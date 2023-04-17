How 'Modern Warfare 2' became the most realistic 'Call of Duty' game

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II" is the most realistic version of the game yet. The first-person shooter game has incorporated methods of photogrammetry and performance capture to transport our world into the world of "Modern Warfare," scanning in everything from Ghost's mask to fully-costumed characters. The team even distresses its costumes in real life to add naturalistic wear and tear to the military gear in the game. And it creates and scans real miniature models to stand in for BattlePass's emblem and rewards. We visited Infinity Ward's studio in LA to find out how the developer continues pushing boundaries of realism and immersion in video games. For more from "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II," visit: https://www.callofduty.com/modernwarfare2 https://www.instagram.com/infinityward/ https://www.tiktok.com/@infinityward