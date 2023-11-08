Moderate 5.3 magnitude earthquake recorded in sparsely populated western Texas county

Associated Press
·1 min read
0

MENTONE, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 5.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded Wednesday in a sparsely populated and remote county in western Texas.

The USGS reports the earthquake struck in Loving County shortly before 4:30 a.m. about 23 miles (37 kilometers) southwest of the unincorporated town of Mentone, about 405 miles (652 kilometers) west of Dallas.

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake is considered a moderate temblor that can damage buildings, according to the USGS, however no damage or injury has been reported. A message left with the county sheriff’s office Wednesday morning was not immediately returned.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports Loving County, one of the least populated counties in the U.S., had an estimated population of 51 in 2022 and Mentone has a population of about 10.

Reports to the USGS said the earthquake was felt as far away as Ferris, Texas, near Dallas, and 437 miles (703 kilometers) east of Mentone.

The earthquake was followed by three other quakes, the strongest of which was recorded at a 3.4 magnitude and comes nearly a year after a 5.3 magnitude temblor was recorded in the same area.

