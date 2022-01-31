US gives full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. U.S. regulators have granted full approval to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine after reviewing additional data on its safety and effectiveness. The decision Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 by the Food and Drug Administration comes after many tens of millions of Americans have already received the shot under its original emergency authorization. Full approval means FDA has completed the same rigorous, time-consuming review for Moderna’s shot as dozens of other long-established vaccines. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
MATTHEW PERRONE
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators on Monday granted full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, a shot that's already been given to tens of millions of Americans since its emergency authorization over a year ago.

The action by the Food and Drug Administration means the agency has completed the same rigorous, time-consuming review of Moderna's shot as dozens of other long-established vaccines.

The decision was bolstered by real-world evidence from the more than 200 million doses administered in the U.S. since the FDA cleared the shot in December 2020. The FDA granted full approval of Pfizer’s vaccine last August.

Public health advocates initially hoped the regulatory distinction would boost public confidence in the shots. But there was no discernable bump in vaccinations after the Pfizer approval, which was heavily promoted by President Joe Biden and other federal officials. Still, regulators said Monday they hoped the extra endorsement would encourage more people to get vaccinated.

More than 211 million Americans, or 63% of the total population, are fully vaccinated. About 86 million people have gotten a booster dose. Vaccinations peaked last spring at more than 3 million per day, and now average less than 750,000 per day. The pace of vaccinations briefly spiked following news of the omicron variant in December but has since slowed again.

The FDA reviewed months of additional follow-up data submitted by Moderna to confirm the vaccine's effectiveness against COVID-19. The FDA also analyzed and kept watch for serious side effects that have proved to be very rare. The vaccine includes a warning about a rare type of heart inflammation that mostly occurs in young men following the second dose. Most cases are mild and resolve quickly.

Additionally, FDA reviewed the company's manufacturing process and facilities.

“The public can be assured that this vaccine was approved in keeping with the FDA’s rigorous scientific standards,” said Dr. Peter Marks, FDA's top vaccine regulator, in a statement.

With full approval, Moderna will now market the vaccine under the brand name, Spikevax. It is the first FDA-approved product for the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company.

In the U.S., Moderna is used only by adults, for initial vaccination and as a half-dose booster. The company said last fall that FDA had delayed deciding whether to clear the shots for 12- to 17-year-olds as it examined the heart inflammation risk.

Johnson & Johnson has not yet applied for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine.

___

AP Medical Writer Lauran Neergaard contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. grants full approval to Moderna's COVID vaccine in adults

    The Moderna vaccine has been authorized for emergency use in the United States since December 2020, and will now be sold under the brand name Spikevax. Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 shot using similar technology received full approval in the United States last year for people aged 16 and older after also first gaining emergency authorization. Nearly 75 million people have already received Moderna's two-dose vaccine in the United States, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • FDA fully approves Moderna's COVID vaccine

    The Food and Drug Administration fully approved Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, saying it meets its safety and manufacturing requirements.Why it matters: Moderna's vaccine, which will now be marketed as Spikevax, is the second coronavirus vaccine to receive full approval after the FDA approved Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine in August.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHundreds of millions of doses of Moderna's vaccine have al

  • CDC data confirms boosters offer high level of protection against severe COVID, bolster case for unvaccinated to get their shots

    The risk of developing severe COVID-19 for people who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster dose is close to zero, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that bolsters the case for unvaccinated people to get their shots.

  • FDA grants full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

    Shares of Moderna Inc. gained 3.4% in trading on Monday after the company said it received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 vaccine, which is now called Spikevax. The FDA has granted full approval to one other COVID-19 shot: BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc.'s Comirnaty. The Spikevax approval is for adults, though the vaccine still has emergency authorization for use in teens and as a booster dose. Moderna's stock is down 4.5% over the past year, while the broader S

  • Dems aren't sure they want to run on Jan. 6. Trump might not give them a choice.

    The former president embraces the worst parts of his legacy

  • A man turned down a life-saving kidney transplant over his hospital's vaccination policy, saying he 'will die free'

    Chad Carswell stood by his decision not to get vaccinated even though doctors said he needs the surgery to survive, WSOC reported.

  • FDA Approves First Injectable Eye Medicine For Vision Loss Disorder - Genentech's Vabysmo

    The FDA has approved Genentech's, a unit of Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY), Vabysmo (faricimab-svoa) for wet, or neovascular, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Vabysmo targets and inhibits two disease pathways linked to several vision-threatening retinal conditions by neutralizing angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2) and vascular endothelial growth factor-A (VEGF-A). Vabysmo is the first and only FDA-approved injectable eye medicine for wet AMD and DME that improves and

  • Russian fails to keep U.N. Security Council debate on Ukraine closed

    Russia on Monday failed to keep a U.N. Security Council session on the Ukraine crisis behind closed doors, which provides the United States and other members with a public forum to criticize Moscow for its troop buildup. China joined Russia in voting against a public session, while India, Gabon and Kenya abstained and the remaining 10 members supported keeping the meeting open. He criticized what he said was interference in the domestic affairs of Russia, which triggered the crisis by amassing more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders, fueling concerns that it will invade.

  • Tulsi Gabbard Slams Biden over Pledge to Nominate Black Woman to Supreme Court: ‘Identity Politics Is Destroying Our Country’

    Former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard attacked President Biden on Monday for making key personnel decisions on the basis of race and gender.

  • Texas parents and students fight school book bans

    Outraged parents and students are pushing back against efforts to remove a variety of books from Texas schools.Why it matters: This is the biggest challenge to which books are taught in schools in decades, according to Pew research.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Yes, but: Gov. Greg Abbott has decried “pornography” in public schools and he’s made conservative-minded education a cornerstone of his re-election campaign. Last week he unveiled a “Parental B

  • Omicron subvariant BA.2 more infectious than "original", Danish study finds

    The BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron coronavirus variant, which has quickly taken over in Denmark, is more transmissible than the more common BA.1 and more able to infect vaccinated people, a Danish study has found. The study, which analysed coronavirus infections in more than 8,500 Danish households between December and January, found that people infected with the BA.2 subvariant were roughly 33% more likely to infect others, compared to those infected with BA.1. Worldwide, the "original" BA.1 subvariant accounts for more than 98% of Omicron cases, but its close cousin BA.2 has quickly become the dominant strain in Denmark, dethroning BA.1 in the second week of January.

  • Why Amazon Prime may cost you more soon

    The price for Amazon Prime may be on the rise soon, says one Wall Street analyst.

  • At a California hospital, Omicron leaves staff exhausted in body, and sometimes spirit

    Alexandria Scott rests her head in her hand at the emergency room reception and hopes the worst is over after the COVID-19 Omicron variant swept into her Orange County, California, hospital. "It's been crazy," said the 26-year-old technician as patients lie on seats a few feet away at Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo, waiting for beds. Orange County, in southern California, has one of the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the state, where cases peaked about two weeks ago.

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham said it was 'inappropriate' for Trump to float pardons for January 6 rioters

    "There are other groups with causes that may want to go down the violent path if these people get pardoned," Graham said on CBS's "Face the Nation."

  • GOP Sen. Susan Collins says it's unlikely she will back a Trump 2024 presidential bid because there are 'many other qualified candidates'

    Republican Sen. Susan Collins said it is "very unlikely" she would support Donald Trump again "given the many other qualified candidates" that may run in 2024.

  • I Am Shauna Rae : TLC Star Says the Possibility of Being Told She Can't Have Kids Makes Her 'Angry'

    The TLC star is looking for some answers when it comes to her ability to one day start a family

  • Aaron Donald gave a speech to spark the Rams' defense, then made the play that sent his team to the Super Bowl

    On a team with no shortage of star power, Aaron Donald was perhaps the most fitting player to clinch the victory and send the Rams to the Super Bowl.

  • The shifting definition of fully vaccinated

    The definition of what it means to be "fully vaccinated" is evolving even as the CDC has remained careful not to change it officially.Why it matters: CDC officials have been balancing the job of convincing Americans who've already gotten two doses of the importance of boosters with getting many Americans who still need their first doses to get their shots at all.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"What we're really working to do is

  • The 3 Republicans to watch as Biden picks his SCOTUS nominee

    This trio has backed the president's judicial picks so far at a comparable rate to the centrist Democrats who most often backed Donald Trump's picks.

  • Britney Spears Calls Jamie Lynn Spears "Scum" Again After Tell-All Book's Success

    After Jamie Lynn Spears called herself a national best-selling author, Britney Spears, who is mentioned several times in her book, blasted her estranged sister in a scathing post.