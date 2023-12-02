Modern farmhouse hidden in scenic hills lists in California. See the chic home

Hidden in the scenic hills and archways of Bell Canyon, California, a brand-new home that seamlessly combines coastal chic with the look of a futuristic farmhouse has landed on the real estate market for $4.799 million.

The sophisticated residence has four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms and is a sturdy 6,181 square feet. The home has the feel of “a lavish sanctuary” while surrounded by the beauty only southern California has to offer — in addition to being in an enclave coveted by celebrities and sports figures.

“Bell Canyon is a uniquely exclusive guard-gated community of Ventura County, close in proximity to Los Angeles with acres of walking trails, wildlife, Canyon Views, and the Bell Canyon Equestrian Center designed and built by famed architect Cliff May,” listing agent Tomer Fridman says in a news release.

“Over the past five years I have worked with many high profile clients within this neighborhood and have watched Bell Canyon emerge as a hub for the sports and entertainment industry clientele.”

Along with exciting neighbors and jaw-dropping views, this particular home offers an array of amenities, according to its listing on Compass, including:

Natural light

High ceilings

Indoor/outdoor floor plan

Formal living room

Wine cellar

Floor-to-ceiling windows

Marble fireplace

Chef’s kitchen

Prep kitchen

Primary suite with terrace

Outdoor fire pit

Barbecue area

Spa

Infinity-edge pool

Outdoor shower

Bell Canyon is about 35 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The backyard features an outdoor firepit, barbecue area, Jacuzzi spa, infinity-edge pool, outdoor shower and a conveniently located separate washroom, the backyard.

Historic train lists for $249,000 in Montana. But here’s the thing — it’s now a house

Estate for sale in California is ‘a poetic arrangement of geometric forms.’ See it