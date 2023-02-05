Model UN season returns to the North Country with Harvard Model UN

Feb. 4—BOSTON — Model UN, a simulation of the United Nations where students represent a country and debate on the world's toughest issues, returns for North Country high schoolers.

From Jan. 26 to 29, AuSable, Beekmantown, Boquet Valley, Chazy, Northeastern Clinton, and Peru Schools sent their top delegates to Harvard Model UN in Boston.

The conference had more than 4,000 delegates from 63 different countries debating topics ranging from Vaccine Diplomacy to the Uyghur Muslim Genocide in China.

Harvard Model UN bills itself as one of the world's most elite conferences and kicks off the season each year for local high schoolers. These conferences recognize their delegates with awards ranging from Diplomatic Commendation to Best Delegate.

"We went back last year in person," Hillary Sponable, Harvard Model UN advisor for Beekmantown Central School, said.

"It was a much smaller conference. This year, it was about twice the size of the conference last year. So, there was more competition, more people that attended the conference. They had kids from 63 different countries. Overall, a lot of competition this year. It was a well-run conference. Every year, it's completely exhausting because the kids are in committees until 11:30 at night. They're debating. They're staying up all night writing solutions, and working together with each other. It's just kind of an overall exhausting week but definitely very rewarding just to see the kids excited about meeting new people and working together with new people from all around the world."

NC WINNERS

This year the North Country had seven award winners. AuSable students Lillian TullerUss and Brielle Laundree won a Diplomatic Commendation for debating solutions to the Opioid Epidemic representing Chile. AVCS is advised by Jen Daniels and Scott Tuller.

"We entered the Sheraton Hotel, fresh and excited for the experience to come, knowing that the outcome of the next few days would alter us as delegates, students, and more importantly, people," TullerUss and Laundree write.

"Months of preparation, discussion and collaboration were poured into these trivial conferences. Nerves were high, with half of our dual delegation faced with the unfamiliarity of a first time Harvard conference, and the other half reminiscing on past Harvard conferences and ways to make this one the best yet.

"Despite the nerves, we walked up to the stand to make our opening speech with the utmost candor and confidence. Scouting out competition, possible allies, and attempting to form friendships in a conference of over 4,000 delegates from over 60 countries. What seemed like an impossible task, turned out to be very possible. Through collaboration, and the help of each other we came out with an award. This was the second award the AVCS team has won in two consecutive years, and we are hopeful this trend will continue.

Laundree: "Before this conference, I was doubtful of my abilities and this often hindered me in more than just my studies. After observing so many different life experiences and styles, I was able to take a step back and not be so narrow minded. I will carry this with me throughout my life. I have never been more proud of my team, dual, and self."

TullerUss: "Indulging myself fully into this conference opened my eyes to many unknowns about myself. It was nostalgic, and rewarding in a way I can't describe. I could not have asked for a better last Harvard conference. I was surrounded by a smart and passionate team, and my dual who was by my side has been nothing but strong and supportive. I am incredibly proud of my dual and AVCS."

Boquet Valley student Alessia Caputo was awarded a Diplomatic Commendation for her efforts debating Space Exploration and Restrictions. She represented the nation of Peru.

"This is my third year attending Harvard Model United Nations, and I'm proud to say that I also received my third HMUN award at this conference as well," Caputo writes.

"HMUN is such a vital part of model United Nations, and without it, I wouldn't have some crucial skills I have today. Skills like public speaking and collaboration are nurtured in the atmosphere at Harvard. It's something that has and continues to set North Country kids up for success in their future beyond high school. It's a supportive yet competitive global community that anybody who participates in will benefit from. Harvard Model United Nations has a special place in the hearts of many of the North Country kids who participate in MUN."

The Boquet Valley team is advised by Pete Castine.

Beekmantown had four students winning Honorable Mention awards in their committees. This year they represented North Korea. Cameron Danville and April Secore were awarded for their skills debating the Effects of Sanctions. Shamus Bibeau and Estefania Oropeza were also recognized for their debate of Cyberwarfare and Cybersecurity. The team is advised by Sponable and Jon Chapman.

"The Harvard Model UN conference Beekmantown Central School attended was my first year being a part of the team," Oropeza writes.

"The diversity of cultures, socioeconomic backgrounds, and languages I encountered in conference was truly one of the most amazing experiences I've had. After four excruciating days of hard work and debate, my dual delegate, Shamus Bibeau, and I took home an honorable mention award. Hearing our country announced during closing ceremonies was both rewarding and fulfilling knowing our labor paid off. I hope to attend again next year and have the same gratifying feeling I had in Boston."

For the area's top delegates, HMUN is just the first of several conferences. Feb. 16, Beekmantown will be hosting Beekmantown Model UN for beginning delegates.

Nearly 300 local students from eight different schools will be participating in the conference that is run by Beekmantown's Harvard Model UN team.

The goal of this conference is to expose students to Model UN and teach the elements of parliamentary procedure, research, debate and solution writing.

Beginning delegates from AuSable, Beekmantown, Boquet Valley, Chazy, Northeastern Clinton, Plattsburgh, Willsboro, and Schroon Lake will be in attendance.

March 9-10 will mark the return of North Country Model UN, which is run by Northeastern Clinton Central School's Harvard Model UN team.

Model UN is a long standing tradition at the school. This will be their 45th session and is the largest local Model UN Conference. It is a multi-day conference, which allows delegates to debate more in depth and allows for more time for collaboration.

Topics will include Global Alliances, Cybersecurity, Food Security, the Education of Women and the Situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Lastly, Beekmantown delegates will have the opportunity to attend Dalton Model UN May 7 at the Dalton School in New York City.

There, they will debate with delegates from some of the most elite schools in New England. This will be the second year the team attends this conference.

This opportunity is made possible by the school's Extended Learning Time Grant.

