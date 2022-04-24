Model Paulina Gretzky shares behind-the-scenes photos from her luxury wedding to professional golfer Dustin Johnson

Pro golfer Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky, daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, married over the weekend. Warren Little/Getty Images

Professional golfer Dustin Johnson, 37, and model Paulina Gretzky, 33, married on Saturday.

The couple, who share two children, had their wedding at luxury resort Blackberry Farm in Tennessee.

Gretzky shared the wedding festivities including a private plane ride and dinner party on Instagram.

Johnson, 37, and Gretzky, 33, had their wedding ceremony at Blackberry Farm, a luxury hotel and resort in Walland, Tennessee, outside of Knoxville, publications including the Daily Mail and Yahoo! Entertainment reported.

The Daily Mail reported that Gretzky wore a Vera Wang dress she purchased in New York City, and published photos that appear to have been taken during the ceremony in a tent on the grounds of the resort, located in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Johnson and Gretzky, who is the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, got engaged in August 2013 after dating for seven months. They met in 2009.

As of Sunday, Gretzky hasn't shared photos and videos from the wedding itself but she has been sharing a glimpse of the festivities behind the scenes in her Instagram Stories with her 1 million followers.

The wedding festivities began on Thursday with a private plane ride and dinner

On Thursday, Gretzky took a private plane to the venue alongside her sister-in-law, Sara Gretzky, and a friend, as shown in her Instagram Stories.

Paulina Gretzky shared photos of herself getting ready for her wedding to Dustin Johnson. Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

"Going to the chapel," the model wrote in one Instagram Stories post.

While Gretzky showed off the expansive wedding venue in one post on her Instagram Stories, she revealed in another that the newlywed couple had specially monogrammed golf carts and a flower wreath adorning the roof.

The couple had monogrammed golf carts and custom-made cookies. Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

According to other posts on Gretzky's Instagram Stories, the couple had custom-made cookies modeled after their faces, as well as cookies cut into a wedding ring, Champagne bottle, and golf cart.

Later on Thursday, Gretzky shared a video of makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic — owner of Makeup by Mario — completing her look for the evening. Dedivanovic has previously worked with celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez.

Gretzky then shared a video of a dinner captioned "family night." The dining experience — organized by YSD Events, according to Gretzky's video — featured hanging light fixtures, plants, and gold-accented silverware.

Paulina Gretzky had her makeup done by Mario Dedivanovic. Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

Gretzky also shared a few snaps from the event with the couple's sons, Tatum, 7, and River, 4; Tatum was born in January 2015, and River in June 2017. The photos included their wedding date on the bottom: 04.23.2022.

The next day, on Friday, Gretzky hosted a luncheon for some of her close friends in Blackberry Farm's boathouse overlooking the Old Walland Pond, according to the Daily Mail, which reported that the building was adorned with pink flowers and disco balls. Gretzky doesn't appear to have posted any photos or videos of this event to her Instagram Stories.

Johnson wrote Gretzky a handwritten note before their wedding

Although Gretzky didn't immediately post any glimpses into the actual wedding ceremony, on Saturday, she shared a handwritten note from Johnson.

"Paulina, you are the love of my life. I'm counting the seconds until I marry you, " Johnson wrote in the letter. "I love you to the moon and back."

Dustin Johnson wrote Paulina Gretzky a handwritten note. Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

Representatives for Johnson and Gretzky did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

