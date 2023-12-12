Mocksville man accused of taking indecent liberties with multiple minors
Mocksville man accused of taking indecent liberties with multiple minors
Mocksville man accused of taking indecent liberties with multiple minors
While Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers sit at the top of this draft class, the consensus strength lies in the group of forwards and centers who are eligible.
Both Norfolk State coach Robert Jones and Illinois State coach Ryan Pedon received technicals and had to be separated during the incident on Saturday.
A recent Google Messages beta included code fragments suggesting that users will be able to edit texts after they're sent.
Most warm jackets are super bulky, but this shirt jacket keeps warmth in so well that it may just be the best insulated jacket ever.
How can the NFL fix its officiating problem as mistakes continue to pile up in high-leverage situations and important games?
The Chiefs couldn't bring down Josh Allen.
The league is still investigating the situation between Greenlaw and Disandro, the Eagles' head of security.
The rapper faces his fourth sexual misconduct lawsuit in a matter of weeks. We break down the lawsuit he's facing as he denies the "sickening allegations" against him.
Schools are weighing whether metal detectors can prevent increasing violence as multiple students were stabbed or brought loaded guns to schools this week.
It's a must-win week for many fantasy managers trying to make the playoffs. Dalton Del Don is here to help with his lineup advice for every Week 14 game.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 14 of the fantasy football season!
The U.S., Argentina, Mexico, Brazil and others learned their 2024 Copa América opponents at Thursday's draw in Miami.
The 2024 class will feature 13 members and the enshrinement will take place from June 6-9
No, it's not Urban Meyer.
Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie went toe-to-toe in Alabama Wednesday. What to know about the latest GOP clash.
Although they've been around since the early 1900s, credit cards as we know them didn't go into effect until over 60 years later.
The Las Vegas sports community and LeBron James, who's in town for the NBA in-season tournament, addressed the latest deadly mass shooting in America.
Charlie Brown won't let commercialism ruin his Christmas — and neither should you!
Five months after going into cardiac arrest, Bronny James is preparing to return to the basketball court. A decade ago, his basketball career might have been over. What changed?
Long before he was a TV game show champion, Nick Cascone found success as a Hollywood actor.