Modern fare dodgers hunted down by rail bosses

A ticket inspector - brinkstock / Alamy Stock Photo/Alamy

Rail firms are tracking the “digital breadcrumbs” of fare dodgers who exploit loopholes in modern ticketing systems.

The days of hiding in the toilet to avoid the ticket inspector are being replaced by an array of money-saving scams to beat the system, at a cost to rail companies of £200 million a year.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, the second-largest rail operator in the country, said: “The old-school fare evader still exists, but there’s a new generation who try to outsmart the system through a complex process of fraudulent refund requests, delay repay claims and a process known as ‘short faring’.”

One of the most common scams is for a customer, whose ticket is not checked or endorsed by an inspector, to apply for a refund claiming they never actually made the journey.

The introduction of online ticket sales means customers can now apply for refunds at the touch of a button rather than having to physically go into a ticket office and make their case to a member of staff.

Another scam is for the devious traveller to save money by purchasing a cheaper child ticket in order to get through station barriers.

Rail companies also have evidence of unscrupulous passengers falsely claiming they have discount railcards saving them large amounts of money when they buy tickets online.

Another popular dodge involves a customer purchasing the lowest fare available to get them through the barriers at the beginning of the journey and lowest available to get them out the barriers at the other end.

It is known in the industry as “doughnut fraud” because while people pay a small amount at each end of the journey, there is a “hole in the middle” where they travel for free.

‘Short faring’ is another popular tactic employed by fare evaders who save money by only purchasing tickets for a portion of their journey.

Ticket inspectors have also come across people who claim they have a valid digital ticket, but say they are unable to present it because their device has run out of battery.

A reduction in the number of guards and ticket inspectors on many services has made it easier for the fraudster to avoid detection as long as they can get through station barriers or gates.

But while the anonymous nature of buying a ticket online has provided opportunities for fare dodgers, it is also giving rail companies the evidence they need to hunt down culprits.

Northern has warned fare dodgers they are leaving a “trail of digital breadcrumbs” that is seeing them prosecute around 1,000 fraudsters every month.

The company has established a Digital Fraud Investigation Team to look in detail at customers’ data and see if any suspicious patterns point to fraudulent activity.

Set up in 2021 in response to the surge in digital ticket sales, post-pandemic, it consists of statistical analysts and investigators with a legal background.

Northern works closely with Trainline, the most popular rail ticket retailer, to collect information on passengers’ travel habits.

In the year to March 2023, the company investigated 108,681 reports of attempted fare evasion, issued 53,344 Penalty Fare Notices and helped secure 14,072 convictions.

In one case they found a 22-year-old who had purchased 160 child tickets for journeys he had made. He was forced to pay back over £300 in an out of court settlement.

Fare dodgers can be prosecuted under the Regulation of Railways Act 1889, but those suspected of ticket fraud are taken to court under the Fraud Act 2006.

“What these individuals might not realise is that, as with any electronic transaction, our systems are able to identify suspicious activity and bring it to the attention of our specialist investigators,” Mr Powles said.

“Once our investigators are on the case, they can review all ticket transactions by that individual over several years and build a case if they believe there is a pattern of criminal behaviour.

“One fraudulent claim today might uncover a backlog of similar activity that our team will pursue,” he added.

The surge in digital fare dodging means rail company losses are passed on to other law abiding passengers.

But there are other implications, which can impact on the travelling public.

Norman Baker from the Campaign for Better Transport, said: “What is quite clear is that the arrival of digital ticketing has opened up new opportunities for people to avoid paying their train fare.

“The consequence of that is, firstly, it artificially supresses the number of people using the railway and artificially suppresses the income stream from the railway, which gives the government an unhelpfully misleading position as to who is actually on the railway, which will influence investment decisions.

“Secondly, it's very unfair on passengers who are paying because eventually they'll be paying more to cater to deal with the shortfall, which exists this because obviously, if if you have a train, with say, 100 people and only 80 are paying then eventually those 80 are going to have have to pay more to cover the cost of the train.

“It's good that Northern are looking at this, there needs to be a proper investigation, right across the industry to identify the way fares can be avoided.”

He added: “It does require a network wide solution in order to do what we're doing, but the problem is elsewhere as well. I think Great British Railways or the DfT need to take on this as a serious issue, across the network.”

Anthony Smith, chief executive of Transport Focus said: “Visible revenue collection by the railways is really important for two reasons.

“The first reason is that, obviously, everybody should pay their fare, the railway needs the money for investment. And if you don't pay your fare, somebody else is subsidising you and paying it for you.

“And so, you know, it's completely unfair that the law-abiding fare paying passengers should subsidise those that try to cheat the system.”

But Mick Lynch from the RMT rail union said rather than investing in technology to capture fare dodgers, rail companies should be investing in more station staff and guards.

More complex problem

He said: "Fare evasion on Northern is a long-standing problem, which is exacerbated by the fact that around two-thirds of its stations are completely unstaffed.

"Station and on-train staff play a vital role in deterring fare evasion and ensuring passengers get the correct ticket for their whole journey.

"This situation will be made worse by the train companies’ plans to close all ticket offices across the Northern network and England.

"We believe that this would lead to even fewer staff on the network, and the Government has continually refused to say that staffing levels will remain the same if plans to close ticket offices go ahead.

"Not only does this risk increasing fare evasion, but it will mean that the overwhelming majority of passengers who do buy a ticket for their journey will find it more difficult to get the correct and best value fare for their journey.

"If Northern is serious about reducing fare evasion, it should rule out ticket office closures and instead commit to increasing staffing in the two-thirds of its stations which are unstaffed.

"This would help tackle fare evasion but also make the railway safer and more accessible for passengers."