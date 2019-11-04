Is Modern Dental Group Limited's (HKG:3600) CEO Pay Justified?

Godfrey Ngai is the CEO of Modern Dental Group Limited (HKG:3600). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

View our latest analysis for Modern Dental Group

How Does Godfrey Ngai's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Modern Dental Group Limited has a market capitalization of HK$1.6b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth HK$4.2m over the year to December 2018. Notably, the salary of HK$4.2m is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We examined companies with market caps from HK$784m to HK$3.1b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was HK$2.3m.

It would therefore appear that Modern Dental Group Limited pays Godfrey Ngai more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Modern Dental Group has changed over time.

SEHK:3600 CEO Compensation, November 4th 2019 More

Is Modern Dental Group Limited Growing?

Modern Dental Group Limited saw earnings per share stay pretty flat over the last three years, albeit with a slight positive trend. It achieved revenue growth of 1.7% over the last year.

I would argue that the improvement in revenue isn't particularly impressive, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. Considering these factors I'd say performance has been pretty decent, though not amazing. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Modern Dental Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 37% over three years, some Modern Dental Group Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Modern Dental Group Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

While we have not been overly impressed by the business performance, the shareholder returns, over three years, have been disappointing. Considering this, we have the opinion that the CEO pay is more on the generous side, than the modest side. Shareholders may want to check for free if Modern Dental Group insiders are buying or selling shares.

Important note: Modern Dental Group may not be the best stock to buy. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.