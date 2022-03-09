MOCO's Council Returning To In-Person Meetings Next Week

Colleen Martin
·1 min read

ROCKVILLE, MD — The Montgomery County Council will return to meeting in person next week, after two years of remote meetings.

Residents who want to testify at meetings will still be able to do so remotely, the council said, or can submit written or video testimony in advance.

“One of the things we have learned during the pandemic is that giving our residents the opportunity participate in the legislative process remotely has expanded the diversity of views expressed on essential public policy issues and has greatly increased participation,” said Council President Gabe Albornoz in a statement. “Maintaining the option to testify remotely at Council public hearings allows us to hear from residents who may otherwise not be able to join an in-person meeting because of job responsibilities, childcare concerns or mobility issues.”

Residents who do want to attend meetings in-person will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, the council said. Meetings will still be viewable on the County Cable Montgomery (Comcast Channel 996, RCN Channel 1056 and Verizon Channel 30) and or on the Council’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

“All our public health experts agree that getting vaccinated is still the best way for individuals to protect themselves and others from developing Covid-19,” said Albornoz in the statement. “While our community is fortunate to have some of the highest vaccination rates in the nation, we continue to encourage residents who haven’t gotten vaccinated or boosted to do so as soon as possible.”

This article originally appeared on the Rockville Patch

Recommended Stories

  • Husband, wife die in Texas oilfield gas leak while their kids wait in the car, feds say

    An Odessa-based oilfield company is facing charges for the deaths and is accused of “obstructing” the investigation, according to federal officials.

  • U.S. charges two siblings in $124 million cryptocurrency fraud

    U.S. authorities on Tuesday filed criminal charges against a cryptocurrency executive and civil charges against him and his sister, accusing them of defrauding retail investors out of millions of dollars with a digital token known as Ormeus Coin. In papers filed in Manhattan federal court, the Justice Department said John Barksdale lied about the value and profitability of Ormeus Coin's mining assets, including that the coin was backed by a $250 million mining operation generating more than $5 million of monthly revenue. Barksdale and his sister JonAtina Barksdale were separately charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission with conducting fraudulent unregistered offerings of Ormeus Coin.

  • SNAP Schedule: Benefits Disbursal for California in March

    In California, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is distributed through what is known as "CalFresh." CalFresh is for low-income individuals and families who meet federal income...

  • Why a proposed shed business caused Peoria officials to worry – and led to new standards

    After much deliberation among city officials, Cook Portable Warehouses plans to establish its first Peoria-area company-owned outlet.

  • EPA rule would make heavy trucks cut smog, soot pollution

    Pres. Biden proposes stronger pollution rules for new tractor-trailer rigs that would clean up diesel engines.

  • 22 U.S. states back stringent EPA vehicle emissions rules

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Twenty-two states urged a U.S. appeals court to uphold new federal rules to reduce vehicle emissions by 28.3% through 2026, after other states and industry participants challenged the planned changes. The filing https://oag.ca.gov/system/files/attachments/press-docs/EPA%20GHG%20Standrds%20-%20Motion%20to%20Intervene.pdf, led by the state of California, urged the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to uphold the Environmental Protection Agency's new rules, which take effect in September. The rules reverse former President Donald Trump's rollback of car pollution cuts and aim to speed a U.S. shift to more electric vehicles (EVs).

  • EPA memo steers water money to disadvantaged communities

    The Biden administration issued guidance to states on Tuesday that it said will ensure the country's largest-ever investment in water infrastructure doesn’t bypass disadvantaged communities that are disproportionately affected by environmental hazards like pollution. The Environmental Protection Agency's guidance memo applies to $43 billion in the infrastructure bill for making drinking water cleaner, improving sewage treatment and replacing lead pipes. The agency said the memo helps the Biden Administration meet its goal of addressing environmental needs in communities that often have high rates of poverty and unemployment.

  • U.S. agency will review FAA efforts on 'flying taxi' rules

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Department's Office of Inspector General said on Monday it will review progress by regulators in establishing the basis for certifying lower-altitude aircraft known as "flying taxis." While interest in Urban Air Mobility, or highly automated aircraft that can be used for passengers and cargo and are designed to operate in populated areas, has grown substantially, it creates "new and complex safety challenges" for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which is currently reviewing applications for certifying eVTOL aircraft, the watchdog said. In highlighting the challenges for the FAA, the inspector general's office noted that the existing regulation for aircraft certification that is being used is "still primarily intended for traditional small aircraft with a pilot onboard, whereas eVTOL aircraft may be entirely autonomous."

  • Health and Human Services secretary is latest top official to leave RI government

    Womazetta Jones joins the former directors of the Department of Health, DCYF and Department of Human Services, who have all left recently.

  • ‘Too many gaps’: Why the SEC is looking to update insider trading rules

    The rules around insider trading seem simple: Corporate insiders can’t turn a profit or dodge a loss on their stocks while they have pertinent information that regular investors don’t know. But one exception offers too much of a loophole, critics say.

  • Five acres off Twin Springs Road rezoned for proposed subdivision

    Over five acres of land off Twin Springs Road was rezoned from industrial to residential following a unanimous voted Monday.

  • US Treasury Launches Crypto ‘Education’ to Raise Risk Awareness

    The initiative will develop education materials targeted at people with limited access to mainstream financial services to promote crypto literacy.