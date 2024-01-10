Modern air defence systems are what we lack most – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there are problems with production now and Ukraine lacks modern air defenсe systems.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference with Gitanas Nausėda, Lithuanian President in Vilnius

Quote: "As for what our partners and I cannot produce in the near future, are modern air defence systems. This is sorely needed.

Russia attacked civilian infrastructure and people in the last days of December and the first days of January... In total, there were 500 attacks (with missiles and drones). We were able to repel an average of 70% of these attacks. Unfortunately, we lost people...

It is possible to fight this enemy with technology before we have forced them out of our land and before the war is over, so air defence systems are our No.1 necessity."

Details: According to Zelenskyy, now a lot of attention is paid to combating drones and to the drone production.

He did not specify the number of UAVs made in Ukraine but assured that Ukraine is increasing production.

On the night and morning of 29 December, Russia launched its most massive air attack on Ukraine. Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia and other cities were attacked. Russia launched 158 air targets – drones and missiles of various types – at Ukraine. Air defences managed to destroy 114 of them. According to the Air Force, the Russian Federation used almost all types of weapons available to it.

On 2 January, Russia launched 99 missiles of various types towards Ukraine, 72 of which were destroyed. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, noted that the Russians had attacked civilian and critical infrastructure, industrial and military facilities. They mainly targeted the Ukrainian capital.

On the night of 8 January, the Russian occupiers fired 59 air strikes at Ukraine, using missiles of various types and Shahed UAVs; 18 missiles and all 8 Shaheds were shot down.

