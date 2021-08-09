Moderna COVID-19 vaccine gets Swiss approval for 12- to 17-year-olds

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swissmedic has approved the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds, the Swiss agency said on Monday.

"Swissmedic has carefully examined the application from Moderna Switzerland GmbH for the indication extension and has extended the temporary authorisation for the Spikevax COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna for the prevention of the coronavirus disease in adolescents aged 12 to 17," it said https://www.swissmedic.ch/swissmedic/en/home/news/coronavirus-covid-19/indikationserweiterung-spikevax-impfstoff.html on its website.

