These Modern Dressers Prove That Style and Function Are One and the Same

The Telegraph

Exclusive: World leaders call for pandemic treaty Ursula von der Leyen refused to add name to world leaders' pandemic plea Scotland Yard cleared over Sarah Everard vigil policing Comment: No government can address the threat of pandemics alone Coronavirus latest news: Half of people have Covid-19 antibodies, ONS figures show Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Sadiq Khan has been accused of refusing to "take responsibility" over the policing of the Sarah Everard vigil after a report into the event found the Met Police had not acted inappropriately. A review by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS), led by Sir Thomas Winsor, into the handling by the police of a vigil at Clapham Common in memory of Ms Everard found officers "did not act inappropriately or in a heavy-handed manner". The review, which was commissioned by Home Secretary Priti Patel, also found the force was "justified" in taking the view the risks of Covid-19 transmission were "too great to ignore". Matt Parr, Her Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary, who led the inspection team, said condemnation of the Met's actions was "unwarranted", but accepted "there are some things the Met could have done better". However Shaun Bailey, the Tory candidate for Mayor of London, said the Mayor of London had "serious questions" to answer over his response to the policing of the vigil. Mr Bailey said Mr Khan "immediately" threw "the police under a bus without knowing the full story behind the events" and also asked why he refused "to take responsibility for the event and policing at Clapham Common, despite being in charge of policing in London?" Mr Khan has "accepted" the results of the report, but conceded it was "clear that trust and confidence of women and girls in the police and criminal justice system is far from adequate". Follow the latest updates below.