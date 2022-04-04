Model and friend dumped unconscious at L.A. hospitals died of multiple drug intoxication

Two women who were dumped unconscious at different Los Angeles hospitals late last year by masked men died of multiple drug intoxication, the Los Angeles coroner has ruled.

Christy Giles, a 24-year-old model, and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola, 26, were dropped off at the hospitals on Nov. 13 by the men in a black Toyota Prius without license plates, Los Angeles police said at the time.

Christy Giles. (@christygilesx via Instagram)

Investigators previously said they believed the women were given drugs and overdosed at a home on Olympic Boulevard on Nov. 12.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has ruled both of their deaths as homicides, according to online records.

Giles, 24, died the same days she was dropped at the hospital of multiple drug intoxication, with cocaine, fentanyl, gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) — a date rape drug — and ketamine in her system, the medical examiner-coroner ruled.

Arzola died on Nov. 24 of multiple organ failure as well as multiple drug intoxication. She had cocaine, Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), and “probable other undetermined” drugs in her system, the medical examiner-coroner ruled.

Three men — David Pearce, 37; Michael Ansbach, 47; and Brandt Osborn, 42 — were arrested in connection with the deaths in December, police announced. However, they have not been formally charged in the case.

The LAPD said it was concerned there could be other victims "who could have been drugged by one or more of these men,” police said in a statement at the time of their arrests.

The department said at that time cases for the three men were presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office for filing consideration. The district attorney’s office told NBC News on Monday it has asked for further investigation into the case.

Ansbach and Osborn were later released from jail, according to jail records.

Pearce was charged Dec. 17 in a separate case by the district attorney’s office, accused of sexually assaulting four women between 2010 and 2020. He was charged with two counts of forcible rape and one count each of rape of an unconscious or asleep person and sexual penetration by a foreign object. He has pleaded not guilty to those counts, according to court records.

Pearce remains in custody at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles on $3.4 million bail, jail records show. His next court date is slated for April 25 in the case of the four sexual assaults.

NBC News has reached out to Pearce's lawyer for comment.

Giles’ husband, Jan Cilliers, previously told NBC Los Angeles that Giles and Cabrales Arzola had been out party-hopping Nov. 12 and when he checked his wife’s location the next morning, it pinged at the emergency room in Culver City, where she died.

“We assume that the way the girls got in the car with them was that they were all going to go to the after party, that everyone wanted to go to together,” Cilliers said. “And they never ended up making it there.”

NBC News has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for an update in the case.