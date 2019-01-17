Model Who Claimed Russian Help for Trump Detained, Interfax Says

(Bloomberg) -- A Belarusian model who claimed to have evidence of possible Russian help for U.S. President Donald Trump’s election was detained Thursday upon landing in Moscow after being deported from Thailand, Interfax reported.

Anastasia Vashukevich, who’s known by her online name Nastya Rybka, was taken into custody on suspicion of organizing prostitution along with her seduction guru Alexander Kirillov at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, the Russian news service reported, citing Kirillov’s wife.

Vashukevich together with Kirillov and other associates who had been caught up in a police raid last year on their seduction seminar in the seaside resort of Pattaya was freed from a Thai prison and put on a flight to the Russian capital.

The model had claimed she had audio recordings of Russian billionaire tycoon Oleg Deripaska showing a possible link to the Trump campaign. She never released them and it’s not clear the recordings exist.

