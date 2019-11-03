Modern Manufacturing Is Killing Character in Cars

From Car and Driver

It’s a coincidence. These past few years, two companies in two separate industries introduced vehicles named A220. Mercedes-Benz put that badge on its newest small sedan, the A-Class. The other A220 is a smaller airliner from Airbus that slots in below the mainstream A320 but is slightly larger than most existing regional jets. Coincidences, however, can sometimes uncover similarities.

In the case of the two A220s, the airplane isn’t an Airbus and the car isn’t a Mercedes. At least not strictly.

So far, all A220 aircraft have been built by the Canadian company Bombardier at its plant in Mirabel, Quebec. That’s no surprise because it’s Bombardier that designed it and planned to produce it. In fact, the original name of the Airbus A220 was the Bombardier CSeries.

Like many commercial aircraft, the CSeries was designed politically. That is components were sourced from around the world so suppliers in every potential market got a taste of the profits. For example, the wings come from Northern Ireland, most of the fuselage is built in China, and the engines are sourced from Pratt & Whitney in the United States. Bombardier spent more the $6 billion developing the plane. The company was close to broke.

After more than a decade of delays and engineering hiccups, reports were that the CSeries was an excellent aircraft. Fuel efficient, comfortable, and even good-looking, it is a solid replacement for short-haul planes in the 100-seat class like the aging, long out-of-production Boeing 717. It also is a move up in size for Bombardier, allowing the company to encroach on established products like the shorter members of the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 families. To gain market share, Bombardier was willing to sell a lot of CSeries cheap. It was ready to dump them to get a toehold in the market.



Delta Airlines, the largest operator of the 717, was a choice customer to land. So Bombardier offered to sell them A220s at a massive discount. The list price of about $71.8 million each became an affordable $24.6 million to $28.7 million. That’s less than the rumored $33.2 million production cost. Delta sensibly ordered 75 of them, and Boeing went ballistic, since dumping products at less than the cost of production is illegal.