These Modern Dressers Prove That Style and Function Are One and the Same

Jessica Cherner
  • Crafted of American-harvested walnut, the paneled Kinton dresser offers a unique approach to bedroom <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/storage-ideas-for-small-spaces?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:storage" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">storage</a> sans traditional drawer pulls. Organic materials tend to soften the look of a space, no matter the style, and this soft-close dresser is proof that a modern dresser can take many forms. $1899, Rejuvenation. <a href="https://www.rejuvenation.com/catalog/products/kinton-6-drawer-walnut-dresser" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Though a completely mirrored chest of drawers feels ultra-contemporary, the seriously symmetrical design recalls the glamour of early-19th-century Empire furniture. The champagne-toned giltwood trim brings this piece into the modern era. $999, Pottery Barn. <a href="https://www.potterybarn.com/products/park-mirrored-pull-dresser/?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • When it comes to coastal-chic pieces, Serena & Lily is our go-to. Complete with handwoven <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/were-seeing-cane-furniture-everywhere-again?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:caning" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">caning</a>, a salt-washed finish, and barely there brass accents, this sizable dresser is a unique nod to island living in all the right ways. $4298, Serena & Lily. <a href="https://www.serenaandlily.com/bar-island-dresser/natural/m13177.html?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • New Jersey–based Avocado may have made a name for itself with all-natural <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/best-mattress-in-a-box?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mattresses" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mattresses</a>, but its recently unveiled sustainable and eco-friendly minimalist furniture collections are giving the company’s bread and butter a run for its money. Case in point: The midcentury modern–inspired Eco Wood dresser, which is handmade in the brand’s Los Angeles woodshop with 100% reclaimed wood and finished in a zero-VOC sealant. With simple and clean lines (and no hardware), the organic materials can really shine. $2310, Avocado Green Mattress. <a href="https://www.avocadogreenmattress.com/collections/furniture/products/eco-wood-dresser" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • If you’re not someone in the habit of being precious with your furniture, meet the WLIVE dresser, which is both scratch- and stain-resistant. Equal parts industrial and rustic, the rich-toned wood dresser is narrow enough (just under two feet wide) to stick just about anywhere—entryways, living rooms, and, of course, bedrooms, are all fair game. $100, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/WLIVE-Drawer-Dresser-Storage-Cabinet/dp/B087JBYD9D/ref" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This intricate six-drawer chest boasts incredible attention to detail—especially when it comes to the Moroccan-style pattern. Complete with hand-carved bone inlay that’s been sanded down to create a super-smooth finish, this colorful dresser is sure to be a conversation starter. $2160, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/903288371/bone-inlay-moroccan-design-6-drawers?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • What this made-to-order solid wood piece lacks in width, it makes up for in style. Opt for doors or drawer fronts and try not to get lost in the exquisite details of this tall dresser. It doubles as art, courtesy of the intricate pattern that’s made from small wood pieces, all of which are individually cut, shaped, and sanded by hand. And if the slim width isn’t for you, this modern dresser is also available in a double-wide size. $3302, Mabeo Furniture. <a href="https://www.mabeofurniture.com/products/embi-series-tall-cabinet-mabeo-studio-2015-3-2-2-2/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • The Latitude dresser is the furniture equivalent of the phrase “the simplest solution is almost always the best.” Low and lean, MASHstudios’ exclusive modern design for CB2 boasts a high-gloss white finish that adds undeniable brightness to just about any space. $599, CB2. <a href="https://www.cb2.com/latitude-white-low-dresser/s688361" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Detailed with chamfered edge fronts and accented with faux marble, this luxe-looking piece from Wayfair was designed with smart storage in mind: three small drawers and three large ones that open and close on smooth runners. This fun dresser is style and function at its best. $340, Wayfair. <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/latitude-run-amy-jayne-6-drawer-dresser-w003213095.html?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • On their own, these vintage fire-engine-red chests of drawers don’t exactly substitute for a dresser. However, as a pair, the retro pieces provide four sizable dovetail drawers, making them a fun alternative to a traditional storage piece. Did we mention that they’re lacquer, so stains and chips are a nonissue? $725, Dressing Room Interiors Studio. <a href="https://www.dressingroomsinteriorsstudio.com/shoponline/p/vintage-campaign-chests-pair" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Available in four wood finishes—white maple, American walnut, natural bamboo, and amber-hued bamboo—Medley’s Scandinavian-inspired Atten dresser is a masterpiece in sustainable design. Designed with a modern touch and push technology, the piece isn’t as simple as it looks. $4095, Medley. <a href="https://medleyhome.com/collections/storage/products/atten-4-drawer-wide-dresser" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams dresser on brassy tapered legs may look like authentic <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/how-to-decirate-with-shagreen-furniture-accessories?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shagreen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">shagreen</a>, and, technically, it is. Ever the environmentalists, the designers at Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams took an impression of pebbled leather made from stingray skins and cast it in resin to create the luxe finish on this contemporary dresser. Plus, few materials are stronger and more durable than resin. $3927, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams. <a href="https://www.mgbwhome.com/solange-6-drawer-chest/11237-CST.html?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Weighing a whopping 206 pounds, this cool dresser will definitely be the star of a space. It may be heavy, but it’s still a piece you may not want to spill anything on. After all, getting a stain out of gray-dyed cowhide comes with its own set of challenges. $8449, Horchow. <a href="https://www.horchow.com/Interlude-Home-Jaxon-Hairhide-Grand-Chest-Dressers-Armoires/cprod151980046_cat23930747__/p.prod?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
From a midcentury-inspired chest of drawers to a glamorous mirrored dresser, these storage pieces will make you forget that you have a closet

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

