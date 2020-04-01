Modern Health Announces Free Mental Health Resources during COVID-19 Pandemic

Mental health technology company provides resources to support anyone dealing with increased stress and anxiety caused by COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Health announced today the availability of free mental health resources to support those dealing with the increased stress and anxiety caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Modern Health is hosting daily live sessions, available to anyone, with its network of therapists and coaches to provide support and guidance. These sessions include group mindfulness, therapist-led workshops to manage stress, and topical coaching sessions including parenting and financial confidence. Resources are available at community.modernhealth.com .

"Now is a time for us to come together as a community to support each other in this time of need. Now, more than ever before, people need access to high quality mental healthcare to support them as they face the new realities that COVID-19 is presenting. We are proud to be able to offer these resources for free," says Alyson Friedensohn, Founder and CEO of Modern Health.

Among the free resources are sessions dedicated to support essential workers that seek to teach practical strategies on how to cope with increased stress while they remain working.

"We want to provide a place for those on the frontlines of our fight against COVID-19 to come together as a community to share their experiences and gain valuable and practical mental health support during this difficult time," shares Dr. Myra Altman, VP of Clinical Care at Modern Health.

Founded in 2017, Modern Health provides employers a suite of mental wellbeing solutions that allow their employees to get access to mental health support no matter what their needs might be. Since some states ordered shelter-in-place in early March, Modern Health has seen an over 50 percent increase in activity of registered users on its platform.

"After seeing the rise in demand for our services from our current users, we knew it was important to see what we could do to help even more people, including those that don't have access to Modern Health through their company. While we remain focused on our core business and the increasing demand we are seeing in the market, we have a duty to do what we can to help the greater good and offer resources to people in a time of need," says Friedensohn.

Those interested in registering for free sessions can do so by visiting community.modernhealth.com to access the calendar and sign up pages for the virtual live sessions.

About Modern Health

Modern Health is a mental health benefits platform for employers offering a suite of products that cover the full spectrum of mental well-being needs through evidence-based technology and professional support from a coach or therapist. The platform gives employees access to the emotional care they need while helping employers improve worker productivity, retention, and limit costs from over-prescribed, in-person therapy.

