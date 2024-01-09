From mocktails to non-alcoholic beer and wine, Dry January options abound around OKC

A new year is upon us and for many that means it’s time to observe Dry January.

If you’ve given up alcohol for the month (or longer) that doesn’t mean you can’t join your friends at local breweries, bars and restaurants for craft beverages.

More and more establishments are taking it upon themselves to offer zero proof options for those less inclined to imbibe hard beverages.

The Jones Assembly, 901 W Sheridan Ave., has even teamed up with Hyper Panda's Greg Horton to bring together a slate of 10 bartenders for a boozeless beverage competition called Dry Bar at 6:30 Jan. 11.

Bartenders from The Jones Assembly, Ash Cigar Lounge OKC, Rococo on Western, Good For A Few, FRIDA Southwest, REV Mex, The Mule, The Winston, and Palo Santo will all compete in the event. Proceeds will benefit The Recovery Center of OKC and tickets can be purchased at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/89549470/dry-bara-nonalcoholic-beverage-competition-oklahoma-city-the-jones-assembly.

More: What are the Dry January rules? What to know if you're swearing off alcohol in 2024.

Looking for more Dry January options around town? Here are some other bars, restaurants and breweries with menu items.

Mocktails, non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits all offer options for those participating in Dry January.

Sailor & The Dock, 617 W Sheridan Ave.

Mocktails are actually what Sailor & The Dock prides itself on. As a bar that serves only beer, wine and craft mocktails, the use of fresh ingredients to create amazing flavors is key for the staff. Stop in for an Apple Fist Mule featuring lime, spiced agave and ginger beer, a Hibiscus Fizz with orange, spiced agave and lemon or an Elderberry Spritz with lemon and agave. Plus, during happy hour, weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m. you can get a mystery mocktail for just $5.55.

GHST Restaurant & Bar, 805 N Hudson Ave

Bartenders at GHST craft mocktails all year round using fresh juices and house-made syrups. You can also get non-alcoholic wine. Current mocktail offerings include the Trelawney Spills the Tea — a blend of lemon juice , jade oolong tea syrup, peach-sage shrub, Chinese spice bitters and non-alcoholic bubbles — and the Deadmen of Dunharrow, which features lime juice, strawberry basil syrup, Clean Co. zero-proof “Rum,” and tart cherry saffron bitters. A bartender from GHST will also be competing in the non-alcoholic drink competition at The Jones Assembly on Jan. 11.

OK Cider Co., 705 W Sheridan Ave.

The taproom at OK Cider Co. has recently added some new additions to it's rotation and they're alcohol-free. Okie Water is a carbonated mineral water now available on tap and Hop Water is lightly carbonated with a light hop character but no calories or alcohol. OK Cider Co. also has Kinder Cider and Afropop's Blacker The Berry blackberry vanilla soda as additional zero-proof options.

Mary Eddy's, 900 W Main Street

Another eatery with a fantastic bar program including mocktails year-round, Mary Eddy's typically keeps a handful or more menu options available. You might find options like the Prairie Fire, the Apple of My Eye and the Hibiscus Fizz among others. Flavor profiles range from complex and smoky to fruity and bright just like with traditional cocktails.

A selection of mocktails at Frenzy Brewing Company.

Frenzy Brewing Company, 15 S Broadway in Edmond

Frenzy has an entire menu of mocktails they launched this month for those partaking in Dry January or just looking for booze-free refreshments, including the Safe Sex on the Beach, the Moscow Mulish and mimosas made with non-alcoholic champagne along with many more. Plus, you can also check out a selection of non-alcoholic beer from Athletic Brewing Company or grab a draft root beer or cream soda. The brewery also serves canned soda and sparkling water options so there's sure to be something to quench your thirst without raising your blood-alcohol level.

Milo, 6201 N Western Ave

Great food deserves a well-crafted beverage and you can find both at Milo. With mocktail options that are just as beautiful as their cocktails, you don't have to give up the notion of a full dining experience simply because you're choosing zero-proof beverages. Ask bartenders for full list of options or for suggestions based on your preferences.

Jimmy B's Culinary + Krafted, 1225 N Broadway Ave.

The Automobile Alley Hal Smith restaurant has the word crafted right in its name, so it's no wonder you can find carefully crafted mocktails on the menu. Grab a Panda Cub made with taro, coconut, simple syrup and cream or a Dicky Lee Sling which blends house grenadine with lime and Topo Chico anytime or stop by during brunch for a Chai-nana made with banana, simple syrup and chai.

Red Rooster, 3100 N Walker Ave.

You don't have to stop choosing mocktails when January ends at Red Rooster. Whether you opt for one of the bottled or canned alcohol-free options like the Phony Negroni or the Wild AF non-alcoholic rosé, or let the restaurant whip up one of their specials for you, you have options. House choices include the Marvin Berry a blend of blueberry & blackberry syrup, lemon, club soda and basil, the Joshua Tree — Topo Chico, orange and ango bitters and lime — or the Eeyore, which features lime juice, ginger beer, ginger serrano agave and a chile rim.

Pub W., multiple locations

Another Hal Smith restaurant, Pub W. has an extensive specialty drink list at its bars which means mocktails are among the many options bartenders are capable of whipping up. Don't be afraid to request recommendations based on your tastes and preferences.

Oklahoma Craft Brewer's guide to Dry January at Oklahoma Breweries

If you're outside the metro or just wondering what some additional breweries have going on that might get you through Dry January, the Oklahoma Craft Brewer's Association created a handy list of non-alcoholic offerings at breweries throughout the state.

Whether you choose to observe Dry January or not, local businesses will be glad to see you stopping in throughout the month.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Best non-alcoholic options around Oklahoma City for Dry January