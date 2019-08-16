Is Modern Ekonomi Sverige Holding (STO:ME) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Modern Ekonomi Sverige Holding AB (publ) (STO:ME) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Modern Ekonomi Sverige Holding

What Is Modern Ekonomi Sverige Holding's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, Modern Ekonomi Sverige Holding had kr17.4m of debt, up from kr14.5m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

OM:ME Historical Debt, August 16th 2019 More

How Strong Is Modern Ekonomi Sverige Holding's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Modern Ekonomi Sverige Holding had liabilities of kr30.1m due within a year, and liabilities of kr16.6m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of kr197.0k and kr37.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling kr8.80m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Modern Ekonomi Sverige Holding has a market capitalization of kr45.8m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Modern Ekonomi Sverige Holding's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year Modern Ekonomi Sverige Holding's revenue was pretty flat. While that's not too bad, we'd prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Modern Ekonomi Sverige Holding produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. Indeed, it lost kr1.8m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through kr4.2m of cash over the last year. So in short it's a really risky stock. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Modern Ekonomi Sverige Holding's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.