” may be a model it continues to explore while it waits for the box office to return to normal. Once it does, Disney has a very good reason not to leave movie theaters behind, as the studio grossed a record $11.1 billion worldwide in 2019 off of films like “Avengers: Endgame,” “Frozen II,” and a CGI remake of “The Lion King.” “This is a fluid situation and it’s fluid for two reasons: The short term impact of COVID on the number of screens open and on consumers’ willingness to go back, but also the fundamental changes of consumer behavior, which might be more profound,” Chapek said. “We are watching very carefully…to see how long term those preferences are going to shift. and that’s why we talk about flexibility so often.” Read original story Disney CEO Suggests There’s No ‘Going Back’ to Pre-COVID Film Releases At TheWrap