Modern day ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ accused of multiple murders in two states

A South Carolina man and his alleged girlfriend were on the run together before police apprehended the girlfriend. He is still at large.

A South Carolina man wanted for murder is still at large.

Tyler Terry, 27, and Adrienne Simpson, 34, led officers on a high-speed chase on Monday. After firing several shots from the vehicle, their car ultimately crashed in Richburg, South Carolina and Terry ran off on foot, leaving Simpson to be apprehended. Terry is believed to be armed and dangerous and has been connected to multiple murders, reports People.

An $1K reward is being offered to those with information that leads to Terry’s arrest. At first, police reported he was last seen in a blue Burns Auto shirt with the name ‘David’ on it, and black pants with brown or camouflage Crocs, but new reports say he’s in all black with no shoes.

UPDATE: Deputies will still be in the area between Lesslie Hwy., Firetower Rd., S. Anderson Rd. into the night searching for Tyler Terry. He’s a Black Male, 5’7” tall, wearing all black, no shoes, & dreadlocks. If you see him or anything suspicious call 9-1-1 right away #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/KYO8B8kCVj — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) May 20, 2021

Terry is linked to the May 2 murder of Thomas Hardin, 35, in York, South Carolina. Officers also say he is connected to two other shootings close by on the same day. They claim Simpson drove the getaway car.

They also say the couple, who are connected because Simpson used to babysit Terry, drove to St. Louis, Missouri on May 15, stole a license plate from a truck and attached it to their vehicle around 10:50 p.m., in University City, Missouri.

Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson | Image: CHESTER COUNTY DETENTION CENTER

That’s the same day they allegedly shot Stanley, 74, and Barbara Goodkin, 70. Goodkin died from a gunshot wound to the head, but Stanley is expected to survive his shot to the chest due to his cell phone blocking the bullet, per People.

The couple then allegedly shot Dr. Sergei Zacharev, 58, in Brentwood, Missouri, while he was waiting for an Uber,

They are then accused of buying drugs and heading back to South Carolina. Officers attempted to apprehend them in Chester, which is when the chase ensued. The couple took police 20 miles along Highway 9 into Chester and from Highway 72 into York County.

Shots were fired from the vehicle between Sloan Road and Lewisville High School on Highway 9 before it crashed.

The body of Simpson’s husband, Eugene, was discovered in Great Falls, South Carolina, off Stroud Road near Old Richburg Road on May 19, according to WSOC9.

“Breaking- The body found in Great Falls last night has now been identified as Eugene Simpson, 33. He was the husband of Adrienne Simpson, who is charged in the high speed chase involving Tyler Terry. Eugene was reported missing several weeks ago. More as I learn it,” tweeted reported Greg Suskin.

Breaking- The body found in Great Falls last night has now been identified as Eugene Simpson, 33. He was the husband of Adrienne Simpson, who is charged in the high speed chase involving Tyler Terry. Eugene was reported missing several weeks ago. More as I learn it. — Greg Suskin (@GSuskinWSOC9) May 20, 2021

“Crazy. Crazy. Ridiculous. We’re going through a lot right now,” Elijah Simpson, Eugene’s younger brother, told WSOC9.

Eugene had been missing since May 2.

Eugene Simpson (WSOC)

“He meant a whole lot to me,” his grandmother said to the station. She added he loved his two children and fishing.

Simpson has for now been charged with failure to stop for blue lights during the chase. Police say more charges are expected as she is also being connected to the murders.

Any info on Terry’s whereabouts can be shared here or at (888) CRIME-SC.

“This subject has nothing to lose. He’s brought a lot of danger and destruction to this community and apparently to another state,” said Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey.

