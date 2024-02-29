Mod Pizza to pay $80K to Seattle employees in settlement over scheduling law

MOD Pizza will pay $80,000 to 80 employees after reaching a settlement with the Seattle Office of Labor Standards.

The company will also pay $622.85 in fines to the city.

The agreement was reached after OLS claimed the University District location violated the city’s Secure Scheduling Ordinance.

OLS alleged the restaurant didn’t give workers a written schedule at least two weeks before the first day they are scheduled to work.

“I really appreciate the work the Office of Labor Standards has done in this case and in others to stand up for workers’ rights. Often times we feel powerless on the job, but it doesn’t have to be that way. And asserting your rights at the workplace is one of the ways you can begin to change that,” said a MOD Pizza worker.

OLS said the violation is MOD Pizza’s second for the ordinance. The first violation resulted in a $12,300 settlement paid to 30 affected employees.

“A predictable schedule is key for workers. The Secure Scheduling Ordinance was implemented to guarantee advance notice,” said Director Office of Labor Standards, Steven Marchese.

MOD Pizza has more than 20,000 employees worldwide and several Seattle locations.