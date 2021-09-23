Moderna chief executive sees pandemic over in a year - newspaper

FILE PHOTO: Walmart administers COVID-19 vaccines as part of Federal Retail Pharmacy Program in West Haven
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Refiles to remove extraneous word in second paragraph)

ZURICH (Reuters) - Moderna Inc Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel thinks the coronavirus pandemic could be over in a year as increased vaccine production ensures global supplies, he told the Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung.

"If you look at the industry-wide expansion of production capacities over the past six months, enough doses should be available by the middle of next year so that everyone on this earth can be vaccinated. Boosters should also be possible to the extent required," he told the newspaper in an interview.

Vaccinations would soon be available even for infants, he said.

"Those who do not get vaccinated will immunize themselves naturally, because the Delta variant is so contagious. In this way we will end up in a situation similar to that of the flu. You can either get vaccinated and have a good winter. Or you don't do it and risk getting sick and possibly even ending up in hospital."

Asked if that meant a return to normal in the second half of next year, he said: "As of today, in a year, I assume."

Bancel said he expected governments to approve booster shots for people already vaccinated because patients at risk who were vaccinated last autumn "undoubtedly" needed a refresher.

Its booster shot had half the dose of the original dose, which meant more of them would be available.

"The volume of vaccine is the biggest limiting factor. With half the dose, we would have 3 billion doses available worldwide for the coming year instead of just 2 billion," he said.

The composition of the booster shot remains the same as the original for this year because Moderna had not had enough time to change it.

"We are currently testing Delta-optimized variants in clinical trials. They will form the basis for the booster vaccination for 2022. We are also trying out Delta plus Beta, the next mutation that scientists believe is likely."

Moderna can use existing production lines for the new variants as for the original COVID-19 vaccine. The price of vaccination will stay the same, he said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • If we’re to get out of this pandemic it’ll require a global response: Doctor

    Dr. Cedric Dark, Assistant Professor at Baylor College of Medicine & Board Member with Doctors for America, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Workers with a higher risk of getting COVID-19, like healthcare workers and teachers, are eligible for a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot

    Workers with a higher risk, such as healthcare workers, teachers, and grocery store employees, are eligible for the booster, the FDA said Wednesday.

  • How to Decide If Now’s the Right Time for You to Move

    We may be in the middle of a pandemic, but on the bright side, the real estate market might be in your favor.

  • Woman plans to help fellow Rwandan amputees get prosthetics

    She was orphaned during Rwanda’s genocide and lost much of one of her legs to childhood cancer, but Claudine Humure has dreams of giving back to her once war-torn homeland. The 29-year-old, who spent some of her formative years in Massachusetts, including receiving cancer treatment and her first artificial limb, recently returned to the state to get fitted with a new prosthesis. At Next Step Bionics and Prosthetics in the Boston suburb of Newton on Monday, she strode purposely up and down the spacious facility and on the courtyard outside, giving it a final test run.

  • U.S. VP Harris to announce $10 billion global fund to prepare for future pandemics

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday will call on countries and companies around the world to create a $10 billion global health fund to prepare for future pandemics, and announce a $250 million contribution from the United States to jumpstart the effort, a White House official said. Harris will make the announcement during a virtual COVID-19 summit being held on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly. It is aimed at boosting vaccinations worldwide with the goal of ending the COVID-19 pandemic by the end of 2022.

  • Carbix spins emissions into gold — or at least useful minerals

    Cement manufacturing alone accounts for some 8%  of carbon emissions, and executives are scrambling to go green. It turns out that minerals needed for cement and many other industries are being literally thrown away — puffed out of flues and allowed to settle wherever they drift. In fact, these minerals are valuable enough that Carbix can afford to pay factories for the privilege of siphoning them off and reselling them.

  • Italy's Enel spins off new firm for digital grid services - report

    ROME (Reuters) -Europe's biggest utility Enel has set up a new company dedicated to digital grid services, which aims to have a revenue of 1.5 billion euros ($1.76 billion) by 2030, newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Wednesday. The spinoff, Gridspertise, will manage all activities related to digital meters and intelligent grid services, and will be officially presented on Thursday, according to the report. "This company is destined to invest hundreds of millions in technology in the coming years," Enel Global Infrastructure and Networks CEO Antonio Cammisecra was quoted as saying.

  • COVID: Visitors barred from Singapore hospital wards from 24 Sep-23 Oct

    From Friday (24 September) until 23 October, visitors will be barred from visiting patients in hospital wards in a bid to maintain Singapore's healthcare capacity amid rising COVID-19 cases in the community.

  • Mideast in shambles, but the world has moved on for now

    There was a time not long ago when uprisings and wars in the Arab world topped the agenda at the U.N. General Assembly meetings in New York. With most of those conflicts in a stalemate, the world’s focus has shifted to more daunting global challenges such as the still raging coronavirus pandemic and climate change, as well as new crises in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region and the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Libya and Yemen are teetering on the brink of humanitarian catastrophe, with skyrocketing poverty and an economic implosion that threatens to throw the region into even deeper turmoil.

  • Monoclonal Antibody Treatments Popular Among Anti-Vaxxers Now Limited to Unvaccinated in Tennessee

    Just 44% of Tennessee residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and more than 3,200 people in the state are currently hospitalized with the virus

  • Gabby Petito’s uncle blasts ‘disgusting’ rest in peace comments by Brian Laundrie family attorney

    ‘We don’t require nor want your empathy. By you trying to show compassion here at this moment is beyond disgusting’

  • Pritzker: Vaccine mandate will 'work itself out' despite concerns about testing costs

    Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate is now in effect for college students, educators and most health care workers.

  • North Carolina-based healthcare system suspends nearly 400 unvaccinated workers

    A North Carolina-based healthcare system will suspend 375 of its employees for noncompliance with the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

  • Report: Former Warrior Quinn Cook signing non-guaranteed deal with Portland Trail Blazers

    Former Golden State Warriors guard Quinn Cook is reportedly signing a non-guaranteed contract with the Portland Trail Blazers.

  • Brian Laundrie still missing after days of searching

    Search teams fanned out for a fourth day at a massive wilderness park to look for the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, the young woman who authorities say was killed while on a cross-country trip with him.

  • The FDA Authorized a Booster Shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine—But Not For Everyone

    The FDA authorized a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot—but only for certain populations. Here's who qualifies

  • After Today's Fed Meeting, Investors Are Stuck With Contradictory Reports On Evergrande And The Debt Ceiling

    Stocks appear set to open higher on Wednesday ahead of the Fed announcement. However, there’s no expectation that interest rates will change. Instead, investors will likely be looking for any signals of a delay in tapering plans. Currently, the feeling is that the risk of Evergrande becoming a “Lehman-type event” for China is unlikely and won’t affect the Fed’s plans. Evergrande assured investors on Wednesday that it would make an interest payment on time. Although the Wall Street Journal report

  • China and U.S. housing crises are both failures of central planning

    Evergrande may not be China’s “Lehman Brothers moment,” but there are many parallels between the housing crises in China and the United States. Both are due to government control or regulation of land. Both see government planners deflecting attention from their inept policies by blaming someone else. Both have seen resulting remedies fail to do anything about high housing prices.

  • Stephon Marbury says he has ‘never’ seen anything like Kevin Durant

    Former NBA star Stephon Marbury assesses Kevin Durant.

  • Search for Gabby Petito's fiance in Florida wilderness enters sixth day

    The exhaustive search for slain travel blogger Gabby Petito's fiance in a vast Florida wilderness entered a sixth day on Thursday as the mystery deepened around a case that has engrossed Americans. A team of divers joined police and FBI agents using boats and helicopters looking for Brian Laundrie, 23, in the alligator-infested Carlton Reserve on Wednesday, but a spokesman said at nightfall that they had found "nothing" to show for their efforts. Authorities have not said why they are convinced Laundrie, whom police call a "person of interest" in the case, may still be somewhere inside the more than 24,000-acre (9,700-hectare) wilderness preserve near his home in North Port, Florida, more than a week after he told family members he was headed there to hike alone.