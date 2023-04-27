Modern Spend Management Solutions Improve Cost Control for Businesses

Corporate cards are indispensable tools for any business. The ability to charge directly back to the company has taken a lot of the friction out of managing business costs — whether an employee is taking a much-valued client out to lunch or purchasing goods or services on behalf of the business without having to front the cost themselves.

But then the end of the month rolls around, and the finance department has a problem on its hands when the corporate card statements come in thirty days after the fact. The goods purchased were way more expensive than anticipated. And what exactly is that charge listed on line five of the statement? Why has that mystery item been purchased from overseas? All that money went out the door last month, and you didn’t even realize it.

Sure, companies can recoup the charges. If an employee accidentally (or surreptitiously) makes a charge they should not have, the controller may reconcile the charge. Or if the card number has been picked up and used fraudulently by a scammer, it can be dealt with. Blowing the budget on a meal or purchase is harder to recoup.

It is very easy to slide into negative cash flow patterns without knowing exactly how much money is coming in and leaving the company’s coffers. And as the tech ecosystem that gathers in Miami in April for tech week events and yacht parties knows all too well, companies are focused on cost control vs. growth at all costs now more than ever.

Having tight control over cash flow enables trouble to be anticipated and the course to be corrected before any major damage is done. Spend control by emoji (as the FTX bankruptcy filings brought to light) was never the right approach, but now spend controls are a boardroom mandate.

Technology has given us more innovative, effective options to control corporate spending better. Modern spend management systems, like the one from Mesh Payments, include virtual cards while providing visibility, control, integration, and security. Reassignable and virtual cards make it easy to provide cards whenever an employee needs one.

Nowadays, fewer employees carry their own credit cards around with them, never mind remembering to carry their employer’s. Even more cumbersome than the corporate card is the process of employees paying out of pocket, collecting a paper receipt, filling out an expense report, then waiting for the finance team to process it and pay them back.

Physical cards can easily be lost or stolen and used to rack up unchecked charges until somebody notices and puts a stop to it. Modern spend management platforms like Mesh also turn the status quo on its head.

Real-time visibility means payments are tracked as they occur, and email, text, and Slack notifications can send alerts whenever a certain purchase is made. No more waiting for the monthly statement — and no more leeway for employees who abuse that privilege, knowing that the finance department does not have real-time monitoring capabilities.

The system also can go one step further and block purchases from a specific vendor by implementing a spending policy or lock to certain vendors, such as regular debits or suppliers. Cards can be set only to approve funds for a certain time period, allowing for time-sensitive transactions such as purchasing supplies for a special work function. And the card is simply declined if any unauthorized or out-of-budget purchase is made. Individuals can have their own card linked to a whole-of-department budget, tracking the individual spenders and eliminating ambiguity on who used the card.

At the least, the spend management system can do away with the need to deal with receipts, and who — from the employee to the finance department — wouldn’t want that?

At its full potential, modern spend management can give finance managers better control and visibility while providing spending insights to improve cash flow.

