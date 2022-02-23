Model United Nations success a highlight for CHS students

One of the highlights of the school year for Cambridge High School was the success of the Ohio Model United Nations teams at the annual simulation in Columbus.

Ohio Model United Nations (OMUN) is a school-based, student-run program sponsored by Ohio Leadership Institute. Students from high schools form teams/groups representing one of the member nations of the UN.

Groups/teams consisting of five to 10 members attend the three-day Ohio Model United Nations global education simulation experience. Students learn about the complete operations of the United Nations and its role as the world’s largest international peacekeeping and humanitarian organization.

Members of the OMUN teams from Cambridge High School pose with their awards at the conclusion of the Model United Nations Conference in Columbus.

This school year, more than 30 students participated in an OMUN class where they formed teams and began to research the countries they wanted to represent.

Through the process of role-playing, students become delegates of a selected nation and write, present, and debate issues affecting the nations and peoples of the world. Cambridge students chose Kazakhstan, Liberia, Honduras, Israel, Liechtenstein, and Laos to represent.

The research and preparation are key to success at the conference, which is why Cambridge High School has developed a class focused on OMUN from what used to be a club.

The emphasis on OMUN showed up at the conference this year as six teams from CHS presented resolutions that advanced to the second round. On the second day, Cambridge was recognized for having four of the 11 outstanding resolutions in the state.

The resolutions are judged based on how well a resolution is written, researched, and why it is needed. Criteria also include how well the students present their resolution and defend it when questioned by other teams.

Once a resolution is presented at the simulation, other students have the opportunity to question the resolution forcing the presenting country to defend their resolution. Often, a heated debate occurs.

The Honduras and Israel teams earned outstanding resolutions while Lichtenstein earned Outstanding World Health resolution and Laos earned Outstanding Human Rights resolution.

Liberia and Israel also made it to the semifinals with Makena Brown and Caleb Stanberry winning first and second place, respectively, in the World Problem Solving essay contest, and Adam Smith and Ziciah Gibson were recognized as Outstanding Leaders for their dedication to the OMUN program.

Cambridge High School students Makena Brown and Caleb Stanberry participated in the World Problem Solving essay contest where they won first and second place, respectively.

Participating students by team included: Lainey Carpenter, Andrew Daymut, Maddie Enright, Gabby Huffman and Noah Mitchell representing Honduras; Jeff Cutlip, Macie Daugherty, Ziciah Gibson, Ethan Lucas and Allen Smith representing Kazakhstan; Jackson Froehlich, John Goonan, Brady Hannon, Parker Long and Adam Smith representing Liberia; Makena Brown, Caleb Durham, Grayson Geese, Kara Loader and Caleb Stanberry representing Liechtenstein; Zoey Cahoon, Danica Ceculski, Azlyn LaFollette, Andy Ogle and Angelo Rocco representing Laos; Emma Buchtel, Ava Byerly, Josie Fabian, Xylvia Francis, Kiersten Keith-Hill and Lilly Kuveikis representing Israel.

While the OMUN class is encouraging students to improve in several subject areas, it also helps them develop soft skills and gain self-confidence.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Model United Nations success a highlight for CHS students