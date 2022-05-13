Like modern style? You need one of these 11 sectional sofas

Upgrade your living room with a design-friendly modern sectional sofa.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Modern sectional sofas are among the most popular couch styles right now. If you’re looking to upgrade your old living room couch for a modern-looking sectional sofa, you probably know just how many different options there are out there. To help you decide which one is right for your living room, we did the shopping for you.

These sectional sofas below come in a variety of sizes and prices from Amazon, West Elm, CB2, and more. If you’re looking to upgrade your old living room couch, one of these 11 gorgeous modern sectional sofas could be the perfect choice.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

1. Oatmeal Woven Noelle Sofa And Ottoman

The Oatmeal Woven Noelle Sofa And Ottoman from World Market.

This pillow-soft, beige-colored couch from World Market oozes style and luxury. It’s more practical than white and feels more mature than a darker color. It’s also versatile since the sofa comes with an ottoman that you can attach to the couch to make it a sectional. It’s also adjustable. If down the road you’re looking to use the sofa in a different or smaller space, you can always remove the ottoman and use it elsewhere.

Get the Oatmeal Woven Noelle Sofa and Ottoman from World Market for $900

2. Amreena Left Hand Facing Sofa and Chaise

The Amreena Left Hand Facing Sofa and Chaise from Wayfair.

Anyone looking for a softer couch with a touch of dark sophistication should consider Wrought Studio’s Amreena couch from Wayfair. Buyers can choose from two different leg colors and 16 different upholstery colors including black, gray and purple velvet. At 101 inches wide, it’s big enough to hold the whole family—or give you enough room to take a very comfortable nap.

Get the Amreena Left Hand Facing Sofa and Chaise from Wayfair for $810

3. Holden Grey Tufted Sectional Loveseat (2-Piece)

The Holden Grey Tufted Sectional Loveseat (2-Piece) from CB2.

CB2 has been in the modern game for decades, producing some of the most visually stunning and well-thought-out pieces of sleek furniture on the market. Their sectionals are no exception. Buyers are particularly partial to their Holden two-piece sectional, which comes in a beautiful felt gray. Its back is tufted, for a little touch of pizazz, and the color is so neutral it could really go in any setting.

Story continues

Get the Holden Grey Tufted Sectional Loveseat (2-Piece) from CB2 for $2,199

4. Honbay Reversible Sectional Sofa Couch

The Honbay Reversible Sectional Sofa Couch from Amazon.

This Honbay sectional, available on Amazon, seats four and comes in both dark gray and bluish gray. This affordable sectional sofa is ideal for an apartment or condo thanks to the reversible L-shape design. The couch is firm and comfortable with a stylish nail-head trim. The chaise lounge doubles as storage for your favorite blankets and pillows.

Get the Honbay Reversible Sectional Sofa Couch from Amazon starting at $640

5. Soma Sleeper Sectional Sofa

The Soma Sleeper Sectional Sofa from Article.

Too often, sleeper sofas are hard, bumpy and therefore uncomfortable to sit on. That’s not the case with Article’s Soma sectional, which actually comes complete with its own memory foam mattress. The key here is that the mattress folds out of the two non-sectional seats, while the third seat opens up, providing you with a great place to store sheets, blankets, or anything else you need to turn that mattress into an actual bed. The Soma is a family-friendly sofa that is also great for hosting company.

Get the Soma Sleeper Sectional Sofa from Article for $2,229

6. Eliot Leather Sectional with Bumper (2-piece)

The Eliot Leather Sectional with Bumper (2-piece) from Joybird.

Style, elegance, grace—Joybird’s Eliot Leather Sectional has it all. This sleek, modern sofa screams “New York loft apartment,” all while offering comfort and quality. The leather will only look better with age, and the two rows of button tufting add a nice hint of style. It’s also built from sustainably sourced wood and using environmentally friendly finishes, which means you can feel good about your purchase, too.

Get the Eliot Leather Sectional with Bumper (2-piece) from Joybird for $6,527

7. Timber Corner Sectional

The Timber Corner Sectional from Article.

Many sectional sofas are simply just couches with one long chaise. If you’re looking for a true L-shaped couch, Article’s Timber sectional is a stunning selection. Described by Article as “the ultimate chill zone, but for adults,” the couch boasts a handsome oak trim and comes in three lovely colors, including a green we think is quite dashing. Curl up in the corner of this with a good book, and you’ll be happy for hours.

Get the Timber Corner Sectional from Article for $2,399

8. Melrose Reversible Chaise Sofa

The Melrose Reversible Chaise Sofa from Apt 2B.

A chunky modern sectional with style to spare, Apt 2B’s Melrose chaise sofa certainly makes a statement. The couch's oversized legs give it weight and heft and buyers can choose from a whopping 59 different upholstery colors. This sectional is made in the USA and comes with a 100-day guarantee, so if you get it home and spend a couple of months sitting on it before realizing it’s really not for you, don’t worry—Apt 2B will take it back. There’s also a lifetime guarantee on the sofa’s frame and workmanship.

Get the Melrose Reversible Chaise Sofa from Apt 2B for $2,447

9. Andover Mills Pawnee Sectional Sofa with Ottoman

The Andover Mills Pawnee Sectional Sofa and Ottoman from Wayfair.

Want maximum bang for your buck? Andover Mills’ Pawnee couch could be the sectional for you. Buyers not only get the sleek L-shaped sectional, but also a matching ottoman and two throw pillows. It’s like an instant living room. At 84 inches wide, the sectional has a slightly smaller footprint compared to others on this list, making it a great option for tight spaces or cozy corners.

Get the Andover Mills Pawnee Sectional Sofa with Ottoman from Wayfair starting at $1,147

10. Monroe Sectional Sofa (3-Piece)

The Monroe Sectional Sofa (3-Piece) from Apt 2B.

True retro aficionados know that many mid-century couches weren’t all hard angles and sharp corners. Instead, some were curved and space age, sleek and stylish. With its swoosh shape, Apt 2B’s Monroe sectional takes shoppers back to the age of conversation pits and cocktail hours. The three-piece sofa comes with two straight side pieces, and a curved center, meaning you can always mix it into some different configurations down the road, should you desire. The Monroe is also made in Los Angeles using eco-friendly construction and breathable hypoallergenic fabrics—and it comes with that same lifetime guarantee on the sectional’s frame and workmanship.

Get the Monroe Sectional Sofa (3-Piece)at Apt 2B for $3,733

11. Homekare Convertible Sectional Sofa

The Homekare Convertible Sectional Sofa from Walmart.

A sleek three-seater that you can pick up for a song, Homekare’s convertible sectional includes an ottoman that can be moved from side to side on the couch, meaning you’re not beholden to keeping the chaise on one side of the sofa all the time. With a solid wood frame and durable upholstery, this sofa should be built to last—even though the brand says it can be assembled in under 15 minutes. The couch also holds up to 1,300 pounds—great for movie nights or watching the big game together.

Get the Homekare Convertible Sectional Sofa at Walmart for $983

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop modern sectional sofas from Amazon, Wayfair, Joybird and CB2