Modern Manufacturing Is Killing Character in Cars

It’s a coincidence. These past few years, two companies in two separate industries introduced vehicles named A220. Mercedes-Benz put that badge on its newest small sedan, the A-Class. The other A220 is a smaller airliner from Airbus that slots in below the mainstream A320 but is slightly larger than most existing regional jets. Coincidences, however, can sometimes uncover similarities.
In the case of the two A220s, the airplane isn’t an Airbus and the car isn’t a Mercedes. At least not strictly.
So far, all A220 aircraft have been built by the Canadian company Bombardier at its plant in Mirabel, Quebec. That’s no surprise because it’s Bombardier that designed it and planned to produce it. In fact, the original name of the Airbus A220 was the Bombardier CSeries.
Like many commercial aircraft, the CSeries was designed politically. That is components were sourced from around the world so suppliers in every potential market got a taste of the profits. For example, the wings come from Northern Ireland, most of the fuselage is built in China, and the engines are sourced from Pratt & Whitney in the United States. Bombardier spent more the $6 billion developing the plane. The company was close to broke.
After more than a decade of delays and engineering hiccups, reports were that the CSeries was an excellent aircraft. Fuel efficient, comfortable, and even good-looking, it is a solid replacement for short-haul planes in the 100-seat class like the aging, long out-of-production Boeing 717. It also is a move up in size for Bombardier, allowing the company to encroach on established products like the shorter members of the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 families. To gain market share, Bombardier was willing to sell a lot of CSeries cheap. It was ready to dump them to get a toehold in the market.
Delta Airlines, the largest operator of the 717, was a choice customer to land. So Bombardier offered to sell them A220s at a massive discount. The list price of about $71.8 million each became an affordable $24.6 million to $28.7 million. That’s less than the rumored $33.2 million production cost. Delta sensibly ordered 75 of them, and Boeing went ballistic, since dumping products at less than the cost of production is illegal.
Boeing petitioned the government for a tariff on the CSeries, claiming the predatory pricing threatened sales of smaller versions of the 737. A 300 percent duty was imposed by the U.S. Trade Commission. Suddenly the United States market was virtually closed to Bombardier’s newest plane. That’s when Airbus stepped in, bought a 50.01 percent interest in the CSeries, renamed it the A220, and announced the establishment of a second production line at its assembly plant in Alabama.
That means the A220 is a Canadian plane built with parts from around the world, marketed by a British-French-German consortium, and assembled in the United States. Because it’s now screwed together here, it’s an American plane—at least for reasons of taxation. Delta upped its order to 95 A220 aircraft.
Meanwhile, Mercedes has been building A-Class models since 1997 in Brazil, Thailand, Hungary, Finland, and Germany. The new 2020 A220 sedan I’m currently driving is built at a plant in Aguascalientes, Mexico. The plant is owned by Nissan.
So, is the A220 I’m driving a Mercedes or a Nissan? Is the A220 German or Mexican? According to the parts content portion of the Monroney window sticker, the A220 is 33 percent German and 51 percent Mexican. But the engine and transmission, arguably the heart of the vehicle, are German. Do they count more than the sheet metal? Incidentally, only seven-percent of the parts come from the U.S. and Canada.
We’re at the point where cars (and a lot of other products) are designed and engineered to be assembled and sold anywhere by anyone. This business decision demands that products be engineered with more commonalities than differences. As a result, we’re losing flavor and character in the products we produce and consume.
My grandfather drove a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 180D–the W120 “Ponton.” It was a bolt upright sedan that looked like it was parked even when it was going 50 mph. I’d sit in the car with my grandfather as he inhaled a Kent and waited for the glow plugs to heat up. Then the four-cylinder diesel would rattle to life, my grandfather would shove the column-mounted shift wand into gear, and we’d be off with 42 horsepower giving it their all. It was an inexpensive Mercedes for its time, but built so well the doors would close like a slab of Monterey Jack hitting a marble cutting board. I remember the steering wheel as white Bakelite. The only way the leather covering the seats could have been thicker is if there was still a cow beneath it. It was so German.
In contrast, the modern Mercedes-Benz A220 feels like, well, another car from anywhere. It has a nice dash, the seats are perfectly shaped, and it’s built well. But it doesn’t feel German, or even that much like a Mercedes. When the world is the market, the cars play to a character-robbing common denominator. The whole world is efficient, but increasingly blah.
The Airbus A220 will sell around the world just as the Mercedes-Benz A220 will. When you’re hopping from Nairobi to Mombasa it will seem pretty much the same as flying from Dallas to Atlanta, just as driving a German car is so similar to driving a Japanese, American, or Korean car today.
It used to be you could tell you were in a German car just by the smell inside. Italian cars had revvy little engines, and American land yachts had iron-lump V-8s that hardly revved at all. That’s pretty much gone, but the character-rich holdouts like that pushrod V-8 in the C8 Chevy Corvette are wonderful.
In every measurable way, the Mercedes A220 is better than the old 180D. And the Airbus A220 is a much better aircraft than the old Boeing 717. But we’ve given up character to achieve that.
