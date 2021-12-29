Model Beverly Johnson was granted a temporary restraining order against Chris Noth in 1995 after she accused him of beating her

The actor Chris Noth and model Beverly Johnson were in a relationship in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Model Beverly Johnson obtained a temporary restraining order against actor Chris Noth in 1995.

1995 court documents obtained by Insider show Johnson accused Noth of beating and threatening her.

Five women have accused the "Sex and the City" star of sexual assault, according to Buzzfeed News.

The supermodel Beverly Johnson once obtained a temporary restraining order against the actor Chris Noth, accusing him of beating and threatening to kill her, court documents obtained by Insider show.

Page Six first reported on the order filed by Johnson.

According to documents reviewed by Insider, Johnson filed the order on August 1, 1995, alleging that Noth physically assaulted her, leaving her in need of medical attention.

She requested that Noth stay 500 yards away from her, her daughter Anansa Sims (then Anansa Johnson), and her school, as well as their dog.

"Chris Noth punched me in the chest and ribs, injuring my ribs, making it difficult to breathe, punching and bruising my face and body in which I had to have medical attention," Johnson claimed in the documents. "On July 27, 1995, he made repeated threats on my life making up to 25 calls per day threatening to kill me and destroy my face. Threatened to kill dog."

The temporary order was granted on September 14, 1995, court documents said.

The documents confirmed that Noth was served the order on September 12, 1995: "He accepted the service and indicated he would immediately visit his attorney to discuss the matter," private investigator Michael Gaynor wrote in the filings.

By October 3, 1995, records showed that the judge altered the order into a mutual restraining order.

"Neither party shall make any derogatory statements about the other of any nature or description to another person or entity not encourage or participate in any party making any such derogatory comments about the other to any third person or entity," the judge wrote in approving the modified restraining order.

Story continues

The resurfacing of Johnson's restraining order comes as Noth faces several allegations of sexual misconduct from five separate women, including singer Lisa Gentile.

In December, the popular Instagram account Diet Prada shared an old National Enquirer story detailing Johnson's allegations against Noth.

Noth, who recently appeared in HBO Max's "And Just Like That," a "Sex In The City" reboot, has denied all of the allegations, according to Buzzfeed News.

Johnson, the first Black model to appear on the cover of Vogue, dated Noth in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

In an initial declaration to the court on July 31, 1995, Johnson wrote that she was applying for the order so that Noth would "stay away from me and my child and not make telephone calls."

Insider was unable to find any record of criminal charges in connection to Johnson's allegations.

Representatives for Johnson and Noth did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider