Modern home decor is moving out to make room for more comfortable trends - and it's about time

Modern home decor has gone out of style as a result of the pandemic.

Instead, people are choosing more comfortable pieces for their homes.

But modern decor has felt out of place in houses for years, turning homes into places made for being looked at rather than actually living your life.

In my childhood home, there were roosters everywhere.

No, my home wasn't filled with live animals; my mom paid homage to the fluffy creatures with our decor. We had roosters on pillows, rooster-shaped vases, and even a chalkboard with a rooster trim.

It might sound kitschy to have livestock decor be a focal point of your home, but the animal print was homey and inviting, fitting perfectly with the oversized red couch I watched TV on and the light-wood kitchen table where I did my homework.

The pieces set the tone for our house, and almost everyone who came over would comment on how chic our space was. My home was both comfortable and stylish, and it stood in stark contrast to the modern decor I found many of my friends favoring in adulthood.

But to my delight, it seems people are finally going to reject modern home decor in 2021 as a result of the pandemic.

Comfortable decor is replacing the modern look

The steady rise modern decor has enjoyed in recent years came to a screeching halt in 2020.

As people were forced to spend all of their time at home, they realized they wanted to prioritize comfort over the formal vibe modern decor often creates.

"People are spending a lot more time at home and looking to add layers of functional comfort to their space," Alessandra Wood, the vice president of style at Modsy, told Insider.

People are prioritizing comfort because they spend more time at home. emmaduckworth/Getty Images

Industrial-chic furniture, matte black hardware, and stylish trends that aren't functional, like open shelving, aren't working for people anymore. Experts anticipate they'll be replaced by more traditional and inviting elements.

"We think that the old-school, Pottery Barn vibe, which was oh-so-popular in the 1990s, will be making a strong comeback," Wood said.

Data backs up Wood's prediction. For instance, there has been a 22% decrease in searches for industrial decor since 2017, as Living Spaces reported.

Instead of harsh lines or cold surfaces, you can expect to see more comfortable furniture in 2021.

"Overstuffed furniture, softer curves, and traditional styles that you can count on always looking the same provide comfort and support for many during these unprecedented times," Wood said of what will be popular throughout the year.

But why did it take a pandemic for people to realize their homes should be comfortable?

I'm glad people are embracing more comfortable decor, but I'm surprised it took being forced to stay at home as a result of the pandemic for people to come to the realization.

Modern decor in home spaces has always seemed strange to me, because the aesthetic is all about sleekness: marble countertops, sharp-edged couches, neutral color schemes.

Sleek can be beautiful, but there's often a coldness or business-like nature to modernity, which sets the wrong tone for a home environment.

Homes have always been a place where comfort is important. Uwe Krejci/Getty Images

As a result, modern decor often looks impersonal, in part because it's used in spaces like hotels that are supposed to be detached.

Your living space shouldn't feel anonymous. It should be filled with touches of your personality, whether that be through the paintings you choose or the accent pillows you prefer.

And first and foremost, your home should be a place of respite, whether you're spending time there because of a pandemic or not. If you can't feel at ease at home, where can you feel comfortable?

To me, a home is a place where it's OK to spill, where dogs can climb on the furniture without ruining it, and where you can accidentally fall asleep on the couch because it's just so comfortable.

You can create that kind of environment with modern furniture or decor pieces, but it's important to pair them with softer elements as well to ensure your house actually feels like a home.

My mom used comfortable furniture, warm colors, and roosters to make our home inviting. I'd take the birds over a modern table any day.

