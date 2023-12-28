Modern cable car system will replace AirTrain at Newark Liberty Airport

After several years of fits and starts, plans to build a new AirTrain system for Newark Liberty International Airport are moving ahead — with a twist.

The almost 28-year-old monorail system that will soon exceed its useful life will be replaced with a modern cable car system, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced this month.

"It’s a very reliable system based on the centralized propulsion design and proven service in severe weather," said James Heitmann, chief operating officer at the Port Authority. "It also brings superior customer experience by way of enhanced dynamic digital signage."

It's also much cheaper than original estimates of $2 billion or more to replace the system.

Story continues after photo gallery.

The contract awarded to Austrian-based Doppelmayr Group was for $570 million to design and construct the 2.5-mile automated people-mover system through Newark Liberty, which has a new Terminal A, a new Terminal B in the design phase and a master plan being developed for a renovation of the entire campus in Newark and Elizabeth.

The contract includes options, at a value of $385 million in net present value, to operate and maintain the system for 20 years.

Construction in 2025, operational by 2029

Major construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2025, with the system expected to be fully operational in 2029. It will be built next to the current AirTrain, which will stay in operation throughout construction. Doppelmayr is known for constructing cable systems for gondolas, ski lifts and airport trams, including BART's airport connector in San Francisco and the DART connector to London Luton Airport.

The AirTrain moves 33,000 people a year around Newark Liberty International Airport.

The Newark system will likely eclipse the customer use at those two airports. Newark's current AirTrain shuttles an average of 33,000 passengers a day. The Doppelmayr system in San Francisco transported an average of 3,300 people a day after its first year in service, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

On opening day, the new Newark system will be designed to carry double the capacity of the current system using five-car trains. It will be capable of expanding by 40% over time.

More: Heading to Newark Liberty? All 33 gates are now open at the new Terminal A

More: Better access to Newark AirTrain, rail link coming for west side Newark residents

Getting to this point, however, has been a challenge.

Gov. Phil Murphy called on the Port Authority to replace Newark's AirTrain in 2019 because of its age and frequent breakdowns, saying it would cost the bistate agency $400 million over a decade to keep repairing it.

At that point, the replacement was estimated to cost around $2 billion. When the bids came back in 2022, Port Authority board Chairman Kevin O'Toole said, "The numbers came back, for a variety of reasons, higher than anticipated. ... we’re working internally to see what we can do to make it a more competitive bid."

In addition to seeking a more innovative approach, the agency opted to break up the bid package and spread out the risk. The new request for proposal was issued earlier this year. Three firms were short-listed, and ultimately Doppelmayr was chosen for providing the "best value" and because it earned "highest technical rating," Heitmann said.

O'Toole thanked employees for their hard work on getting to this point.

"This is a huge deal for the port, huge deal for the AirTrain project that has been hanging out there for a while," he said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Expect a whole new AirTrain system at Newark Liberty Airport