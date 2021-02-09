This Modern Farmhouse Kitchen Is Full of Clever Organizing Ideas

  • Trump loyalist Josh Hawley ignores impeachment trial evidence by sitting in gallery to review paperwork

    Senator Josh Hawley, a bellwether of Donald Trump's "stop the steal" movement to overturn the 2020 election results, was watching the second day of impeachment proceedings against the former president from the gallery above the chamber. The Trump loyalist, a first-term Missouri Republican, was seen at various points with his legs crossed, his feet propped up on the chair in front of him, and reviewing some sort of paperwork in a manila folder, according to several reporters with a view of the room from their seats in the press gallery. Mr Hawley, along with Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and a handful of other Republicans, voted against the certification of Joe Biden's electoral victory on 6 and 7 January, even after a pro-Trump mob interrupted the day's proceedings with a bloody insurrection.

  • Asian Man Beaten and Robbed of ‘Around $15K’ at Bank in the Bay Area

    In the latest of a new surge in anti-Asian attacks, a man was assaulted and robbed while trying to deposit “large sums of money” at a bank in San Leandro, California this week. The incident, which left the victim with minor injuries, occurred at the Bank of America branch at 1925 Marina Boulevard around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses tell me this older Asian man was making a deposit at the Bank of America along Marina in San Leandro & was attacked & robbed.

  • Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton automated gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

    The Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran in November was killed by a one-ton gun smuggled into Iran in pieces by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, according to a report by The Jewish Chronicle on Wednesday. Citing intelligence sources, the British weekly said a team of more than 20 agents, including Israeli and Iranian nationals, carried out the ambush on scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh after eight months of surveillance. Shortly after his death Iran pointed the finger at Israel, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif writing on Twitter of “serious indications of (an) Israeli role."

  • Dominion says it had to hire detectives to track down Sidney Powell to serve her with its $1.3 billion lawsuit

    Dominion Voting Systems is suing Sidney Powell, a Texas lawyer who pushed a false conspiracy theory that the company helped President Biden defeat former President Donald Trump, for defamation, but it hasn't be easy tracking her down to serve her with the $1.3 billion, the company said in a court filing Tuesday. Dominion had to hire private investigators to chase Powell "across state lines," incurring "unnecessary expenses for extraordinary measures to effect service," the company said. A lawyer for Powell, Howard Kleinhendler, disputed Dominion's claim, telling Politico his client "regularly travels as part of her work," and in recent months "has had to take extra precautions concerning her security, which may have made serving her more difficult." But "Ms. Powell had no reason to evade service as she looks forward to defending herself in court," he added. Powell requested more time to respond to Dominion's lawsuit in a court filing Monday. Dominion said it has no problem giving Powell until March 22 to respond but wanted to note its troubles reaching her for "the record." Powell spent months pushing baseless claims about the November election, including one that Dominion was part of a global communist plot, involving the late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez, to flip the election to Biden. She served for a while on Trump's legal team before he temporarily cut ties with her after a particularly off-the-rails press conference. Powell was kicked off Twitter for spreading QAnon conspiracy theories after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. More stories from theweek.comTrump's dumbfounding defenseTrump the phone guy is backThe 2021 Oscars will be broadcast from multiple locations

  • Germany 'offered $1bn if US dropped sanctions against controversial pipeline'

    A new political row has broken out over a controversial gas pipeline between Russia and Germany after Angela Merkel’s government was accused of offering to spend $1bn (£720m) on American gas if the US called off planned sanctions against the project. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline will allow Russian gas to be pumped directly to Germany, but the US has threatened to impose sanctions on any company involved with the project, arguing it will make Europe too dependent on Russia for its energy needs. Lobbying group Environmental Action Germany (DUH) this week published a leaked letter from Olaf Scholz, the German finance minister, to Steve Mnuchin, the then US treasury secretary, dated last August. In it, Mr Scholz offered to invest $1bn on new infrastructure to import American liquefied natural gas (LNG) at German ports if the US dropped the planned sanctions.

  • Thai protesters take to streets in protest at royal insults law

    Hundreds of Thai protesters gathered in Bangkok on Wednesday to demand the release of four activists remanded in custody pending trial on charges of insulting Thailand's king, a crime punishable by 15 years in prison. Many protesters banged pots and pans, borrowing from nightly displays of discontent in neighbouring Myanmar at last week's coup, while some held Myanmar flags to show support for the country's pro-democracy movement. The Bangkok demonstration had originally been organised to show solitary with protesters in Myanmar, but it morphed into calls to change or end the strict "lese majeste" law after the four activists were detained on Tuesday.

  • Stimulus checks would be capped at $100,000 income under Democrat plan. What we know

    Here’s who would get stimulus checks under the plan by House Democrats.

  • Lindsey Graham reads Neera Tanden negative Glassdoor reviews from old employees during confirmation hearing

    As Neera Tanden, President Biden's nominee to take over as the director of the Office of Management and Budget, sat Wednesday for her confirmation hearing, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the ranking Republican on the Senate Budget Committee, read aloud some reviews her former employees at the Center for American Progress left on Glassdoor over the last few years. Graham noted that Tanden, the president of CAP, referred the committee to the reviews, some of which were far from flattering about the management at the public policy organization, even when the overall experience was considered positive ("Great experience, terrible management," one read.) "All I can say," Graham said after going through some of the negative comments, "is that this is not the unifying pick that I was looking for in this position." CONFIRMATION HEARING: Sen. Lindsey Graham reads negative Glassdoor reviews of Center for American Progress under Neera Tanden after she referred committee to them: “‘1 out of 5 stars. Terrible absolutely horrible.’” pic.twitter.com/u6hKaZWg0W — Forbes (@Forbes) February 10, 2021 Republicans like Graham weren't the only ones to raise concerns about Tanden. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the chair of the committee, joined some GOP colleagues in questioning Tanden about some inflammatory comments she previously made on Twitter. "Your attacks were not just made against Republicans," he said. "There were vicious attacks made against progressives. People I have worked with." Sanders acknowledged lawmakers are used to such criticism, but he clarified that "it's important" to refrain from personal attacks and instead express "differences on policy." Tanden told Sanders she regrets her past remarks and will change her approach if confirmed. .@SenSanders says it's important to "minimize the level of personal and vicious attacks." Asks Neera Tanden if she'll have a different approach at OMB.@neeratanden: "Absolutely...social media does lead to too many personal comments and my approach will be radically different." pic.twitter.com/QB6FAtrWQr — CSPAN (@cspan) February 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump's dumbfounding defenseTrump the phone guy is backThe 2021 Oscars will be broadcast from multiple locations

  • Army War College Commandant Suspended Pending Investigation

    Maj. Gen. Stephen J. Maranian has been suspended until the completion of an investigation.

  • Man who killed 2 in Wisconsin had long criminal history

    A man who killed two men in eastern Wisconsin before being fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy had a history of criminal offenses dating back more than a decade, officials said. Nicholas Pingel, 30, had recently been released from prison and had struggled with mental health issues, according to the Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. Family members and others said Pingel struggled with substantial mental health issues and was disconnected from relatives in the week before the shootings.

  • Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood swears under oath he has evidence Mike Pence is a ‘traitor’

    Ally of former president called said he was 'prepared to file that evidence along with a considerable amount of evidence of election fraud' in response to separate case

  • UK tightens travel restrictions with quarantine, prison threat

    The government said it would bring in tighter border controls next week against new variants of the coronavirus

  • What next for the border in Northern Ireland?

    This was first published in The Telegraph's Refresher newsletter. For more facts and explanation behind the week’s biggest political stories, sign up to the Refresher here – straight to your inbox every Wednesday afternoon for free. What’s the story? The UK and EU are at once again at loggerheads over how to resolve difficulties at the Northern Irish border, following threats against port staff and fresh calls for the Government to abandon the Northern Ireland Protocol. Britain’s departure from the European Union and the end of the Brexit transition period mean that there must be customs checks on goods entering the EU single market by travelling between the UK and the EU via Northern Ireland. The perennial issue for legislators has been how to check goods without imposing a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic: something all sides have pledged to avoid since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998. But the solution agreed between the UK and EU in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement – the Northern Ireland Protocol – has not been running as smoothly as hoped. Teething difficulties at the ports in Northern Ireland have been exacerbated by the European Commission’s threat on January 29 to block vaccines leaving the EU, which would effectively have imposed a hard border on the island. The Commission’s brief triggering of Article 16 of the Protocol was quickly rescinded, but not before tensions between unionists and republicans in Northern Ireland were inflamed by the sudden prospect of a border. Threats were made against port workers and loyalist graffiti was daubed on walls around Larne and Belfast. Northern Irish police say there is no indication of paramilitary involvement, but customs officials were sent home for their own safety. Michael Gove, who is responsible for dealing with border issues in Northern Ireland on behalf of the UK Government, has condemned the Commission for opening a “Pandora’s Box” and called for the extension of a “grace period” in the Protocol. The grace period, which would have ended in April, allows goods to travel across the border without some of the checks that will eventually be required, in an attempt to smooth the transition. It is hoped that an extension would allow the issues to be resolved before further checks are imposed. Looking back The Northern Ireland Protocol was Boris Johnson’s solution to the Northern Ireland border issue. Removing the hated backstop from Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement – and collapsing the Conservative Party’s agreement with the DUP – Mr Johnson instead agreed that some checks would take place on goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain, if they were “at risk” of travelling onward into the EU. That resolution was a controversial one. For DUP politicians, any checks on goods travelling between the four nations of the UK represent an unacceptable breach of the country’s own internal market. The EU was eventually satisfied by the Northern Ireland Protocol and agreed it with Mr Johnson’s Government in October 2019. But it did not come into force until the end of the Brexit transition period on January 1, after which the UK was finally no longer treated as an EU member state. For the Irish Government, which was opposed to Britain leaving the EU from the start, the issues in recent weeks are less to do with the EU’s vaccine threats and more to do with Brexit itself. In a radio interview last week Simon Coveney, the Irish foreign minister, said: “I would be open to advocating for modest extensions of grace periods when appropriate to try to, first of all, reassure people that we're listening to them in Northern Ireland, because we are, and then, secondly, so that we can ensure that businesses can operate as best they can under the protocol. "But that's not the same thing as scrapping the protocol and it's important to make a strong distinction between the two." Mr Coveney signalled the Irish Government would be open to an extension of the grace period, but said any settlement could not involve a renegotiation of the protocol and, by extension, the Withdrawal Agreement. Meanwhile, my colleagues report that the EU is almost certain to accept a time-limited extension to between three and six months, not the two years Mr Gove has requested. Anything else? The picture in Northern Ireland is further complicated by continued DUP calls for the UK Government to trigger Article 16 itself, and abandon the protocol altogether. The party is pursuing a series of political moves aimed at undermining the mechanism, including a boycott on engagement with the Irish Government on issues related to its operation and a vow to oppose any protocol-related legislation at the Assembly. Other parties in the Stormont power-sharing agreement say the DUP’s goal of scrapping the protocol altogether is “unrealistic”, and it should focus on cooperation with other Northern Irish parties. The Northern Ireland Assembly ultimately has a veto power over the protocol, but only in a vote every four years. Until then, the SDLP, another party in the agreement, said unionists “need to learn the lesson that they should have learned a number of times over the past 100 years – the British Government will let you down and if you keep going to the right you're going to end up in a worse position when you come back to the table”. The Refresher take For Brexit-watchers, the spectre of UK ministers in negotiation with the EU over Northern Ireland is familiar. But if both sides cannot agree to an extension of the grace period that is long enough to resolve the issues at the border technically and peacefully, then more customs checks will be imposed. The EU has little choice but to accept Mr Gove’s demand for an extension, since it was partly the Commission’s foolishness that caused the latest tensions. Notwithstanding the vaccines debacle, the last few weeks have exposed fragilities in a customs arrangement that exporters and citizens were promised would be solid. Mr Gove and his counterparts have an important but difficult few weeks ahead.

  • Singaporean Professor Lectures for 2 Hours, Dies Inside After Realizing He was Muted the Whole Time

    Dong Wang is an associate professor from the Department of Mathematics at the National University of Singapore (NUS). YouTube users who claim to be in the class reported that they had done "all sorts of things" to get his attention, but he simply ignored them.

  • Translator who listened to Trump and Putin’s calls says it was like overhearing ‘friends chatting in a bar’

    Joe Biden now has access to Mr Trump's conversations with Mr Putin

  • Another winter storm brings more snowfall to Northeast

    Another winter storm is bringing additional snowfall to the Northeastern United States on Tuesday with the region expected to pick up several more inches of accumulation on top of a major snowstorm that hit the region Sunday. The National Weather service said Tuesday's snow was expected to come down at its steadiest in the Boston region in the mid- to late afternoon. Logan International Airport advised travelers to check with their airline on the status of their flight due to the wintery weather and to allow for extra time to get to and from the airport.

  • Yahoo News reporter asks if White House considers Capitol riot a 'coup'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaski held a briefing on Wednesday and was asked by White House Correspondent Hunter Walker if the administration considers the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol an attempted "coup."

  • Romanians demand end to immersing babies in water during baptism after death of newborn child

    Tens of thousands of Romanians are demanding the country’s Orthodox Church bans the tradition of putting babies' heads underwater during baptism after an infant drowned while being christened. An online petition has now gathered over 63,000 names following the tragedy that took place on February 1 in the northern town of Suceava. According to reports, the priest completely immersed the six-week-old boy, who was also born prematurely, during the service, but halted when the baby stopped crying and started to turn blue around the lips. Despite being rushed to hospital, the child died the next day while in intensive care. Police have launched a criminal investigation. The child’s death has triggered an outbreak of anger in Romania against the Church, and prompted calls for it to scrap its ancient tradition of dunking babies three times during the baptism service. Vladimir Dumitru, a teacher and the organiser of the petition, has claimed the tradition often involves brutality and that it needs to be scrapped. “We do not demand the end of the practice of baptism but its modification so babies are not exposed to these unnecessary and absurd risks,” Mr Dumitru wrote on the petition page. He added that immersion should be replaced with a “symbolic sprinkling of water on the baby’s head”. Maria Stamatin, a doctor from the intensive care unit at the maternity hospital in the town of Iasi, in north-eastern Romania, warned that even a small amount of water getting into the lungs of a young baby can be very dangerous. “Especially when the children are newborn, a minor amount of water can provoke a cardiorespiratory arrest and, if there is not a rapid intervention, even the death of the baby,” Dr Stamatin told Libertatea, a Romanian newspaper. In the wake of the tragedy Vasile Banescu, a spokesperson for the Romanian Orthodox Church, called for prosecutors to speed up the investigation into the incident. He also encouraged churches to change their practices, recommending they sprinkle holy water over babies instead of doing total immersion. Priests contacted by Libertatea told the newspaper that while many of them preferred to sprinkle water on the head they felt under pressure from the Church’s hierarchy to conform to tradition and immerse the baby completely three times. Although still widespread across the Orthodox world, dunking popularity is on the wane, with more and more parents opting for the safer and less distressing practice of immersing only the baby's body and sprinkling water over its head. Concerns have been raised about the practice of dunking babies in other countries with Orthodox populations such as Cyprus and Russia after videos surfaced of children being fully and violently immersed in water despite screaming with distress. Traditionalists argue that despite the dangers of dunking, most children escape unharmed from the practice. Archbishop Teodosie Petrescu, an influential cleric from the conservative wing of the Romanian Orthodox Church, has rejected calls for changes to the baptism tradition. “There’s no way for the ritual to change,” said Archbishop Petrescu. “These canons of faith will be available for another thousand years. That is why we will not change. We’re not intimidated.” The archbishop also told the television broadcaster Antena3 that he prefers to baptise babies in cold water because it apparently “sharpens” their spirituality and is good for their health.

  • Miami Beach Latino Democrat "censured" by own party for spreading Covid misinformation

    "One of the many differences between us and the opposition is that we hold our members to account when they cross the line," the Democratic party chair said about commissioner Ricky Arriola.

  • Teens Charged Over Rape and Murder of Milwaukee Woman

    Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the rape and death of Ee Lee in Washington Park, Milwaukee in September 2020. Violent crime: Lee, 36, was found unconscious, still breathing but with severe injuries and undressed below the waist in Washington Park by "bystanders" on Sept. 16, 2020. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Lee was sexually assaulted and identified blunt force trauma to her head as the cause of her death.