Moderates and progressives point fingers amid infrastructure debate
President Joe Biden is trying to push Democrats to a common ground on his massive infrastructure plan.
President Joe Biden is trying to push Democrats to a common ground on his massive infrastructure plan.
President Joe Biden’s standing with key Democratic constituencies has slipped as clashes inside his party threaten to stall his political agenda and dampen enthusiasm with voters.
At a recent house party near the U.S.-Mexico border, the conversation with Democratic congressional candidate Rochelle Garza flowed from schools and taxes to immigration and efforts to convert an old railway line into a hiking trail. One thing that didn't come up that Friday night over Corona beers and Domino's deep dish pizza: the effort by Democrats in Washington to use a massive federal spending package to beat back climate change. “It’s not that the district is more moderate or moderately more conservative,” said Garza, 36, an immigration lawyer running for the House seat held by retiring centrist Democrat Filemon Vela.
Minnesota Republican Party delegates elected former state Sen. David Hann as the party's new chair on Saturday, capping a tumultuous two months of controversy for the state GOP and its leaders.Why it matters: A series of internal and external crises since late summer have created a distraction and a PR problem for the state party as leaders and gubernatorial candidates gear up for the 2022 midterm election. Yes, but: With little cash in the bank and a weakened infrastructure, candidates and inde
The visual comes on the heels of the duo’s recently released collaborative album ‘Love For Sale.’
"I had like a two week-window to try and book a road test and pass," Anthony Ramos said of getting a driver's license for his starring role in the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
In How to Talk to a Science Denier, Lee McIntyre examines the phenomenon of denialism and explains how you can most effectively address your relatives' misplaced concerns over everything from mRNA vaccines to why the Earth isn't actually flat.
Reconciliation is seemingly the only way Democrats can raise the debt ceiling. The GOP is aiming to jam up the process to derail Biden's agenda.
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema blasted fellow Democrats for not passing a bipartisan infrastructure proposal Saturday afternoon after the House of Representatives failed to vote on the act.
"Always listen to your body and your gut."View Entire Post ›
And he’s done it on the ground.
PEOPLE exclusively confirmed last month that Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their first baby together
Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez exited Sunday's regular season finale against the Washington Nationals with a bizarre injury.
Tom Brady wasted no time getting the Buccaneers ready for their Week 4 showdown with the Patriots after losing to the Rams last Sunday.
From dinner reservations to motion sickness, here are the most unexpected parts of traveling on Amtrak's California Zephyr for over two days.
Fans got their first chance to cheer Tom Brady on Saturday night when the Buccaneers arrived at their team hotel in Providence, R.I., ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots.
"God could come down and say to me, 'You must take this vaccine.' And I'd be like, 'Sorry, Charlie,'" said Karen Roses, who was fired after New York's mandate went into effect.
Learn more about Ken Aymong, the Emmy-winning supervising producer who earned a shout-out during SNL's season 47 premiere.
At a recent concert, Harry Styles finally confirmed to his fans an explosive theory about the meaning of the title of one of his most popular songs.
A judge determined that Kelly Clarkson has full control over her sprawling Montana ranch, where her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock had been planning to become a "fulltime rancher."
Townley, who spent nearly a decade competing in multiple NASCAR national touring series, was killed Saturday in a double shooting in Athens, Georgia.