MoD freezes all new spending as budgets spiral out of control

British Army servicemen on manouevres in Estonia this week as the MoD grapples with budgets - VALDA KALNINA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Ministry of Defence has frozen new capital spending for two months as it struggles with the impact of soaring prices on its budget, The Telegraph can reveal.

The ban on spending started in early February and will last to the end of March, throwing into doubt long-planned projects which were due for approval before the next financial year.

Inflation has pushed up the prices of defence contracts since budgets were set. Last autumn’s Armed Forces pay rise in effect had to be funded from the MoD capital budget and both factors are understood to have contributed to the need for the freeze.

It comes after the Armed Forces were widely criticised for their spending on diversity issues and it has now emerged that the cost of staff focused on the issue has doubled to nearly £2 million over the past five years.

The Telegraph revealed at the weekend that the British Army proposed relaxing security checks for recruits from overseas to boost diversity, prompting a review by Grant Shapps, the Defence Secretary.

The Telegraph can also reveal that, amid a recruitment crisis in the Royal Navy, the next generation of British frigates will be crewed by as few as 50 sailors.

'All warning lights are flashing red' former defence secretary Ben Wallace says as he expresses concern over MoD spending - Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The decision to freeze capital spending has caused alarm in parts of the department. Even contracts that were verbally agreed but not yet formally signed now cannot progress until April at the earliest.

A defence source who has seen the impact first hand told The Telegraph: “There is an almighty scramble going on. It is absolute chaos.”

One area potentially impacted is the UK’s involvement in Project Convergence, a gathering of allied nations in California this spring to test military innovations.

The Telegraph understands there has been discussion about scaling back the UK presence at the event, which runs through February and March, given the new financial restraints.

Research projects on artificial intelligence and cyber technology that were set to be approved in the coming weeks now also face an uncertain future.

Sources who have worked inside the MoD at various points over the last decade said they could not remember any similar freeze on new capital spending being adopted.

Former defence secretaries have raised concerns about the freeze and called for more defence spending.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, will announce his spending plans at the Budget on Mar 6, but there has been no public indication he is looking at more defence spending.

Last spring, he did announce a substantial increase, with an extra £5 billion in defence spending over two years and a further £2 billion per year until 2027.

Government department spending is broadly split into two categories - resource spending, made up of day-to-day outgoings, and capital spending, often investment for the future.

The MoD’s finance team has ordered all new funding commitments for what is formally called the Capital Departmental Expenditure Limit be paused until Mar 31.

That means projects that had been due to be signed off in February and March are now in limbo. Some may be approved in the new financial year, but that is not guaranteed.

Bad time for squeeze

The end of the financial year is often when capital projects in discussion for months finally get signed and sealed, meaning the crunch has come at an especially bad time.



There have been other signs of budget pressure. Some defence officials were told last autumn that only essential travel expenses will be covered by the department and that catering for internal meetings will be scaled back.



Defence experts suggested that the Armed Forces pay increase last year, which cost around £800 million and in effect came out of the capital budget, may help explain the freeze.

Prof Malcolm Chalmers, deputy director-general of the Royal United Services Institute, said: “The pressures on the capital budget are growing as a result of supplier inflation and the need to divert resources to pay for last year’s pay settlement.

“The MoD will need to be careful to avoid a deepening stop-start in its procurement relations with industry, which could increase costs over time even if it saves cash in the very short term.”

Three former Tory defence secretaries also raised concerns in comments to The Telegraph.

The MoD has already announced that Navy frigates may be run by as little as 50 sailors

Sir Gavin Williamson said: “No one is in any doubt at the moment that what we do need to see is a major investment in the military. Having to delay that and put projects off is an enormous problem.



”Britain’s adversaries are watching. This is a constraint at exactly the worst possible time.”

Sir Michael Fallon said: “If confirmed, this would weaken front-line defence immediately. Jeremy Hunt and Grant Shapps need to sort this out urgently.”

Ben Wallace said: “All the warning lights are flashing red across the world as the prospect of conflict is increasing. Now is not the time for the Treasury or the Government to be dancing around this most vital duty of leadership.

“Defence needs a sustainable long-term increase in spending. No party should sweep defence under the election rug.”

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: “We do not recognise these claims. As we have done previously, we continue to review capital-related activity for the remainder of the financial year as part of effective financial management to ensure the department lives within its allocated funding.

“We are spending more than £50 billion a year in cash terms on our Armed Forces, supporting global deployments and continuing to invest in new tanks, fighter jets and warships.”