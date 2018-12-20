MOD Resources Limited’s (ASX:MOD) Profit Outlook

MOD Resources Limited’s (ASX:MOD): MOD Resources Limited engages in the exploration of copper and silver in Botswana. The AU$66m market-cap posted a loss in its most recent financial year of -AU$3.3m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of -AU$3.4m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on MOD’s investors mind, I’ve decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, I will touch on the expectations for MOD’s growth and when analysts expect the company to become profitable.

MOD is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 Metals and Mining analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of AU$30m in 2021. Therefore, MOD is expected to breakeven roughly 3 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, I calculated the rate at which MOD must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 42% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, I won’t go into details of MOD’s upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that by and large metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing I’d like to point out is that MOD has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that MOD has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

