Modern Native American exhibit opens at Schingoethe Center in Aurora

Throw into the mix a lack of transparency over pricing and service availability, and it's clear that families looking for the the most suitable care home for their elderly loved ones face mounting challenges. This is something that Lottie is setting out address, with an online marketplace that helps those seeking care find the best care homes and services for their needs, while also catering to additional categories such as home-care. Founded out of London in 2021 by brothers Will and Chris Donnelly, Lottie claims some 500,000 monthly users, which it says represents 300 percent growth over the past 12 months.