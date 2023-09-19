New MoD boss cleans house, F16 training going well, EU neighbors oppose grain export plan

Your slice of the headlines in Ukraine. Daily. Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

· Defense overhaul continues in Ukraine under new minister Umerov as government ousts deputy team

The government has dismissed all of Ukraine's deputy defense ministers, a message on its official Telegram channel on Sept. 18 reads.





· Ukrainian troops break through Russian defensive line near Bakhmut – Syrskyi

Ukrainian troops have broken through the Russian defensive line on the eastern front, which the enemy was trying to reinforce with all available reserves, Ukraine’s Military Media Center reported on its Telegram channel on Sept. 18, citing Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander, General Oleksandr Syrskyi.





· Russia deploys reserves to Zaporizhzhya front, taking heavy losses in fighting – Atesh

Russia is deploying military reserves to the Zaporizhzhya front, while taking heavy losses in fighting there, the Atesh resistance group reported on its Telegram channel on Sept. 18.





· Ukraine's Air Force says F-16 training for pilots advancing significantly

The process of training Ukrainian pilots on Western F-16 fighters has made significant progress and gained momentum, Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, said on Ukrainian national television on Sept. 17.





· Russian submarine Rostov-on-Don took two direct hits in dock in Sevastopol, sub out for remainder of war

Photos of Russia’s Rostov-on-Don submarine, attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Sevastopol on Sept. 13, published by the Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT) project on its Telegram channel on Sept. 18, show that the vessel took two direct hits and is likely unusable for the rest of the war.





· ICJ session starts hearings on Ukraine's genocide case against Russia; Moscow says Hague court lacks jurisdiction

The International Court of Justice in The Hague in the Netherlands has begun hearings on Ukraine's lawsuit against Russia, a claim filed by Kyiv immediately after Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, the BBC reported on Sept. 18.





· Ukraine hunts for cash as fighting drains coffers

Faced with at least another year of fighting – and a budget deficit of more than $40 billion in 2024 – the Ukrainian government is considering selling military bonds to corporations and private individuals abroad to secure funds for escalating defense expenses, U.S. newspaper the Wall Street Journal reported on Sept. 18.





· Five EU countries oppose Ukraine’s grain export plan — report

Five EU countries bordering Ukraine have signaled their opposition to Kyiv’s proposals on implementing export controls on shipments of Ukrainian grain, Polish news agency PAP reported on Sept. 18, citing an EU source.





· Ukrainian boxing champ killed in action while defending homeland from Russians

Ukrainian boxing champion Andriy Ohorodnyk has been killed in action while fighting against Russian invasion forces, Volodymyr Sokolovskyi, his coach and vice president of the Ukrainian Boxing Federation, said in a post on Telegram on Sept. 18.





· Russia’s Medvedev claimed to have visited Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast

Former Russian President and Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev allegedly visited the occupied part of Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast "at the behest" of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian media reported on Sept. 18.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine