Moderate Islamists make new power quest in Tunisia

* Tunisia is only full democracy to emerge from Arab Spring

* Moderate Islamists field first ever presidential candidate

* Early presidential poll is month before parliamentary vote

* Nominee pledges inclusive rule, some secularists wary

By Tarek Amara and Ulf Laessing

TUNIS, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Tunisia's moderate Islamists are hoping the genial Beethoven fan they have nominated to run in next month's presidential elections will break the mould in the Arab world by turning success at the ballot box into uncontested rule.

Abdelfattah Mourou is a lawyer who has distanced himself from the more socially conservative positions of his Ennahda party in the past, has friendly relations with opponents and is known for a jokey manner.

His aim, he says, is to unite Tunisians via the election to be held on Sept 15 in which he will face 25 other candidates, including prominent secularists such as Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, his Defence Minister Abdelkarim Zbidi and a TV tycoon.

"If I am elected I will be president of all Tunisians, not president for Ennahda supporters," Mourou, 71, told reporters when he submitted his application earlier this month.

Ennahda won the first free parliamentary elections after the Arab Spring pro-democracy uprisings of 2011, but did not stand in the presidential poll after protests by secularists like those against Egypt's freely elected Muslim Brotherhood, which was subsequently banned.

Mourou, kept under police surveillance during the 24-year rule of Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, has a good chance of surviving the first round of the election because the secularist vote is split, analysts say.

If he wins the second round he would become a standout, elected Sunni Islamist president in North Africa and the Middle East, where many longtime rulers style themselves as bulwarks against radical Islamism. Whether that would happen is less clear in a country with no reliable opinion polls.

Some Tunisians are wary, recalling a 2013 reception Mourou gave to visiting Islamist preacher Wagdy Ghoneim, who was excluded from the United Kingdom in 2009 for "seeking to foment, justify or glory terrorist violence". Mourou later apologised, saying he did not realise the full extent of his views.

"Mourou is like a chameleon; his positions change every day like the rest of the Islamists," said Mouna ben Salem, a student in Tunis, capital of the former French colony, where the key tourism sector is recovering from 2015 militant attacks.

Ennadha officials say the party has shown its true colours in its readiness to seek political consensus and is entitled to compete in polls for the president, who deals only with foreign and defence policy in Tunisia's nascent democracy.

Mourou was not immediately available for comment, but he regularly displays moderate credentials, attending annual gatherings of Jews at the ancient Ghriba synagogue, for instance, where he speaks about religious coexistence.





ODE TO JOY

Tunisia, where the Arab Spring uprising began, is more secular than the rest of the region: its elites study in Europe and women enjoy more rights. Ennahda has sought to distance itself from other Islamist movements such as the puritanical Wahabi sect of Saudi Arabia and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Campaigning does not begin until Sept 1 and Mourou has said little since he was nominated.

He left the party in 1991 after it failed to clearly condemn an attack by Islamists on a bureau of Ben Ali's party and returned in 2012. Two years later, he helped make the power-sharing deal with the secularists.

"He is able, and can convince anyone," said a man named Mohamed who was trying to persuade friends at a cafe that Mourou was the best choice. "He is also a statesman, can bring Tunisians together and work with opponents. We need to see a face that resembles us in power."

A 2011 online video shows Mourou, in his traditional Tunisian robe, singing Beethoven's 9th symphony, Ode to Joy, in perfect German; at the funeral of former secular President Beji Caid Essebsi, whose death precipitated the election, he showed his respect by walking 15 km (9 miles) behind the procession.

"Mourou is certainly the most palatable candidate Ennahda could offer up to the secularists," said Sharan Grewal, a visiting fellow at the Center for Middle East Policy at Brookings.