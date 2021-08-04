Model photographed topless with Princess Eugenie's husband on yacht issues apology: 'It wasn't appropriate'

One of the scantily-clad women who was photographed enjoying an afternoon cruise in Capri over the weekend with Princess Eugenie's husband is speaking out with remorse.

Model Erica Pelosini confirmed to the Daily Mail that she was one of the women who was photographed wiping herself with a towel sans a bathing suit top while aboard a yacht with Jack Brooksbank.

The photos spurred headlines as Eugenie, who wed Brooksbank in 2018, was reportedly at home with their son August, who was born in February.

Pelosini explained the reason she was topless in Brooksbank's presence.

"I usually never go topless, but my bikini got wet and I decided to take it off. I know it does not look right for Jack and his family. I felt very bad for them when I saw the images of him surrounded by three women because his wife was not there," she said.

The 35-year-old Italian model said she was "very sorry if I caused any embarrassment to Princess Eugenie and Jack," adding that taking off her top "wasn't appropriate."

"It led people to make improper suggestions and jump to conclusions and it's very hurtful that people are thinking this," she added.

Brooksbank, who is a brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila, was on a business trip and attending a star-studded charity ball while his wife stayed behind with their son, the outlet reported.

The 35-year-old was also reportedly joined by Rachel Zalis, a former editor of Glamour magazine who is now the global director of Casamigos, and Maria Buccellati, a model-turned-brand ambassador.

Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson , said during an appearance on BBC One’s "The One Show" that Brooksbank "was on doing his job."

"Jack, who was on the front page, is a man of such integrity. He’s just one of my most favorite people, I call him James Bond actually," she said.

The 61-year-old continued: "He’s just a superhero in my book, and he’s a great father, a fabulous husband, and he’s never at front of house, he always likes to be at the back. So for them to make this story is completely fabricated, he works as an ambassador for Casamigos, and he was on doing his job, and so I think it’s really important that we clarify that for Jack‘s sake."

Eugenie, 31, is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. She is the granddaughter of the queen, 95.

The couple welcomed their son on Feb. 9 at London’s Portland Hospital. At the time, the British princess said on Instagram that the baby was named after his great-great-great-great-great grandfather Prince Albert, husband of Queen Victoria, who had Augustus as a middle name.

Eugenie married the businessman in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.