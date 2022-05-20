Model Criticized For Waving Thong Panties Mid-Flight

When you think things can’t get wackier on flights, a model is facing backlash for waving her thong panties mid-flight.

OnlyFans model Vvs Diamond was on a Southwest flight heading to the Exxxotica Expo in Chicago. She reportedly took her undergarments on the flight after spilling alcohol over herself before boarding, The NY Post reports.

“It was early in the morning. I was super drunk after partying with friends the night before and having a few strong mimosas in the airport before the flight,” the model, whose real name is Shenyece, told the publication.



“I was wearing the panties under a skirt, and I spilled liquor on my skirt, and it soaked down to my underwear. So, I took them off and held them up to the fan to dry. I just figured, ‘Why not?'” she adds.

The model posted the video to her Instagram that’s now private. Travel Noire obtained the video, however, from YouTube.

And while the model did it all for fun, her fellow passengers were not amused with her antics.

“The couple next to me asked, ‘Are you okay?,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m great!’” she joked. “I need to be myself. I’m a very open person, and I don’t have much of a filter. I’m naturally goofy and I love to make people laugh. And there were people laughing on the airplane. It was perfect.”

Social Media Reacts

Social media users also responded to the ordeal.

“We are officially dead as a society,” one person said on Twitter.

“Disgusting and zero civility,” another person commented.

“Apparently masks aren’t the only things coming off on planes now,” said another.

As far as her panties, she did put them back on for the remainder of the flight. And while it’s certainly not a crime (for now) it’s definitely unsanitary.

What are your thoughts?