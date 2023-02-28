Model agency pushed performers into prostitution and porn, California prosecutors say

State prosecutors said Tuesday they secured a grand jury indictment against three defendants accused of forcing performers into prostitution and the porn industry.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a news release Tuesday a prostitution and sexual exploitation scheme operated through a company called The Luxury Companion and a talent agency called LA Direct Models.

Two men and a woman face 20 felonies, which grew from the initial 12 felonies, in Los Angeles for counts of pimping, pandering, conspiracy, money laundering and perjury.

All three pleaded not guilty on Monday.

The majority of the felonies are alleged to have happened in 2017 and 2018, but conspiracy and perjury counts date to 2013 and last year, prosecutors said.

The defendants are accused of setting up hundreds of sex acts in exchange for money. In at least on case, they promised to get a model a film shoot with an award-winning pornographer, prosecutors said.

They are also accused of pressuring a performer into prostitution by limiting the work they could get in the pornography industry. Another performer was pressured gain notoriety by making more porn films in order to make more money in prostitution, prosecutors allege.

The next court date for the defendants is April 25.

“If you break the law and exploit people for sex, my office will come after you,” Bonta said in the news release. “Our investigators and prosecutors remain steadfast in their efforts to fight for public safety on behalf of the people of our state.”