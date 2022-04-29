Moderna asks Canada for extension of COVID vaccine to young children

Illustration shows vials labelled "VACCINE Coronavirus COVID-19" and a syringe in front of a displayed Moderna logo
·1 min read

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Canada is reviewing a request by Moderna to approve its COVID-19 vaccine for pediatric use in children aged 6 months to 5 years, the government and the company said on Friday.

Moderna's Canada General Manager Patricia Gauthier said at a news conference the request was filed with Canada Health on Thursday night.

Canada Health posted the application on its website on Friday and said it was under review.

Moderna said on Thursday it has asked U.S. regulators to authorize its COVID vaccine for children under the age of 6, which would make it the first shot against the coronavirus available for those 5 years old.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu in Washington, Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Gratitude’: The First Black Man to Serve on White House Secret Service Detail Before Becoming a ‘Target for Prosecution’ After Exposing Agents’ Unfit Behavior Was Just Pardoned by Biden

    The First Black man to serve on the White House Secret Service security detail has been pardoned, almost 60 years after being accused of betraying […]

  • Could This Eliminate Shiba Inu's Biggest Problem?

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and its investors won big last year after the popular meme token soared a jaw-dropping 45,000,000%. The cryptocurrency was built as "an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building," according to its white paper. Now, though, for Shiba Inu to move significantly higher from its current level of a fraction of a cent, the road will be more difficult for a few reasons.

  • 2 Cryptos That Could Outpace Ethereum

    It's hard to find an asset that has outperformed Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) 5,500% return over the past five years. The world's top programmable blockchain certainly has its fair share of supporters in the crypto community, but there are some younger rivals making a push to dethrone Ethereum's top standing. Let's take a look at why Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) are two top cryptocurrencies that could outpace Ethereum over the next decade.

  • Cardano To Launch Interoperability With Sidechains and Other Networks

    With access to over 15 different Layer 1 and Layer 2 chains, Cardano can truly unlock interoperability for its Dapps with a partnership with Wanchain.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Remains At Risk, ApeCoin Rallies Above $20

    Bitcoin price struggled to rise above $40,000, Ethereum’s ether topped near $2,950, and APE extended rally above the $20.00 resistance.

  • Algorand Awards Flare 7-Figure Grant To Develop a Bitcoin Bridge

    With this bridge, Flare intends to enable secure and trustless interoperability between Algorand and Bitcoin, as well as other non-DeFi assets.

  • What Mark Zuckerberg Said That Calmed Investors

    Facebook reported its first-quarter earnings on April 27, sharing mixed news about its revenue, growth and current investments. In that call, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg touched on a number of themes.

  • The Cloud Wars Could Just Be Getting Started. Here's Why Amazon Will Dominate.

    In July 2021, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos officially transitioned out of an active executive role and handed the CEO job to Andy Jassy. Jassy, who previously ran Amazon Web Services (AWS), recently published his first shareholder letter since taking the top job. Unsurprisingly, it included several nods to the growth in AWS and its position in the cloud computing landscape.

  • Here's how you can remove your phone number and address from Google search

    Google's updated policies now allow you to request personal information, including phone numbers, email addresses and home addresses to be removed from search.

  • Internet is coming to North Louisiana: Winnsboro rural electric co-op to offer broadband

    Construction is expected to start next month to offer 11,500 customers broadband service.

  • Drone maker DJI becomes first Chinese company to openly halt business with Russia and Ukraine

    Global drone maker DJI has become the first Chinese company to openly cease operations in Russia and Ukraine, citing “current hostilities” as its reason for doing so. Ride-sharing giant Didi was reportedly the first Chinese company to announce a Russian exit, but it backpedaled days later without explanation. Ahead of its announcement, DJI, which is currently the world’s top drone manufacturer, has been accused by Ukrainian authorities of helping Russia wage its war.

  • Today's Top 3 Crypto Gainers: STEPN's GMT Continues Rally

    The global cryptocurrency market was up slightly today, with market leader Bitcoin (BTC) showing a gain of around 1%. News that a second country -- the Central African Republic -- would adopt Bitcoin as legal tender did little to overcome the general sense of uncertainty. Move-to-earn crypto STEPN is one of the hottest cryptos around right now after a gain of over 2,500% since the start of March.

  • Can Crypto Deliver on Private Transactions in Cashless World?

    From privacy coins to zk-Snarks – the tools and actions that might ensure privacy in this increasingly digital age.

  • Your phone number on Google? Search giant now takes removal demands

    Alphabet Inc's Google has begun entertaining people's requests to remove search results containing their home addresses, phone numbers and email accounts, the latest shift in its stance between personal privacy and access to information. The world's most used internet search tool said on Wednesday that the expansion of its removal policies globally followed growing demand from users and evolving norms about the threat posed by easy access to contact details. "Research has told us there's a larger amount of personally identifiable information that users consider as sensitive," Michelle Chang, global policy lead for Google search, said in an exclusive interview.

  • China's Full Truck Alliance pauses $1 billion Hong Kong listing - sources

    Plans by Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd, China's 'Uber for trucks', to raise $1 billion in a Hong Kong listing this year have been paused as a Chinese cybersecurity regulator has yet to announce findings of a probe into the company, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The company, backed by investors including SoftBank's Vision Fund and Tencent Holdings and known as Manbang in China, has been planning a dual primary listing in Hong Kong since at least October. But in July last year the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said it was scrutinising two of Full Truck's apps as part of investigations aiming to "prevent national data security risks and safeguard national security".

  • Is Cryptocurrency Monero a Good Investment?

    Today Bitcoin has soared over 5,000% to $763 billion, while Monero grew a little over 3,200% to $4.2 billion in the same time frame -- falling to No. 33 on the crypto leaderboard. Despite posting decent growth over the last six years, Monero is no longer a leading cryptocurrency. What is Monero?

  • LUNA Set to Buy $10 Billion of Bitcoin

    In recent weeks an interesting relationship has begun to blossom between multiple cryptocurrencies. Terraform Labs, the group behind stablecoin TerraUSD (CRYPTO: UST) and cryptocurrency Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA), have been on the frontline of innovation for quite some time.

  • Federal agencies issue warning on exploited cyber vulnerabilities

    Several federal agencies and international organizations on Wednesday warned organizations to protect themselves against common vulnerabilities that tend to be “frequently exploited by malicious cyber actors.” The statement from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency urged organizations to manage and patch known exploited vulnerabilities, enable security features like multifactor authentication and use protective controls and…

  • 7 ways to protect yourself from hackers

    Find out what the term 'hacking' actually means — and what you can do to protect yourself from being hacked online.

  • Evmos, the EVM-Compatible Cosmos Chain, Mounts a Comeback

    After a botched launch in March, the EVM-compatible Cosmos blockchain hopes to bounce back with a fresh relaunch and new tools for users looking to claim airdropped tokens.