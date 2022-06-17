Modern Weight Loss: What is Personalized Weight Care and Why You Should Try It

Changing how you think about weight loss through Found, an evidence-based weight care platform

According to the CDC, overweight and obesity are risk factors for many serious diseases and health conditions, including heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and some cancers, all of which are among the leading causes of preventable death. Recently Dr. Rekha Kumar from Found conducted a satellite media tour to talk about personalized weight loss and its benefits.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://youtu.be/ZEx5tcYjrlQ

It is time we push back against harmful and outdated weight loss culture and start thinking about our overall health and weight care.

A poll of 2,000 adults conducted by weight care platform, Found, revealed that 91% have tried at least one strategy for weight loss, with half revealing that they’ve tried 11 different methods of weight loss.

According to that same poll:

● 25% of people even confessed to doing up to 16 diets in their lifetime!

● But only 15% described their weight loss experience as “rewarding”

● Respondents felt that losing weight required more sacrifice than having kids (33%)!

● 9 in 10 Americans have tried at least one weight loss strategy

● 33% wished they had access to prescription weight loss medications

● Almost four in five (79%) want to be healthier, not skinnier.

Found is an evidence-based weight care solution that combines the best of modern medicine with personalized coaching and community. Centered around clinical care and lasting behavior change, Found provides its members with a comprehensive weight loss program that delivers long term, sustainable results.

Found designs personalized treatments around every factor that makes people unique — from biology, medical history, mental health, existent lifestyle, goals, and more. Found’s members are supported by the best of consumer technology, and a team that includes doctors to prescribe safe medication, and coaches to guide them on nutrition, movement, sleep, and emotional health. They call this weight care.

When diet and exercise don’t lead to effective weight loss, sometimes it’s our biology that’s holding us back. Much of how your body loses, gains, and maintains weight is predetermined by your biology. This means no amount of working out, eating healthy, or sheer willpower can sustain weight loss if your biology’s not set up for it. Medication can, which is why Found offers more medication options than any other program.

Online weight loss means Found took the doctor's office out of the equation. The telehealth platform provides one-on-one medical, nutritional, and movement guidance from their experts, through an app that can be accessed anywhere and at any time.

Found’s proprietary weight care platform is available via the App Store, Google Play, as well as on joinfound.com

Rekha Kumar bio:

Dr. Rekha Kumar is recognized as an international leader in the field of Obesity Medicine. She is Chief Medical Officer at weight care platform Found, as well as a practicing endocrinologist at an academic medical center in New York City. She also served as the former medical director of the American Board of Obesity Medicine. Dr. Kumar has lectured internationally on the topic of the medical assessment and treatment of obesity. She has published several papers and textbook chapters in her field and serves as an Associate Editor of the journal Obesity. She is frequently quoted in the media on topics ranging from the diabetes epidemic in the United States to discussing fad diets, exercise trends, and the complications of Covid-19 in patients with obesity. Dr. Kumar’s areas of expertise include the clinical assessment of patients obesity and metabolic syndrome, the effect of obesity on reproductive health and fertility, as well as thyroid disease.

Dr. Kumar completed her undergraduate studies at Duke University then received her master’s degree in Physiology from Georgetown University. She continued on to receive her M.D. from New York Medical College and completed her residency training in Internal Medicine at the New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill-Cornell Medical College. Dr. Kumar obtained her clinical fellowship in the combined Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolism program at the Weill-Cornell Medical College/New York Presbyterian Hospital and the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Dr. Kumar has traveled abroad to India, China, and Tanzania to understand the scope of metabolic disease globally. She serves on the board of advisors of the Duke Global Health Institute. Dr. Kumar is Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology, Diabetes, & Metabolism, and Obesity Medicine.

