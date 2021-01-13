Modern home decor is moving out to make room for more comfortable trends - and it's about time

Samantha Grindell
modern_home skitch
Modern decor is being replaced by comfortable pieces. Michael Robinson/Getty Images

  • Modern home decor has gone out of style as a result of the pandemic.

  • Instead, people are choosing more comfortable pieces for their homes.

  • But modern decor has felt out of place in houses for years, turning homes into places made for being looked at rather than actually living your life. 

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

In my childhood home, there were roosters everywhere. 

No, my home wasn't filled with live animals; my mom paid homage to the fluffy creatures with our decor. We had roosters on pillows, rooster-shaped vases, and even a chalkboard with a rooster trim. 

It might sound kitschy to have livestock decor be a focal point of your home, but the animal print was homey and inviting, fitting perfectly with the oversized red couch I watched TV on and the light-wood kitchen table where I did my homework.

The pieces set the tone for our house, and almost everyone who came over would comment on how chic our space was. My home was both comfortable and stylish, and it stood in stark contrast to the modern decor I found many of my friends favoring in adulthood. 

But to my delight, it seems people are finally going to reject modern home decor in 2021 as a result of the pandemic.

Comfortable decor is replacing the modern look

The steady rise modern decor has enjoyed in recent years came to a screeching halt in 2020.

As people were forced to spend all of their time at home, they realized they wanted to prioritize comfort over the formal vibe modern decor often creates.

"People are spending a lot more time at home and looking to add layers of functional comfort to their space," Alessandra Wood, the vice president of style at Modsy, told Insider. 

living room
People are prioritizing comfort because they spend more time at home. emmaduckworth/Getty Images

Industrial-chic furniture, matte black hardware, and stylish trends that aren't functional, like open shelving, aren't working for people anymore. Experts anticipate they'll be replaced by more traditional and inviting elements. 

"We think that the old-school, Pottery Barn vibe, which was oh-so-popular in the 1990s, will be making a strong comeback," Wood said.

Read more: Departing Crate & Barrel CEO Neela Montgomery on pivoting the brand during the pandemic and rethinking the store experience

Data backs up Wood's prediction. For instance, there has been a 22% decrease in searches for industrial decor since 2017, as Living Spaces reported.

Instead of harsh lines or cold surfaces, you can expect to see more comfortable furniture in 2021.

"Overstuffed furniture, softer curves, and traditional styles that you can count on always looking the same provide comfort and support for many during these unprecedented times," Wood said of what will be popular throughout the year.

But why did it take a pandemic for people to realize their homes should be comfortable?

I'm glad people are embracing more comfortable decor, but I'm surprised it took being forced to stay at home as a result of the pandemic for people to come to the realization. 

Modern decor in home spaces has always seemed strange to me, because the aesthetic is all about sleekness: marble countertops, sharp-edged couches, neutral color schemes.

Sleek can be beautiful, but there's often a coldness or business-like nature to modernity, which sets the wrong tone for a home environment. 

dining room
Homes have always been a place where comfort is important. Uwe Krejci/Getty Images

As a result, modern decor often looks impersonal, in part because it's used in spaces like hotels that are supposed to be detached.

Your living space shouldn't feel anonymous. It should be filled with touches of your personality, whether that be through the paintings you choose or the accent pillows you prefer.

And first and foremost, your home should be a place of respite, whether you're spending time there because of a pandemic or not. If you can't feel at ease at home, where can you feel comfortable?

To me, a home is a place where it's OK to spill, where dogs can climb on the furniture without ruining it, and where you can accidentally fall asleep on the couch because it's just so comfortable.

You can create that kind of environment with modern furniture or decor pieces, but it's important to pair them with softer elements as well to ensure your house actually feels like a home. 

My mom used comfortable furniture, warm colors, and roosters to make our home inviting. I'd take the birds over a modern table any day. 

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • House passes 25th Amendment resolution asking Pence to remove Trump from office, but the vice president isn't interested

    The U.S. House of Representatives approved a resolution on Tuesday that calls on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove President Trump from office.

  • Trump supporter dead in suspected suicide days after being arrested at Capitol riot

    An Atlanta medical examiner has confirmed the death, which followed the man’s arrest last week

  • Chicago man arrested for allegedly threatening violence at Biden's inauguration

    A Chicago man has been arrested after allegedly threatening violence at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois announced Tuesday that 45-year-old Louis Capriotti was arrested and is facing a federal charge of "transmitting a threat in interstate commerce."Capriotti, officials said, allegedly left a voicemail for a U.S. House member on Dec. 29 saying that those who "think that Joe Biden is going to put his hand on the Bible and walk into that [expletive] White House" on Jan. 20 are "sadly [expletive] mistaken" and threatening, "We will surround the [expletive] White House and we will kill any [expletive] Democrat that steps on the [expletive] lawn.""Our office takes the security of our public servants very seriously," U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch said. "Individuals who cross the line of free speech by making unlawful threats will be held accountable."The news comes after last week's deadly pro-Trump riot at the Capitol building, which occurred as lawmakers met to certify Biden's win. The riot, The Wall Street Journal reports, has prompted officials to step up security for Biden's inauguration, and a House Democratic aide told the Journal there are plans for the "largest perimeter ever established around the Capitol" to be erected. The arrest also comes as CBS News' Ben Tracy reports Capitol Police briefed lawmakers "on a plot by militia members to surround the White House to protect President Trump, kill Democrats at the Capitol, and surround the Supreme Court." More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • AP FACT CHECK: Trump's call to action distorted in debate

    The House impeachment debate on Wednesday heard a distorted account of President Donald Trump's remarks to his supporters a week ago when he exhorted them to “fight like hell" before they swarmed the Capitol. THE FACTS: Trump's speech was a call to action — a call to fight and save the country. Reschenthaler accurately quoted a line from Trump, when the president told supporters “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Seattle

    Come home from a day of exploration to a charming forest-clad cabin or a chic art-filled loft—the choice is yours&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • FBI arrests New York 'Proud Boy' plotting second attack on the Capitol

    The man is the latest in a slew of arrests connected to the Capitol insurrection

  • Hundreds of National Guard troops quarter in Capitol hallways, in 5 astonishing photos

    Reporters shared photographs of an extraordinary sight Wednesday morning as they arrived at the United States Capitol ahead of the House impeachment vote. The shots show hundreds of armed National Guard troops getting some rest in the hallways of the building.The jolting images provide a dose of reality about how tense the situation in Washington is at the moment, a week after the deadly Capitol riot, especially when coupled with harrowing revelations from lawmakers about the incident.> I spotted the National Guard sleeping in the hallways of the Capitol as I walked in this morning. pic.twitter.com/PzVpQCo5yU> > -- Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) January 13, 2021> Just walked into the Capitol to find literally hundreds of troops napping and lining up in the Congressional Visitor Center-- as streets around here are largely blocked.> > Many are cuddling their firearms, fatigues over their heads to block light, and riot gear in neat piles. pic.twitter.com/vCHAOGMdfA> > -- Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) January 13, 2021> A model of the statue of Freedom overlooks scores of U.S. troops deployed to the Capitol to protect Congress as the House prepares to impeach President Trump a 2nd time, on Jan. 13, 2021. pic.twitter.com/gwfdE3qeXB> > -- Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) January 13, 2021The scene drew historical comparisons to when Union soldiers were quartered in the Capitol during the Civil War. Check out more photos here and here. > Troops in the rotunda, during the Civil War and now. (Photo via @lindsaywise) pic.twitter.com/6T3OTi694y> > -- Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Here are all the Trump officials who have resigned since the Capitol riot

    Several members of the Trump administration have resigned in apparent protest following last week's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

  • Demoted? Pushed aside? Fate of Kim Jong Un's sister unclear

    What has happened to Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s influential sister? Rumors that Kim Yo Jong is her brother’s heir apparent could be dangerous because they "raise the issue of Kim’s hold on power and health inside North Korea," said Oh Gyeong-seob, an analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification. This, he said, is why Kim Jong Un is slowing down her rise in power.

  • McConnell Reportedly Pleased about Impeachment, Wants to Purge Trump from GOP

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly pleased about efforts by Democrats to impeach President Trump a second time, saying he believes the move will make it easier for Republicans to purge Trump from the party.McConnell has said that he believes Trump committed impeachable offenses and has indicated that he wants to see the specific article of impeachment being put forth by House Democrats, the New York Times reported.House Democrats filed an article of impeachment against Trump on Monday, charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his rhetoric before and during the deadly riot at the Capitol last week when Trump supporters broke past security and forced their way into the halls of Congress.The House is scheduled to vote Wednesday on impeachment. Two Republican House members, Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, have already announced they will support impeachment. The White House expects up to a dozen more Republicans to defect as well.Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has reportedly asked fellow Republicans if he should ask Trump to resign in the wake of the violence. McCarthy has indicated that he would support a censure of the president over the riot and has meanwhile decided not to urge his fellow Republicans to vote against impeachment, despite the California congressman's personal opposition to it.The violence at the Capitol on January 6 ended with five dead and prompted bipartisan condemnation of Trump's exhortations to his supporters at the rally in front of the White House earlier in the day.“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” the president told his supporters at the rally, but he warned, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”On Tuesday, Trump denied responsibility for inciting the violence.“They’ve analyzed my speech and my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence. And everybody to the tee thought it was totally appropriate,” the president told reporters.

  • Panic buttons were inexplicably torn out ahead of Capitol riots, says Ayanna Pressley chief of staff

    Congresswoman’s chief of staff says she was ‘deeply concerned’ by ‘Trump’s aims to incite violence’

  • Florida firefighter seen at the Capitol just got arrested. His lawyer shifts the blame

    A Central Florida firefighter photographed inside the U.S. Capitol during last week’s pro-MAGA riot was arrested Tuesday on charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful entry.

  • Joint Chiefs pointedly remind military personnel Biden will be president, 'sedition and insurrection' are illegal

    In an extraordinary letter Tuesday, all eight of the top U.S. military officers told U.S. service members that last week's deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol was an illegal "direct assault" on not just Congress but also America's constitutional order, and "the rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition, and insurrection."The letter from the Joint Chiefs of Staff followed Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy's approval of 15,000 National Guardsmen, some armed with lethal weapons, to help secure the Capitol amid credible threats of violence from armed militia groups leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next Tuesday. Biden, the four-star generals reminded U.S. forces in their letter, "will be inaugurated and will become our 46th commander in chief."> The Joint Chiefs of Staff have sent this letter to the U.S. military about the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the forthcoming transition of power to President-elect Biden as "our 46th Commander in Chief." pic.twitter.com/IzlYmAygfe> > — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) January 12, 2021"As service members, we must embody the values and ideals of the nation," the Joint Chiefs said. "We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath; it is against the law."Some retired military officers participated in Wednesday's insurrection, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) asked the Pentagon on Monday to cooperate with the FBI and Capitol Police to determine the extent of participation in the "seditious conspiracy" by current and former service members. Another veteran, Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), said Sunday that McCarthy should screen any military personnel involved in inauguration security to make sure none are "sympathetic to domestic terrorists."More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Indonesian airliner crash may be linked to plane being grounded for nine months during lockdown

    Officials investigating last Saturday's Boeing airliner crash in Indonesia are understood to be probing a possible link to the plane's prolonged grounding during last year’s Covid-19 lockdowns. The 27-year-old Boeing 737-500, which crashed into the sea off Jakarta with 62 people on board, spent nearly nine months out of service last year because of reduced flight timetables caused by the pandemic. While officials conducting the inquiry have not yet commented on the cause of the crash, experts are now speculating that it may be due to technical faults caused by the plane’s lack of regular use. “There’s a major problem starting to raise its head in terms of restoring these aircraft because while out of service for nine or 10 months, they need to be kept operating, otherwise they deteriorate,” said Hugh Ritchie, chief executive of Aviation Analysts International, an Australian air safety consulting firm. The Indonesian plane did not fly between March 23 and Dec 19 last year, and was then used 132 times after it resumed operating, according to aviation data provider Flightradar24.

  • Texas solicitor general latest exit in embattled AG's office

    Texas' solicitor general who did not join embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton's failed efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election is resigning, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press. Hawkins' departure is set to be the latest exit of a senior official in Paxton's office since September, when the Republican's top deputies accused him of bribery and abuse of office on behalf of a donor.

  • Capitol rioter pictured with Pelosi lectern promises not to return to DC as lawyer says only a ‘magician’ could get him off

    His lawyer said he has been receiving death threats and would like to ‘like to just get home to his family’

  • Jared Kushner and Dan Scavino reportedly teamed up to keep Trump off fringe social media sites

    There are reportedly two big reasons President Trump hasn't joined the social media sites where his far-right supporters tend to gather.After a violent attack by Trump's supporters on the Capitol led many major social media platforms to ban the president and some of his allies, Trump could have headed to Parler, Gab, or other sites favored by conservatives. But Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, along with White House social media manager Dan Scavino, convinced him otherwise, people familiar with the matter tell Bloomberg.Amid an effort to migrate Trump to those sites, Kushner told Trump's director of personnel John McEntee and other White House officials that he shouldn't be signed up. Trump could've overruled Kushner, but Scavino's rejection of the sites led him to stay off, the people told Bloomberg. Kushner and Scavino apparently didn't think Parler and Gab "were well managed or could handle the traffic" that would coincide with Trump's arrival, Bloomberg reports.Parler and other fringe websites and message boards favored by conservatives and the far right were full of discussions about the Capitol attack in the weeks before it happened. They have also become breeding grounds for dangerous conspiracy theories, including QAnon, whose followers were among those storming the Capitol.In the days since the Capitol attack, Apple and Google have removed Parler from their web stores, while Amazon Web Service, which hosted the site, took it offline.More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Republican members of Congress refuse masks during riot lockdown

    While members of Congress were in lockdown during last week’s siege on the Capitol, Republican members were captured on video refusing to wear masks. Since the attack, at least three House members have tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Congresswoman defends not wearing mask during riot lockdown

    Three Democrats who have since tested positive for coronavirus have lashed out at Republicans who chose not to wear masks.

  • More Democrats Say They'll Vote 'No' on Waiver for Biden's SecDef Pick Lloyd Austin

    Lawmakers heard from two experts who warned that granting another waiver to a recently retired general.