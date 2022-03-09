MOCO's Council Returning To In-Person Meetings Next Week

ROCKVILLE, MD — The Montgomery County Council will return to meeting in person next week, after two years of remote meetings.

Residents who want to testify at meetings will still be able to do so remotely, the council said, or can submit written or video testimony in advance.

“One of the things we have learned during the pandemic is that giving our residents the opportunity participate in the legislative process remotely has expanded the diversity of views expressed on essential public policy issues and has greatly increased participation,” said Council President Gabe Albornoz in a statement. “Maintaining the option to testify remotely at Council public hearings allows us to hear from residents who may otherwise not be able to join an in-person meeting because of job responsibilities, childcare concerns or mobility issues.”



Residents who do want to attend meetings in-person will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, the council said. Meetings will still be viewable on the County Cable Montgomery (Comcast Channel 996, RCN Channel 1056 and Verizon Channel 30) and or on the Council’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

“All our public health experts agree that getting vaccinated is still the best way for individuals to protect themselves and others from developing Covid-19,” said Albornoz in the statement. “While our community is fortunate to have some of the highest vaccination rates in the nation, we continue to encourage residents who haven’t gotten vaccinated or boosted to do so as soon as possible.”



