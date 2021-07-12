Model, retired teacher among the latest Surfside collapse victims. Death toll reaches 94.

Carli Teproff
·1 min read

Nine more victims who were pulled from the rubble of the Surfside Champlain Towers South building collapse were named by police on Monday.

Among them: model and mom Cassie Stratton — who called her husband Mike at about 1:30 a.m. frantically telling him there was a sinkhole where the pool had been.

Also part of this group was Arnold “Arnie” Notkin, 87, the retired PE teacher who taught scores of children at Leroy D. Fienberg Elementary School in South Beach in the 1960s and ‘70s. His wife Myriam Caspi Notkin was still missing Monday.

As of Monday afternoon, 94 bodies have been recovered from the rubble. At least 22 people were still missing. There have been 83 people identified.

The seven other people identified Monday are: Lisa “Malky” Rosenberg, 27, who was recovered Friday; Judith Spiegel, 65, who was recovered Friday; Margarita Vasquez Bello, 68, who was recovered Saturday; Fabian Nunez, 57, who was recovered Thursday; Catalina Gomez Ramirez, 45, who was recovered Saturday; Nicole Dawn Doran, 43, who was recovered Friday and Beatriz Rodriguez Guerra, 52, who was recovered Thursday.

The Miami Herald is gathering the stories of those who are missing or have died in the collapse. Read more here.

